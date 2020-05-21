- English
- Español
“Let me get up and dance”
COVID-19 patient shakes a move upon release
Submitted by HealthMatters | Courtney Allison
In early April, Tom Berisha was admitted to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital with COVID-19. Over his 27-day stay, he met many healthcare workers who played an important part in his recovery.
When he was finally well enough to go home, his entire care team, along with other hospital staff, came out to celebrate.
“This was a special patient, because every day was a new plan of care, so many different members of the staff were involved,” explained Cynthia Quezada, Clinical Nurse Manager at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.
The day of Berisha’s discharge, one of the nurses wheeled him toward the lobby. On the way out, Berisha said he noticed nurses dancing in the hallway who then began to follow him.
“I joked, ‘Where are you guys going? Everybody’s coming with me?’”
He was surprised to arrive in the lobby and find a team of healthcare workers cheering. He also didn’t expect to be greeted by his family, including his wife Flora.
“All of the sudden, I see [her],” Berisha said.
He was so happy that he told the nurse pushing his wheelchair that he was going to take part in the celebrating too.
“When he came close, I said, ‘Let me get up and dance,’” said Berisha.
“To finally see him standing up, reuniting with his family, and going home to get better was overwhelming,” recalled Quezada. “We really appreciate the success stories through this pandemic. It is a light at the end of the tunnel for the patient and for the staff.”
“It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. He is my husband of 23 years and my best friend,” said Flora Berisha. “We are so happy and grateful he is home.”
Berisha lauded the kindness and encouragement of his care team, including the worker who brought him meals.
“He used to say, ‘Eat. I want to see you get up and get out of here,’” Berisha said. “On the day I was discharged, I told him, ‘Thank God for you, you gave me hope.’” Another nurse asked what his favorite music was, and after learning it was country, the nurse would sing him Carrie Underwood songs to keep his spirits up.
He reports that he feeling a little better each day at home in Riverdale, New York, and says he has a new holiday to mark on the calendar.
“I get to celebrate two birthdays now: my discharge day and my actual birthday. The staff didn’t give up on me. They did amazing work.”
“Déjame levantarme y bailar”
Paciente de COVID-19 baila tras salir
Enviado por HealthMatters | Courtney Allison
A principios de abril, Tom Berisha ingresó en el Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian Allen con COVID-19. Durante su estadía de 27 días, conoció a muchos trabajadores de la salud que jugaron un papel importante en su recuperación.
Cuando finalmente estuvo lo suficientemente bien como para irse a casa, todo su equipo de atención, junto con más personal del hospital, salieron a celebrar.
“Este fue un paciente especial, porque cada día era un nuevo plan de atención, había muchos miembros diferentes del personal involucrados”, explicó Cynthia Quezada, gerente de Enfermería Clínica en el Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian Allen.
El día del alta de Berisha, una de las enfermeras lo llevó hacia el vestíbulo. Al salir, Berisha dijo que notó enfermeras bailando en el pasillo quienes luego comenzaron a seguirlo.
“Bromeé: ¿A dónde van chicas? ¿Todas vienen conmigo?”.
Se sorprendió al llegar al lobby y encontrar un equipo de trabajadores de la salud que lo vitoreaba. Tampoco esperaba ser recibido por su familia, incluida su esposa Flora.
“De repente, la veo”, dijo Berisha.
Estaba tan feliz que le dijo al enfermero que empujaba su silla de ruedas que él también iba a participar en la celebración.
“Cuando se acercó, le dije: déjame levantarme y bailar”, dijo Berisha.
“Verlo finalmente de pie, reuniéndose con su familia y regresando a casa para mejorar, fue abrumador”, recordó Quezada. “Realmente valoramos las historias de éxito durante esta pandemia. Es una luz al final del túnel para el paciente y para el personal”.
“Fue uno de los momentos más bellos de mi vida. Es mi esposo de 23 años y mi mejor amigo”, dijo Flora Berisha. “Estamos muy felices y agradecidos de que esté en casa”.
Berisha elogió la amabilidad y el aliento de su equipo de atención, incluyendo al trabajador que le llevaba los alimentos.
“Solía decir: come, quiero verte levantarte y salir de aquí”, dijo Berisha. “El día que me dieron de alta, le dije: gracias a Dios por ti, me diste esperanza”. Otra enfermera preguntó cuál era su música favorita, y después de enterarse de que era country, la enfermera le cantaba canciones de Carrie Underwood para mantener su buen ánimo.
Él informa que se siente un poco mejor cada día en su casa en Riverdale, Nueva York, y que tiene un nuevo día festivo para marcar en el calendario.
“Ahora puedo celebrar dos cumpleaños: mi día de alta y mi cumpleaños real. El personal no se dio por vencido conmigo. Hicieron un trabajo increíble”.