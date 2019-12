“Let’s see what demons come out”

Advocates push for analyses on racial impact of rezonings

By Gregg McQueen

“People are suffering.”

This past May, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams introduced Intro 1572 in the City Council.

The bill, which is tied to neighborhood rezonings, would require that, in the instance of an implementation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), there also be an analysis of racial and ethnic impacts on the neighborhoods in question. It also requires a study of whether the proposed action would affirmatively further fair housing within the meaning of the Fair Housing Act.

Williams and fellow elected officials, together with community groups and advocates, gathered at City Hall on Wed., Dec. 4th to call for a City Council hearing on the pending legislation.

The bill would mandate that racial impact studies be conducted when the city attempts to rezone a neighborhood.

At City Hall, Williams pointed out that 14 out of 15 rezonings proposed by the de Blasio administration have been in communities of color.

“Rezonings are so sure to pass, and so sure to be beneficial to developers, that even the announcement of a ULURP leads to rampant speculation that coincides with a rise in harassment,” he remarked.

Advocates noted that New York City has been rated as one of the most segregated cities in the United States and that rezonings are furthering the displacement of vulnerable communities.

Williams called on the city to perform a racial impact study before any more rezonings are brought up for a vote, and said his bill should be given a hearing as soon as possible.

“Let’s make this happen,” insisted Williams. “It’s a no-brainer.”

City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the city created a housing crisis by rezoning Williamsburg, even though it intended to provide more affordable housing for the neighborhood.

He expressed concerns that the City Planning Commission (CPC) is currently studying the Southern Boulevard corridor in his district for a potential rezoning.

“It meets the criteria of other low-income, largely minority areas that the de Blasio administration has rezoned,” Salamanca said, citing East New York, Far Rockaway, East Harlem, Jerome Avenue, and Inwood.

“If the administration will continue to ask neighborhoods to support rezoning, it must do its part to make sure that people won’t be displaced,” he said.

Among the groups present at City Hall were Inwood Legal Action, New York Communities for Change (NYCC), Local 79, Communities Resist, and Churches United For Fair Housing (CUFFH), which released a report on Wednesday detailing the racial impact of recent rezonings.

According to the report, New York City rezoned nearly 200,000 properties between 2003 and 2007, with two neighborhoods experiencing changes not anticipated by the city.

“We have a city that is displacing the very people that stayed and made it what it is today,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer. “We now need a new housing plan that doesn’t segregate. It’s time to make City Hall bring community activists in the room.”

Alex Fennell, Network Director of CUFFH, pointed out that Williamsburg saw population increase of 20,000, but lost 15,000 Latinx residents, while Park Slope saw a decrease of about 5,000 black and Latinx residents despite an overall population growth.

“We’ve watched as community of color after community of color was displaced following a rezoning that increased density,” said Fennell, who implored the city to pass Intro 1572. “We’ve all known this was happening, but we’ve not had the tools to show the administration the racial impact of their rezonings.”

Cheryl Pahaham serves as Co-Chair of Inwood Legal Action (ILA), a group of Inwood residents and business owners who have fought the city’s rezoning in that neighborhood and which has sued the city in state court.

Pahaham said that mandatory racial impact studies would make the city one of “justice and equality,” while reducing segregation, preventing litigation between communities and the city, and allowing residents greater input in the EIS process.

She explained that Inwood activist groups submitted an alternative plan for that neighborhood’s rezoning that called for 50 percent of all new housing to be affordable to households with median incomes below $40,000.

“The city was dismissive,” she remarked. “We believe that the city refused to study, with any kind of integrity, the racial impact of its proposed land use actions.”

City Councilmember Antonio Reynoso accused the city of being afraid to conduct racial impact studies due to “fear that if we do a study, they’re going to find out what we already know” about displacement.

“Let’s see what demons come out of these studies,” he said. “Then, start to address those demons.”

For more information, please visit racialimpactstudynyc.com.