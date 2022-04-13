Light and Shade

Brotherhood Sister Sol opens new headquarters

By Gregg McQueen

The new headquarters is located on West 143rd Street.

There is a new shade uptown.

A leading Harlem nonprofit now has a new home- a gleaming headquarters colored in the shade of sand, a tone inspired by the deserts of Africa.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a youth organization that has served uptown residents for nearly 30 years, debuted its new building on West 143rd Street during a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 8.

Also known as “BroSis,” the organization provides education programming along with social justice initiatives, focusing on Black and Latino youth.

A shot of the interior highlights the open space design.

“They need comprehensive support, comprehensive guidance, love, wraparound services,” said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BroSis.

The 22,000-square-foot building offers seven floors of programming space and will allow BroSis, which had outgrown its previous space, to better serve young people from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

Designed by Urban Architectural Initiatives, the state-of-the-art building features large windows that allow community members to see inside.

The ribbon-cutting.

According to Lazarre-White, the light-filled spaces were meant to signify a building that “is about the enlightenment of children.”

“The open glass allows the community to see within because it is the community’s building,” Lazarre-White said. “They have ownership.”

Included in the new headquarters are a greenhouse, teaching kitchen, computer workstations, spaces for art and meditation, and a rooftop basketball court.

Programs should start within the new building in the coming weeks, Lazarre-White said.

“It is the community’s building,” said Executive Director Khary Lazarre-White.

He noted that BroSis teaches young people a moral and ethical code, while preaching four principles – Community, Knowledge, Positivity, and Future.

Youth between the ages of 8 and 22 participate in four- or six-year program tracks that include after school care, school and home counseling, job training, college readiness, and urban gardening.

Participants also learn about financial literacy, community organizing, and self-esteem.

Since BroSis was founded, 95 percent of its members have graduated from high school, compared to 48 percent of young people in Harlem.

Pieces of the old brownstone were preserved.

Almost all of its alumni are working full-time or are enrolled in college, the organization said.

BroSis was launched in 1995 by Lazarre-White and Co-Founder, Jason Warwin.

At the ceremony, Warwin said the goals of BroSis were to “rebuild our community and to develop a sense of family.”

The founders thanked the surrounding community for embracing the organization and for putting up with a lengthy construction process for the new headquarters.

“This building and this moment are all also a part of a dream that has been passed down by our people for generations,” he said.

An open air lounge looks out onto the neighborhood.

Dominique Mitchell, an alumna of BroSis who now works for the organization full-time, grew up across the street from the new headquarters.

“I learned how to ride a bike here, I learned how to play double dutch here,” she remarked.

Mitchell was able to study abroad while at BroSis, she said.

“I learned that the world is my oyster, because of the Brotherhood Sister Sol,” she said. “I was able to travel to South Africa, Brazil, Ghana. The Brotherhood Sister Sol has taught us that we can learn to do art, that we can learn to have podcasts. We are more than just our bodies, we are also our minds.”

Another former BroSis participant, Frantz Jerome, said he “soaked up knowledge like a sponge” from his former mentors.

“There was so much love in that building,” he said.

BroSis began in an aging brownstone at the same location, but outgrew the space due to the hundreds of children who participated in its programs.

However, the original headquarters holds a special place in their hearts, Lazarre-White said. Bricks and other architectural pieces from the brownstone were included in the new building, along with other architectural touches.

In planning for nearly a decade, the new building had its groundbreaking in October 2018.

For the past several years, BroSis has operated out of a temporary space on the corner of 143rd Street and Hamilton Place while the new building was erected.

The interior lobby.

Construction continued during the pandemic, when BroSis distributed more than 1 million meals to community members.

“I couldn’t be happier for the kids who will come to the new BroSis space to learn, have fun, and grow into the future leaders they are meant to be,” said City Councilmember Shaun Abreu.

The $20 million project was made possible by a combination of private donors and government grants, including $2.2 million from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and $8 million from former City Councilmember Mark Levine, who now serves as Manhattan Borough President.

“The community that they have created… is awe-inspiring,” said Levine. “There’s nothing like it. Khary and Jason are geniuses.”

Individual computer workstations.

“BroSis has an incredible track record of empowering youth and the quality of their service to young people is unmatched,” said Councilmember (and former Manhattan Borough President) Gale Brewer.

Lazarre-White said that programming should commence at the new building in the coming weeks, once some finishing touches and city inspections are completed.

“Every day, our young people should be able to come to a space that’s beautiful, that says that they matter,” he said. “[A space] that says, as Black and Brown children, their lives are important.”

For more information, visit brotherhood-sistersol.org.