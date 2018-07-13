Learning about Legionnaires

Forum held on local disease outbreak

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

The New York City Department of Health (DOH) held a meeting at Saint Luke’s AME Church on July 12th to address questions on the recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease uptown.

“I live in the community,” said attendee Barbara Syrrakos. “I’m curious to know what the risks might be. What the potential sources might be. It’s a serious disease that is affecting people in this neighborhood. I have a family here so we need to understand what is happening.”

State Senator Brian Benjamin, Assemblymember Al Taylor, and City Councilmember Mark Levine joined with Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett in hosting the forum, which was attended by approximately 100 residents.

Legionnaires’ disease presents in adults with symptoms similar to the flu, often with fever, cough, body aches or difficulty breathing. Though not contagious and easily treatable with antibiotics when caught early, anyone who is suffering such symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

The disease is contracted by breathing in water vapor that contains bacteria.

Eleven cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in the area by DOH. Nine of the individuals have been hospitalized, one is in outpatient treatment and another has been discharged.

“Our case count has risen,” said Dr. Bassett. “All the patients are individuals who have known risk factors from Legionnaires’ disease, meaning that they’re older or have underlying immune deficiency or other chronic diseases.”

“The likelihood of getting infected is quite low for most people,” assured Dr. Bassett.

She explained that those most at greatest risk were people over 50 years old, smokers, those with immune system deficiencies and those with chronic diseases.

The source of the outbreak has yet to be found, but DOH is investigating cooling towers which provide water for central air conditioning. They have identified 20 cooling towers and have issued a Commissioner’s order to have the owners clean the towers.

“The way that [cooling towers] work is by exchanging heat into water,” explained Dr. Bassett. “And if that water is contaminated with legionella, which is an organism that is found everywhere in water and especially happy in warm water, then what happens is that what puffs out is contaminated water mist from the cooling tower. That’s completely different from legionella that can be coming from pipe water.”

“This has nothing to do with the water supply,” she explained. “The water is safe to drink, the water is safe to bathe in, the water is safe to shower in.”

“The public should not panic, but the public should be alert and the public needs to act when any resident of the affected neighborhoods, which we are calling Lower Washington Heights and Northern Hamilton Heights, [is affected] because this is airborne,” remarked Levine.

Outreach teams have been distributing literature on the disease since Wednesday night.

“I’m not too threatened by it,” said resident Savo. “We’ve had the Black Plague centuries ago. It’s nothing like that. It’s nothing like anthrax. It’s nothing that is out of this world. They will come up with a solution if it’s a real threat to the environment.”

But officials urged vigilance.

“If you see us at the subways, don’t think that we’re campaigning, we’re actually giving you literature,” said Assemblymember Taylor. “Don’t walk past us. Take this information because we’re going to help you to serve either yourself, or someone in your household or your neighbor. Just stop and read.”

Resident Aurora Cockrell said she was concerned about getting updated information out to all community members.

“I see a lot of seniors, especially the baby boomers, [out here]” she said. “Knowledge is power.”

“Right now, the ball is in our court. [We need] to make sure that our entire community knows about this issue and that they are fully prepared to make the right decisions,” said Senator Benjamin.

All present reiterated the importance of getting tested by a medical provider should any worrisome symptoms present themselves.

Testing does not require any bloodwork.

The incubation period for Legionnaires’ disease averages at about two weeks, which means even after the source of contamination is contained, people may continue to fall ill.

“Don’t be a New Yorker that pops a couple of pills and then goes to work,” advised Levine. “Because if you catch this disease early, treatment is highly effective. In the cases where there were fatalities, it is often because people waited till very late. It’s much more difficult to manage at that time.”

For more information, please visit https://on.nyc.gov/2uzkAfQ.