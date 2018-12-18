Light Revelry

Celebrate, party and learn.

Sister’s Uptown Bookstore, the family owned and operated bookstore, is holding its first annual Kwanzaa celebration, “Bringing Our Youth to Our History” on Saturday, Dec. 29th at 1 p.m.

Hosted by proprietors Janifer P. Wilson and Kori N. Wilson, the celebration at Sister’s is a free family and community get together. Young people (and the young at heart) are especially welcome at Kwanzaa events because they are a means of showing respect and gratitude to ancestors. The day will be filled with drumming, songs and spoken word. Attendees will honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They will light the traditional candle-holder named the kinara, and participate in a libation ceremony.

The word Kwanzaa comes from a Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits of the harvest.” Started by activist Maulana Karenga, the holiday was first celebrated in 1966. Its inspiration came from a Zulu fruit festival celebration, Umkhosi Wokweshwama, held in South Africa around the time of their (summer) solstice. Karenga created the holiday so Americans and other members of the black diaspora could celebrate and stay connected to their African heritage.

Karenga purposely picked the Swahili word because most black Americans were brought from regions of Africa where it was spoken. He added an extra “a” to the original spelling of “kwanza” to emphasize the seven themes of the holiday, which extends from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. It’s traditional to wear kente cloth to commemorate the season, and Sister’s Uptown Bookstore will offer a head-wrapping workshop. The holiday week ends in gift-giving.

The independently-owned bookstore will hold a free raffle with gifts for children and refreshments.

The event is free but an RSVP is requested.

For more information, please call 212.862.3680 or visit www.sistersuptownbookstore.com.