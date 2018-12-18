Celebrate, party and learn. Sister’s Uptown Bookstore, the family owned and operated bookstore, is holding its first annual Kwanzaa celebration, “Bringing Our Youth to Our History” on Saturday, Dec. 29th at 1 p.m. Hosted by proprietors Janifer P. Wilson and Kori N. Wilson, the celebration at Sister’s is a free family and community get together. Young people (and the young at heart) are especially welcome at Kwanzaa events because they are a means of showing respect and gratitude to ancestors. The day will be filled with drumming, songs and spoken word. Attendees will honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They will light the traditional candle-holder named the kinara, and participate in a libation ceremony. The word Kwanzaa comes from a Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits of the harvest.” Started by activist Maulana Karenga, the holiday was first celebrated in 1966. Its inspiration came from a Zulu fruit festival celebration, Umkhosi Wokweshwama, held in South Africa around the time of their (summer) solstice. Karenga created the holiday so Americans and other members of the black diaspora could celebrate and stay connected to their African heritage. Karenga purposely picked the Swahili word because most black Americans were brought from regions of Africa where it was spoken. He added an extra “a” to the original spelling of “kwanza” to emphasize the seven themes of the holiday, which extends from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. It’s traditional to wear kente cloth to commemorate the season, and Sister’s Uptown Bookstore will offer a head-wrapping workshop. The holiday week ends in gift-giving. The independently-owned bookstore will hold a free raffle with gifts for children and refreshments. The event is free but an RSVP is requested. For more information, please call 212.862.3680 or visit www.sistersuptownbookstore.com. Celebre, vaya de fiesta y aprenda. La librería Sister’s Uptown, librería familiar, lleva a cabo su primera celebración anual de Kwanzaa, “Llevando a nuestra juventud a nuestra historia” el sábado 29 de diciembre a la 1 p.m. Organizada por las propietarias Janifer P. Wilson y Kori N. Wilson, la celebración en Sister’s es un evento gratuito para la familia y la comunidad. Los jóvenes (y los jóvenes de corazón) son especialmente bienvenidos en los eventos de Kwanzaa porque son un medio de mostrar respeto y gratitud a los antepasados. El día estará lleno de tambores, canciones y palabras habladas. Los asistentes honrarán los siete principios de Kwanzaa. Encenderán el candelabro tradicional llamado kinara y participarán en una ceremonia de liberación. La palabra Kwanzaa proviene de la frase en swahili “matunda ya kwanza”, que significa “los primeros frutos de la cosecha”. Comenzada por la activista Maulana Karenga, la festividad se celebró por primera vez en 1966. Su inspiración provino de una celebración del festival de frutas zulú, Umkhosi Wokweshwama, llevada a cabo en Sudáfrica en la época de su solsticio (de verano). Karenga creó la festividad para que los estadounidenses y otros miembros de la diáspora negra pudieran celebrar y mantenerse conectados con su herencia africana. Karenga escogió deliberadamente la palabra swahili porque la mayoría de los estadounidenses negros fueron traídos de regiones de África donde se hablaba. Agregó una “a” adicional a la ortografía original de “kwanza” para enfatizar los siete temas de la festividad, que se extiende desde el 26 de diciembre hasta el 1 de enero. Es tradicional usar ropa kente para conmemorar la temporada, y la Librería Sister’s Uptown ofrecerá un taller de envoltura de cabeza. La semana de celebraciones termina en una entrega de regalos. La librería de propiedad independiente llevará a cabo una rifa gratuita con regalos para niños y refrigerios. El evento es gratuito, pero se solicita RSVP. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.862.3680 o visite www.sistersuptownbookstore.com.
Light Revelry
Fiestas de luz
