“Life or death”

Questions persist on reopening uptown

By Gregg McQueen

E is for equity, or lack thereof.

Teachers and administrators at a Washington Heights school are insisting the building’s broken ventilation system makes it unsafe to return in September amid the coronavirus pandemic – and they argue it’s indicative of how students are‎ routinely overlooked in underserved communities.

The HVAC system at MS 324-Patria Mirabal Middle School has been faulty for nearly a decade, teachers said. A Department of Education (DOE) building inspection report from 2019 found 11 of the site’s exhaust fans – needed to remove stale air from the school – to be defective.

In the report, the building’s main air conditioning unit and the climate system were also listed as defective.

“It’s been an issue of discomfort, but now it’s life or death,” remarked Sarah Kuhner, a special education teacher at MS 324.

“We showed the building report to three independent mechanical engineers, including two who deal specifically with HVAC, and they all said, ‘This is not OK,’” said teacher Shawn Hindes, who assembled a building safety committee this summer. “It’s scary to know what standard the DOE is setting.”

Public health experts have said that functioning ventilation systems are needed to pull potentially virus-laden air out of classrooms, thus reducing COVID-19 risk for teachers and students.

“Most of our classrooms now have individual AC units. That cools the air, but doesn’t circulate the bad air out,” Kuhner said. “We have 11 out of 25 exhaust fans that aren’t working.”

“Under pandemic conditions, it’s terrifying,” she said.

The DOE is performing maintenance on exhaust fans prior to the start of the school year. Despite assurances from the agency that the MS 324 ventilation system will not pose a health risk, Kuhner remains skeptical.

“I don’t feel it’s safe just because they say it’s safe,” she said.

The building, located at 21 Jumel Place, was opened in 1994. It currently houses four schools, serving about 1,400 students.

In addition to MS 324, the building is home to MS 319, a KIPP charter middle school and a D75 school, which provides specialized instructional support for students with specific challenges.

The KIPP network has opted to start the school year with fully remote learning rather than send kids into classrooms.

“I feel like we’re the guinea pigs, going back in the building before others do,” Kuhner said.

Danny Swersky, Principal of the KIPP Washington Heights Middle School that shares the building, said he agreed with the complaints of MS 324 staff.

“We’ve been in constant conversations with the other schools in the building,” he said. “We all share similar concerns about its safety.”

KIPP will be conducting virtual-only classes throughout its entire network through at least September, Swersky said, in part to ensure that facilities are in satisfactory condition for in-person classes.

“It’s purely about ensuring the safety of our kids, our families and our staff,” said Swersky, who called on the city to fully repair the HVAC system at his school’s site.

“We want to see the DOE make it a priority,” he stated.

According to the DOE, an assessment of the Jumel Place building determined that the cooling element of the air conditioning is not working for a number of rooms, but the system is providing the necessary outside air ventilation to all rooms.

“The school building housing MS 324 will be safe for the return of students and staff this fall,” said DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Steyer in an email. “The fan units and air handlers bring in fresh air to all instructional spaces and the exhaust fans are being repaired prior to the start of school. If any room is deemed to not have proper ventilation, it will not be used this fall.”

At a recent press briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed that no DOE classroom would be used if considered a health risk.

“I want to affirm that to all parents, if any classroom we feel is not fit, we simply won’t use it,” de Blasio said.

After waiting years for his school’s HVAC system to be repaired, Hindes was not optimistic it would happen by the first day of in-person classes.

“There’s been a lot of changing communication from the DOE,” he said. “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

For Hindes, the issues at MS 324 are symbolic of a lack of attention paid to schools in lower-income neighborhoods. The school has a student population that is 95 percent Black or Latino.

“This situation is bringing to light the tremendous inequity in our schools. That means kids in neighborhoods with money will ultimately get sick less than our kids,” said Hindes.

“It’s totally an equity issue ‒ we’re being asked to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic in buildings that might not provide adequate protection,” agreed Kuhner. “This neighborhood was hit hard by the virus. It’s just another burden being placed on communities of color.

Kuhner pointed out safety concerns beyond the ventilation system, noting that the school does not have fully functioning water fountains due to lead concerns.

“We don’t always have soap in the bathroom, or toilet paper, and to trust that there will be an increased level of supplies and cleaning, it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence,” she said.

Teacher Sharon Kramer, who turns 63 years old in December, said she refuses to teach in the MS 324 classroom this fall due to immune system considerations.

Kramer said she was told by the DOE that she must teach remotely from the school building itself if she does not lead a classroom because she did not qualify for a medical exemption.

“Why? What is the benefit of having me be in the building that puts me at risk? How would I teach remotely wearing a mask?” Kramer asked in an August 14 letter to Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Kramer said she would reluctantly consider retirement instead of working at a school building she deemed a health risk.

“I hope you will reconsider your position. If not, I will figure out a way to end this long and beautiful relationship with the profession I love,” she wrote.

On August 19, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) threatened a strike if the city could not ensure that safety demands were met within public schools.

Hindes, who serves as MS 324’s UFT chapter leader, was supportive of the move.

“I really hope it doesn’t come to that. But returning to buildings without meeting safety requirements, it’s infringing on our rights to be safe,” he said. “You have other school systems around the country, much smaller systems than ours, that are saying ‘We’re not ready for this.’ Teachers have died, paraprofessionals have died.”

“It’s a lot of hypocrisy asking teachers to come in and pick up the slack so parents go to work,” Kuhner said. “Teachers are putting their lives on the line.”