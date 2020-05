Learning Curves

Higher ed leaders explore new formats

By Sherry Mazzocchi

California just announced its public universities will hold online classes this fall.

But New York educators are holding out a glimmer of hope that students right return in the fall.

At a virtual town hall on higher education, hosted by Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright, representatives from the city and state’s largest public universities weighed in on what might happen in the fall

Public universities are crucial, said Seawright in her introduction on Tues., May 12th. “Making higher education affordable is the key to success of not only students but to the economy of the region.”

Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez noted that the City University of New York (CUNY) had announced summer classes will be held online. CUNY is following Governor Cuomo’s seven-point checklist when it comes to reopening in the fall. “Right now, New York City has four of the seven, so we will probably be further along the line,” he said. “But we are following the protocols to be ready for that moment.”

CUNY is forming task forces for each of the key criteria. “Every campus will adapt that to their own reality because we recognize the diversity of campuses,” stated Matos Rodríguez, who recently marked a year since his appointment. “We recognize that the Bronx might be ready to do some things that Brooklyn or Staten Island might not.”

SUNY also has several task forces in place and is working with New York State’s Reimaging Education group to ensure that their 64 campuses can open in the fall. Chancellor Dr. Kristina M. Johnson the focus is on staff, faculty and student safety. “We understand that re-opening cannot occur in a vacuum. Each of our campuses is a complex ecosystem with engagement with their surrounding communities.” Without elaborating, Johnson said each campus has a checklist of priorities that must be met before in-person classes resumes.

Johnson said SUNY realized early on there would be a disruption in education. “We have a SUNY Korea campus,” she said. After conversations with their Korean counterparts, SUNY sought guidance from public health officials on how to bring overseas students home safely from countries already experiencing COVID-19. Not long after, they brought 415,000 New York State students online to continue their education.

Not all students transitioned smoothly. Roughly 15,000 students didn’t have computer access. A fundraising drive allowed SUNY to deliver 9,000 laptops to students with plans to deliver 5,000 more. “We are getting close to our 15,000 goal,” she said.

Regardless of what the fall brings, Matos Rodríguez said CUNY will move more courses online. Labs and other hands-on classes will probably be the first to return in person, as long as social distancing and safety criteria can be met. They are also hoping to open up computer labs and food pantries for students. “But everything will be guided by the safety of our faculty, staff and students,” he said.

Before the pandemic only 20 percent of CUNY’s classes were taught online. They converted 50,000 courses to a distance learning modality in a week and a half.

In addition to transitioning to a new method of learning, students faced other issues. More than 40 percent faced job losses. After New York City schools closed, many students had to become teachers to their own children as well.

Matos Rodríguez said not all students are receiving stimulus funding. Both undocumented and foreign students are exempt from receiving any type of federal assistance. CUNY is using money from the Chancellor’s Fund, an emergency relief program, to distribute grants to the poorest students and ones closest to graduating. “We want to make sure they make it to the finish line.”

Students facing class disruptions due to COVID-19 may still be eligible to retain their financial aid, said former State Assemblymember Guillermo Linares.

Dr. Linares, President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), said his organization is working with state colleges and universities to ensure that students still qualify for financial aid. “If you are a student who met all eligibilities, but studies were disrupted by Coronavirus, you will receive your award,” he said.

He also said that students can still apply for the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) for the 2019-2020 academic year until June.

Dr. Kerry Walk, President of Marymount Manhattan College, said that the college activated its emergency response team in January. They moved online practically overnight in mid-March. “We have found that the shift online has brought out the best in us in so many different ways.”

The small Manhattan liberal arts school has a large number of performing arts students. They originally thought classes would suffer in a virtual setting. But recently students presented dance performances from all over the world. “The results were absolutely thrilling,” Walk said. “Online education has really surprised us.”

Marymount is putting tentative plans in place for the fall. They are hoping for in-person classes with an expanded online presence. “It’s been very hard to put a stake in the ground when conditions on the ground are changing over and over.”