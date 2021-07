Learning Loss

DOE mishandled remote learning devices: audit

Remote fail.

A scathing new audit from the office of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer claims that the Department of Education (DOE) mishandled the distribution of thousands of remote learning devices during the pandemic, creating waste and increasing the chances of learning loss for public school students.

Among the findings was that 16,451 requests DOE received in 2020 from students seeking remote learning devices still remained under review or unresolved as recently as March 25, 2021.

“Without [devices], there was no learning,” said Stringer.

Moreover, out of 357,000 internet-enabled iPads the DOE purchased in April and June 2020, the agency erroneously shipped more than one device to at least 3,045 students, the audit said.

“It’s unacceptable. The DOE has no explanation why these requests were left unresolved for such an extended period of time, which is essentially a whole year of schooling,” Stringer said at a press conference outside of DOE headquarters on Wednesday.

“The DOE had one job during this pandemic — get every child the tools and resources to learn outside the classroom,” said Stringer.

According to the audit, the DOE fails to centrally track devices schools issued from their in-house inventories to ensure that the agency’s Division of Instructional and Information Technology (DIIT) does not issue additional devices to students who already received them from their schools.

Additionally, the DOE does not perform timely reviews of device-related data, said Stringer, who added that the agency is still reconciling data regarding device distribution.

“So, these numbers could be even worse, and I expect them to be,” he remarked.

“Before the pandemic, we used to ask the DOE to bring equity to education and equity to the technological divide,” said Farah Despeignes of the Bronx Parent Leaders Advocacy Group. “During the pandemic, we could not account for how many students did not have devices. And when we asked questions, we could not have answers. It is imperative that the DOE not only track devices but that they become transparent.”

Among other recommendations, Stringer’s report suggested that the DOE establish a central tracking system to account for all devices issued to students, develop written policies and procedures governing the agency’s management of validating student requests for a device, and ensure that its device request data is reconciled to distribution data to provide an accurate count.

Stringer also demanded that the DOE identify every public school child that failed to receive a device when they needed it, then provide them with an iPad and resources to address any learning loss.

“The DOE spent $287 million for 511,000 iPads and pays $4 million a month for the data plans for these devices,” Stringer said. “But if these devices aren’t getting to the kids that need them, then most of our students are left paying the price for years to come.”

To read more about the investigation, go to on.nyc.gov/3x7BO2d.