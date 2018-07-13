- English
- Español
Learning about Legionnaires
Forum held on local disease outbreak
Story and photos by Desiree Johnson
The New York City Department of Health (DOH) held a meeting at Saint Luke’s AME Church on July 12th to address questions on the recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease uptown.
“I live in the community,” said attendee Barbara Syrrakos. “I’m curious to know what the risks might be. What the potential sources might be. It’s a serious disease that is affecting people in this neighborhood. I have a family here so we need to understand what is happening.”
State Senator Brian Benjamin, Assemblymember Al Taylor, and City Councilmember Mark Levine joined with Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett in hosting the forum, which was attended by approximately 100 residents.
Legionnaires’ disease presents in adults with symptoms similar to the flu, often with fever, cough, body aches or difficulty breathing. Though not contagious and easily treatable with antibiotics when caught early, anyone who is suffering such symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
The disease is contracted by breathing in water vapor that contains bacteria.
Eleven cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in the area by DOH. Nine of the individuals have been hospitalized, one is in outpatient treatment and another has been discharged.
“Our case count has risen,” said Dr. Bassett. “All the patients are individuals who have known risk factors from Legionnaires’ disease, meaning that they’re older or have underlying immune deficiency or other chronic diseases.”
“The likelihood of getting infected is quite low for most people,” assured Dr. Bassett.
She explained that those most at greatest risk were people over 50 years old, smokers, those with immune system deficiencies and those with chronic diseases.
The source of the outbreak has yet to be found, but DOH is investigating cooling towers which provide water for central air conditioning. They have identified 20 cooling towers and have issued a Commissioner’s order to have the owners clean the towers.
“The way that [cooling towers] work is by exchanging heat into water,” explained Dr. Bassett. “And if that water is contaminated with legionella, which is an organism that is found everywhere in water and especially happy in warm water, then what happens is that what puffs out is contaminated water mist from the cooling tower. That’s completely different from legionella that can be coming from pipe water.”
“This has nothing to do with the water supply,” she explained. “The water is safe to drink, the water is safe to bathe in, the water is safe to shower in.”
“The public should not panic, but the public should be alert and the public needs to act when any resident of the affected neighborhoods, which we are calling Lower Washington Heights and Northern Hamilton Heights, [is affected] because this is airborne,” remarked Levine.
Outreach teams have been distributing literature on the disease since Wednesday night.
“I’m not too threatened by it,” said resident Savo. “We’ve had the Black Plague centuries ago. It’s nothing like that. It’s nothing like anthrax. It’s nothing that is out of this world. They will come up with a solution if it’s a real threat to the environment.”
But officials urged vigilance.
“If you see us at the subways, don’t think that we’re campaigning, we’re actually giving you literature,” said Assemblymember Taylor. “Don’t walk past us. Take this information because we’re going to help you to serve either yourself, or someone in your household or your neighbor. Just stop and read.”
Resident Aurora Cockrell said she was concerned about getting updated information out to all community members.
“I see a lot of seniors, especially the baby boomers, [out here]” she said. “Knowledge is power.”
“Right now, the ball is in our court. [We need] to make sure that our entire community knows about this issue and that they are fully prepared to make the right decisions,” said Senator Benjamin.
All present reiterated the importance of getting tested by a medical provider should any worrisome symptoms present themselves.
Testing does not require any bloodwork.
The incubation period for Legionnaires’ disease averages at about two weeks, which means even after the source of contamination is contained, people may continue to fall ill.
“Don’t be a New Yorker that pops a couple of pills and then goes to work,” advised Levine. “Because if you catch this disease early, treatment is highly effective. In the cases where there were fatalities, it is often because people waited till very late. It’s much more difficult to manage at that time.”
For more information, please visit https://on.nyc.gov/2uzkAfQ.
Foro celebrado sobre brote local de enfermedad
Historia y fotos por Desiree Johnson
El Departamento de Salud de la Ciudad de Nueva York (DOH, por sus siglas en inglés) celebró una reunión en la Iglesia AME de Saint Luke el 12 de julio para responder preguntas sobre el reciente brote de la enfermedad del legionario en el norte de la ciudad.
“Vivo en la comunidad”, dijo la asistente Bárbara Syrrakos. “Tengo curiosidad por saber cuáles podrían ser los riesgos. Cuáles podrían ser las fuentes potenciales. Es una enfermedad grave que está afectando a las personas en este vecindario. Tengo una familia aquí, así que tenemos que entender lo que está sucediendo”.
El senador estatal Brian Benjamin, el asambleísta Al Taylor y el concejal Mark Levine se unieron a la comisionada de Salud, la Dra. Mary T. Bassett, para organizar el foro, al cual asistieron aproximadamente 100 residentes.
La enfermedad del legionario se presenta en adultos con síntomas similares a la gripe, a menudo con fiebre, tos, dolores corporales o dificultad para respirar. Aunque no es contagioso y se puede tratar fácilmente con antibióticos cuando se detecta temprano, cualquiera que sufra dichos síntomas debe buscar atención médica inmediata.
La enfermedad se contrae al respirar el vapor de agua que contiene bacterias.
El DOH ha confirmado once casos de enfermedad del legionario en el área. Nueve de los individuos han sido hospitalizados, uno está en tratamiento ambulatorio y otro ha sido dado de alta.
“Nuestro recuento de casos ha aumentado”, dijo la Dra. Bassett. “Todos los pacientes son personas que tienen factores de riesgo conocidos de la enfermedad del legionario, lo que significa que son mayores o tienen inmunodeficiencia subyacente u otras enfermedades crónicas”.
“La probabilidad de contraer la infección es bastante baja para la mayoría de las personas”, aseguró la Dra. Bassett.
Explicó que quienes están en mayor riesgo son las personas mayores de 50 años, los fumadores, las personas con deficiencias del sistema inmune y quienes sufren enfermedades crónicas.
La fuente del brote aún no se ha encontrado, pero el DOH está investigando torres de refrigeración que proporcionan agua para el aire acondicionado central. Han identificado 20 torres de enfriamiento y emitieron una orden de la comisionada para que los propietarios limpien las torres.
“La forma en que funcionan [las torres de refrigeración] es intercambiando calor con agua”, explicó la Dra. Bassett. “Y si esa agua está contaminada con legionella, que es un organismo que se encuentra en todas partes en el agua y es especialmente feliz en agua tibia, entonces lo que sucede es que se llena de vapor de agua contaminada de la torre de enfriamiento. Eso es completamente diferente de la legionella que puede provenir del agua de la tubería”.
“Esto no tiene nada que ver con el suministro de agua”, explicó. “El agua es segura para beber, el agua es segura para bañarse, el agua es segura para ducharse”.
“El público no debe entrar en pánico, pero debe estar alerta y necesitará actuar cuando cualquier residente de los vecindarios afectados, que llamamos Lower Washington Heights y Northern Hamilton Heights, [se vea afectado] porque está en el aire”, comentó Levine.
Equipos de compromiso comunitario han estado distribuyendo literatura sobre la enfermedad desde el miércoles en la noche.
“No me siento muy amenazado por eso”, dijo el residente Savo. “Hemos tenido la peste negra hace siglos. No es nada como eso. No es nada como el ántrax. No es nada que esté fuera de este mundo. Encontrarán una solución si es una amenaza real para el medio ambiente”.
Pero los funcionarios instaron a la vigilancia.
“Si nos ven en el metro, no crean que estamos haciendo campaña, en realidad les estamos dando literatura”, dijo el asambleísta Taylor. “No pasen de largo. Tomen esta información porque les ayudará a ustedes mismos, a alguien de su casa o a su vecino. Tan solo deténganse a leer”.
La residente Aurora Cockrell dijo estar preocupada por obtener información actualizada para todos los miembros de la comunidad.
“Veo a muchos adultos mayores, especialmente a los baby boomers, [aquí]”, dijo. “El conocimiento es poder”.
“En este momento, el balón está en nuestra cancha. [Necesitamos] asegurarnos de que toda nuestra comunidad sepa sobre este tema y que estén completamente preparados para tomar las decisiones correctas”, dijo el senador Benjamin.
Todos los presentes reiteraron la importancia de someterse a la prueba de un proveedor de servicios médicos en caso de presentar algún síntoma preocupante.
Las pruebas no requieren ningún análisis de sangre.
El período promedio de incubación de la enfermedad del legionario es de aproximadamente dos semanas, lo que significa que incluso después de que se contenga la fuente de contaminación, las personas pueden seguir enfermando.
“No sean el neoyorquino que se toma un par de pastillas y luego se va a trabajar”, aconsejó Levine. “Porque si se detecta esta enfermedad temprano, el tratamiento es altamente efectivo. En los casos en que hubo muertes, a menudo fue porque la gente esperó hasta muy tarde. Es mucho más difícil de manejar en ese momento”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite https://on.nyc.gov/2uzkAfQ.