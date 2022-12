Lifeguard recruitment begins for 2023

Dive in.

NYC Parks has launched efforts to recruit lifeguards to work at beaches and outdoor pools during summer 2023.

Qualifying tests begin on Friday, December 2, and will be held at 10 indoor pools around the city until December 30.

All potential lifeguards must pass a qualifying test, a vision exam and swim test.

To pass the qualifying test, applicants must:

Be at least 16 years of age by the start of employment.

Have at least 20/30 vision in one eye and 20/40 in the other, without corrective lenses. Glasses and contact lenses may not be worn during the eye exam.

Be able to swim 50 yards in 35 seconds or less, with proper form.

During the 2022 summer season, the city suffered a shortage of lifeguards.

In July, Mayor Eric Adams announced a deal with the lifeguard union to raise starting wages for lifeguards to $19.46 per hour, a 20 percent increase. It included a $1,000 bonus for lifeguards who worked every week of the season.

Lifeguards typically work five or six days each week and are employed by NYC Parks, which manages eight beaches and 53 outdoor pools citywide.

Once applicants pass the qualifying test, they participate in a 16-week training program that consists of 40 hours of training, a CPR course and final swimming tests in order to be certified as a lifeguard.

Upon completion of the program, they are eligible for full-time jobs for the summer season at a beach or swimming pool.

After completing the final exam and background check, lifeguards will be paid for time spent in training once they begin working.

To learn more or register for a qualifying exam, visit www.nycgovparks.org.