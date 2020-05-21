“Let me get up and dance”

COVID-19 patient shakes a move upon release

Submitted by HealthMatters | Courtney Allison

In early April, Tom Berisha was admitted to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital with COVID-19. Over his 27-day stay, he met many healthcare workers who played an important part in his recovery.

When he was finally well enough to go home, his entire care team, along with other hospital staff, came out to celebrate.

“This was a special patient, because every day was a new plan of care, so many different members of the staff were involved,” explained Cynthia Quezada, Clinical Nurse Manager at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

The day of Berisha’s discharge, one of the nurses wheeled him toward the lobby. On the way out, Berisha said he noticed nurses dancing in the hallway who then began to follow him.

“I joked, ‘Where are you guys going? Everybody’s coming with me?’”

He was surprised to arrive in the lobby and find a team of healthcare workers cheering. He also didn’t expect to be greeted by his family, including his wife Flora.

“All of the sudden, I see [her],” Berisha said.

He was so happy that he told the nurse pushing his wheelchair that he was going to take part in the celebrating too.

“When he came close, I said, ‘Let me get up and dance,’” said Berisha.

“To finally see him standing up, reuniting with his family, and going home to get better was overwhelming,” recalled Quezada. “We really appreciate the success stories through this pandemic. It is a light at the end of the tunnel for the patient and for the staff.”

“It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. He is my husband of 23 years and my best friend,” said Flora Berisha. “We are so happy and grateful he is home.”

Berisha lauded the kindness and encouragement of his care team, including the worker who brought him meals.

“He used to say, ‘Eat. I want to see you get up and get out of here,’” Berisha said. “On the day I was discharged, I told him, ‘Thank God for you, you gave me hope.’” Another nurse asked what his favorite music was, and after learning it was country, the nurse would sing him Carrie Underwood songs to keep his spirits up.

He reports that he feeling a little better each day at home in Riverdale, New York, and says he has a new holiday to mark on the calendar.

“I get to celebrate two birthdays now: my discharge day and my actual birthday. The staff didn’t give up on me. They did amazing work.”