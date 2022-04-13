- English
- Español
Light and Shade
Brotherhood Sister Sol opens new headquarters
By Gregg McQueen
There is a new shade uptown.
A leading Harlem nonprofit now has a new home- a gleaming headquarters colored in the shade of sand, a tone inspired by the deserts of Africa.
The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a youth organization that has served uptown residents for nearly 30 years, debuted its new building on West 143rd Street during a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 8.
Also known as “BroSis,” the organization provides education programming along with social justice initiatives, focusing on Black and Latino youth.
“They need comprehensive support, comprehensive guidance, love, wraparound services,” said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BroSis.
The 22,000-square-foot building offers seven floors of programming space and will allow BroSis, which had outgrown its previous space, to better serve young people from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.
Designed by Urban Architectural Initiatives, the state-of-the-art building features large windows that allow community members to see inside.
According to Lazarre-White, the light-filled spaces were meant to signify a building that “is about the enlightenment of children.”
“The open glass allows the community to see within because it is the community’s building,” Lazarre-White said. “They have ownership.”
Included in the new headquarters are a greenhouse, teaching kitchen, computer workstations, spaces for art and meditation, and a rooftop basketball court.
Programs should start within the new building in the coming weeks, Lazarre-White said.
He noted that BroSis teaches young people a moral and ethical code, while preaching four principles – Community, Knowledge, Positivity, and Future.
Youth between the ages of 8 and 22 participate in four- or six-year program tracks that include after school care, school and home counseling, job training, college readiness, and urban gardening.
Participants also learn about financial literacy, community organizing, and self-esteem.
Since BroSis was founded, 95 percent of its members have graduated from high school, compared to 48 percent of young people in Harlem.
Almost all of its alumni are working full-time or are enrolled in college, the organization said.
BroSis was launched in 1995 by Lazarre-White and Co-Founder, Jason Warwin.
At the ceremony, Warwin said the goals of BroSis were to “rebuild our community and to develop a sense of family.”
The founders thanked the surrounding community for embracing the organization and for putting up with a lengthy construction process for the new headquarters.
“This building and this moment are all also a part of a dream that has been passed down by our people for generations,” he said.
Dominique Mitchell, an alumna of BroSis who now works for the organization full-time, grew up across the street from the new headquarters.
“I learned how to ride a bike here, I learned how to play double dutch here,” she remarked.
Mitchell was able to study abroad while at BroSis, she said.
“I learned that the world is my oyster, because of the Brotherhood Sister Sol,” she said. “I was able to travel to South Africa, Brazil, Ghana. The Brotherhood Sister Sol has taught us that we can learn to do art, that we can learn to have podcasts. We are more than just our bodies, we are also our minds.”
Another former BroSis participant, Frantz Jerome, said he “soaked up knowledge like a sponge” from his former mentors.
“There was so much love in that building,” he said.
BroSis began in an aging brownstone at the same location, but outgrew the space due to the hundreds of children who participated in its programs.
However, the original headquarters holds a special place in their hearts, Lazarre-White said. Bricks and other architectural pieces from the brownstone were included in the new building, along with other architectural touches.
In planning for nearly a decade, the new building had its groundbreaking in October 2018.
For the past several years, BroSis has operated out of a temporary space on the corner of 143rd Street and Hamilton Place while the new building was erected.
Construction continued during the pandemic, when BroSis distributed more than 1 million meals to community members.
“I couldn’t be happier for the kids who will come to the new BroSis space to learn, have fun, and grow into the future leaders they are meant to be,” said City Councilmember Shaun Abreu.
The $20 million project was made possible by a combination of private donors and government grants, including $2.2 million from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and $8 million from former City Councilmember Mark Levine, who now serves as Manhattan Borough President.
“The community that they have created… is awe-inspiring,” said Levine. “There’s nothing like it. Khary and Jason are geniuses.”
“BroSis has an incredible track record of empowering youth and the quality of their service to young people is unmatched,” said Councilmember (and former Manhattan Borough President) Gale Brewer.
Lazarre-White said that programming should commence at the new building in the coming weeks, once some finishing touches and city inspections are completed.
“Every day, our young people should be able to come to a space that’s beautiful, that says that they matter,” he said. “[A space] that says, as Black and Brown children, their lives are important.”
For more information, visit brotherhood-sistersol.org.
Luz y Sol
La Hermandad Sol abre su nueva sede
Por Gregg McQueen
Hay una nueva luz en el centro de la ciudad.
Una de las principales organizaciones sin fines de lucro de Harlem tiene ahora un nuevo hogar: una reluciente sede de color arena, un tono inspirado en los desiertos de África.
La Hermandad Sol, una organización juvenil que lleva casi 30 años sirviendo a los residentes del Alto Manhattan, estrenó su nuevo edificio en la calle 143 oeste durante una ceremonia de corte de cinta el 8 de abril.
También conocida como “BroSis”, la organización ofrece programas de educación junto con iniciativas de justicia social, centrándose en los jóvenes negros y latinos.
“Necesitan apoyo completo, orientación integral, amor, servicios integrados”, dijo Khary Lazarre-White, directora ejecutiva y cofundadora de BroSis.
El edificio de 22,000 pies cuadrados ofrece siete plantas de espacio de programación y permitirá a BroSis, que se había quedado pequeño, atender mejor a los jóvenes del Alto Manhattan y el Bronx.
Diseñado por Urban Architectural Initiatives, el moderno edificio cuenta con grandes ventanas que permiten a los miembros de la comunidad ver el interior.
Según Lazarre-White, los espacios llenos de luz pretenden significar un edificio que “trata de la iluminación de los niños”.
“El cristal abierto permite a la comunidad ver el interior porque es el edificio de la comunidad”, dijo Lazarre-White. “Tienen la propiedad”.
La nueva sede incluye un invernadero, una cocina didáctica, estaciones de trabajo con computadoras, espacios para el arte y la meditación, y una cancha de baloncesto en la azotea.
Los programas deberían comenzar en el nuevo edificio en las próximas semanas, dijo Lazarre-White.
Señaló que BroSis enseña a los jóvenes un código moral y ético, al tiempo que predica cuatro principios: comunidad, conocimiento, positividad y futuro.
Los jóvenes de entre 8 y 22 años participan en programas de cuatro o seis años de duración que incluyen atención extraescolar, orientación escolar y domiciliaria, formación laboral, preparación para la universidad y jardinería urbana.
Los participantes también aprenden sobre conocimientos financieros, organización comunitaria y autoestima.
Desde que se fundó BroSis, el 95% de sus miembros se han graduado de la preparatoria, en comparación con el 48% de los jóvenes de Harlem.
Casi todos sus ex alumnos trabajan a tiempo completo o están matriculados en la universidad, según la organización.
BroSis fue creada en 1995 por Lazarre-White y su cofundador, Jason Warwin.
En la ceremonia, Warwin dijo que los objetivos de BroSis son “reconstruir nuestra comunidad y desarrollar un sentido de familia”.
Los fundadores agradecieron a la comunidad circundante por acoger a la organización y por aguantar el largo proceso de construcción de la nueva sede.
“Este edificio y este momento son también parte de un sueño que ha sido transmitido por nuestra gente durante generaciones”, dijo.
Dominique Mitchell, ex alumna de BroSis que ahora trabaja para la organización a tiempo completo, creció frente a la nueva sede.
“Aquí aprendí a montar en bicicleta, aquí aprendí a jugar al doble dutch”, comentó.
Mitchell pudo estudiar en el extranjero mientras estaba en BroSis, dijo.
“Aprendí que el mundo es mío, gracias a la Hermandad Sol”, dijo. “Pude viajar a Sudáfrica, Brasil y Ghana. La Hermandad Sol nos ha enseñado que podemos aprender a hacer arte, que podemos aprender a tener podcasts. Somos más que nuestros cuerpos, también somos nuestras mentes”.
Otro antiguo participante de BroSis, Frantz Jerome, dijo que “absorbió conocimientos como una esponja” de sus antiguos mentores.
“Había mucho amor en ese edificio”, afirmó.
BroSis comenzó en un viejo edificio de piedra rojiza en la misma ubicación, pero el espacio le quedó pequeño debido a los cientos de niños que participaban en sus programas.
Sin embargo, la sede original ocupa un lugar especial en sus corazones, dijo Lazarre-White. Los ladrillos y otras piezas arquitectónicas de ese edificio se incluyeron en el nuevo edificio, junto con otros toques arquitectónicos.
En la planificación de casi una década, el nuevo edificio tuvo su inauguración en octubre de 2018.
Durante los últimos años, BroSis ha funcionado en un espacio temporal en la esquina de la calle 143 y Hamilton Place mientras se levantaba el nuevo edificio.
La construcción continuó durante la pandemia, cuando BroSis distribuyó más de un millón de comidas a los miembros de la comunidad.
“No podría estar más contento por los niños que acudirán al nuevo espacio de BroSis para aprender, divertirse y convertirse en los futuros líderes que están destinados a ser”, dijo el concejal Shaun Abreu.
El proyecto, de 20 millones de dólares, ha sido posible gracias a una combinación de donantes privados y subvenciones del gobierno, incluidos $2.2 millones de dólares del fiscal del distrito de Manhattan, Cy Vance, y $8 millones de dólares del ex concejal Mark Levine, que ahora es presidente del distrito de Manhattan.
“La comunidad que han creado… es impresionante”, dijo Levine. “No hay nada parecido. Khary y Jason son unos genios”.
“BroSis tiene un historial increíble de empoderamiento de la juventud y la calidad de su servicio a los jóvenes es inigualable”, dijo la concejala (y ex presidenta del distrito de Manhattan) Gale Brewer.
Lazarre-White dijo que la programación debería comenzar en el nuevo edificio en las próximas semanas, una vez que se hayan completado algunos retoques e inspecciones municipales.
“Todos los días, nuestros jóvenes deberían poder venir a un espacio que sea hermoso, que diga que son importantes”, dijo. “[Un espacio] que diga, como niños negros y marrones, que sus vidas son importantes”.
Para más información, visite brotherhood-sistersol.org.