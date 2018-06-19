- English
- Español
Leading on Learning
Uptown ed summit focuses on equity
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
The Chancellor is championing an “enlightened approach” on language learning.
During a recent visit uptown, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza focused on English Language Learner (ELL) students.
“English Language Learners are not something to be fixed,” said Carranza. “They have an asset that we need to continue to develop while we add a second language which happens to be English. Our attitude is, they already speak another language, let’s add English and make them bilingual – that’s the enlightened approach.”
“What we need is equity,” he added. “We need to invest the resources and support needed for every child to reach a high bar of excellence.”
New York City School District 6 has large numbers of students living below the poverty level, yet no failing public schools, noted the district’s Superintendent Manuel Ramírez at a June 11th education forum featuring Carranza as a special guest.
The 2018 Education Summit was hosted at the George Washington Education Campus by Congressman Adriano Espaillat in collaboration with Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer and the non-profit organization Catholic Charities of New York.
Ramírez said the district currently serves 17,706 students, 87 percent of them Hispanic.
More than 14,000 of them are living below the poverty level, he stated, and more than 3,000 students live in temporary housing.
“Yet, we have no failing schools,” Ramírez said. “According to the state, every school is showing enough progress to at least be in good standing.”
Espaillat said the meeting was intended to engage principals, educators and advocates to discuss issues concerning the district.
He said the district needs to ensure that its high number of English Language Learner (ELL) students are supported.
“They seem to be the neediest students in terms of academic achievement,” he said. “We want to make sure that we meet their needs.”
Espaillat has sponsored Congressional legislation that would provide funding to prepare teaching candidates to instruct English Language Learners.
Carranza immediately focused in on the needs of non-English speaking students in the district. After taking the podium, he began addressing Espaillat for a few moments in Spanish.
The Chancellor then remarked that audience members who only understood English probably felt the same way that ELL students feel.
“Because you happen to not speak Spanish, you just missed an entire conversation,” Carranza said.
“Welcome to what it feels like to be in a classroom where you don’t understand the language of instruction,” he stated.
Carranza said that language acquisition has become politicized, and suggested that the rhetoric coming from the Trump administration “stigmatizes” students.
He said there are no worthwhile education policies currently emanating from Washington. “There’s nothing coming out that I want to hook my train to,” he said, stressing that New York City has an opportunity to be a model due to its diversity, and a willingness to educate the whole child, not just “test-taking robots.”
Carranza also praised the city’s efforts to roll out Universal Pre-K to help close the achievement gap, as well as 3K, which he said does not receive state funding.
“So I give immense credit to the city of New York for having the vision to say that’s important, [and] we’re going to invest,” he said.
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said the Department of Education and current elected officials must do more to address school diversity, remarking that the city “has the most segregated educational system in the whole nation.”
“It has to stop. It should stop in our time,” he said. “That should be the big takeaway.”
Ramírez advocated for more community schools in the district, and said there was an insufficient number of summer programs at schools, largely due to cost.
“Buildings are closed because we have to pay for them, and we don’t have the money to pay for them,” he said.
While many school districts have seen a rise in charter schools, Community Education Council (CEC) District 6 President Johanna García emphatically stated that she did not embrace them in District 6.
“Until you ease overcrowding in every single one of our schools, until you fund our schools at 100 percent, there is no space for charter schools in our community,” she said.
To ensure that emotional needs of students are being met, Brewer called for the city to fund dedicated onsite social workers at all schools.
“Every single school should have a full-time social worker. Not part-time, not just a guidance counselor,” said Brewer, who also said the city needs to fund more science and arts programs in public schools.
“We need capital dollars. We need science labs right now,” she said. “Money matters.”
Liderando el aprendizaje
Cumbre educativa se centra en la equidad
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
El canciller defiende un “enfoque inteligente” sobre el aprendizaje de idiomas.
Durante una reciente visita al norte del condado, el canciller de las Escuelas de la ciudad de Nueva York, Richard A. Carranza, habló con un enfoque en los estudiantes que aprenden inglés (ELL, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Los estudiantes del idioma inglés no son algo que se deba arreglar”, dijo Carranza. “Tienen un activo que debemos seguir desarrollando mientras agregamos un segundo idioma que resulta ser inglés. Nuestra actitud es que ya hablan otro idioma, agreguemos el inglés y lo hacemos bilingüe, ese es el enfoque inteligente”.
“Lo que necesitamos es equidad”, agregó. “Necesitamos invertir los recursos y el apoyo necesarios para que cada niño alcance un estándar de excelencia”.
El Distrito Escolar 6 de la ciudad de Nueva York tiene un gran número de estudiantes que viven por debajo del nivel de pobreza, sin embargo, no hay escuelas públicas reprobadas, señaló el superintendente del distrito, Manuel Ramírez, en un foro de educación el 11 de junio con Carranza como invitado especial.
La Cumbre Educativa 2018 fue organizada en el Campus Educativo George Washington por el congresista Adriano Espaillat en colaboración con la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale A. Brewer, y la organización sin fines de lucro Caridades Católicas de Nueva York.
Ramírez dijo que el distrito actualmente sirve a 17,706 estudiantes, el 87 por ciento de ellos hispanos.
Más de 14,000 de ellos viven por debajo del nivel de pobreza, afirmó, y más de 3,000 estudiantes tienen su hogar en viviendas temporales.
“Sin embargo, no tenemos escuelas reprobadas”, dijo Ramírez. “De acuerdo con el estado, cada escuela está mostrando suficiente progreso como para al menos estar en buena posición”.
Espaillat dijo que la reunión estaba destinada a involucrar a los directores, educadores y defensores para discutir asuntos concernientes al distrito.
Dijo que el distrito necesita asegurarse de que su gran cantidad de estudiantes que aprenden inglés (ELL, por sus siglas en inglés) reciban apoyo.
“Parecen ser los estudiantes más necesitados en términos de logros académicos”, dijo. “Queremos asegurarnos de que cubrimos sus necesidades”.
Espaillat ha patrocinado legislación del Congreso que proporcionaría fondos para preparar a los candidatos a maestros a enseñar a los estudiantes que aprenden inglés.
Carranza inmediatamente se enfocó en las necesidades de los estudiantes que no hablan inglés en el distrito. Después de tomar el podio, comenzó a dirigirse a Espaillat por unos momentos en español.
El canciller luego comentó que los miembros de la audiencia que solo entendían inglés probablemente sentían lo mismo que los estudiantes ELL.
“Como no hablan español, se perdieron una conversación completa”, dijo Carranza.
“Bienvenidos a lo que se siente estar en un aula donde no entiendes el idioma de instrucción”, afirmó.
Carranza dijo que la adquisición del lenguaje se ha politizado y sugirió que la retórica proveniente de la administración Trump “estigmatiza” a los estudiantes.
Dijo que no existen políticas educativas válidas que actualmente emanen de Washington. “No hay nada nuevo a lo que quiera conectar mi tren”, dijo, haciendo hincapié en que la ciudad de Nueva York tiene la oportunidad de ser un modelo debido a su diversidad y a su disposición a educar al niño de forma integral, no solo como “robots que responden exámenes”.
Carranza también elogió los esfuerzos de la ciudad para lanzar Pre-K Universal para ayudar a cerrar la brecha en el rendimiento, así como 3K, el cual, dijo, no recibe fondos estatales.
“Así que doy inmenso crédito a la ciudad de Nueva York por tener la visión de decir qué es importante, [y] vamos a invertir”, señaló.
El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez dijo que el Departamento de Educación y los actuales funcionarios electos deben hacer más para abordar la diversidad escolar, señalando que la ciudad “tiene el sistema educativo más segregado de toda la nación”.
“Tiene que parar. Debería detenerse en nuestro tiempo”, dijo. “Eso debería ser un gran logro”.
Ramírez abogó por más escuelas comunitarias en el distrito y dijo que hay una cantidad insuficiente de programas de verano en las escuelas, en gran parte debido al costo.
“Los edificios están cerrados porque tenemos que pagarlos, y no tenemos el dinero para hacerlo”, dijo.
Si bien muchos distritos escolares han visto un aumento en las escuelas charter, la presidenta del Distrito 6 del Consejo de Educación Comunitaria (CEC), Johanna García, enfáticamente afirmó que no las reciben con los brazos abiertos en el Distrito 6.
“Hasta que reduzcan la sobrepoblación en cada una de nuestras escuelas, hasta que financien nuestras escuelas al 100 por ciento, no hay espacio para escuelas charter en nuestra comunidad”, comentó.
Para garantizar que se satisfagan las necesidades emocionales de los estudiantes, Brewer pidió a la ciudad financiar a trabajadores sociales dedicados in situ en todas las escuelas.
“Cada escuela debe tener un trabajador social a tiempo completo. No a tiempo parcial, no solo a un consejero”, dijo Brewer, explicando también que la ciudad necesita financiar más programas de ciencias y artes en las escuelas públicas.
“Necesitamos dólares de capital. Necesitamos laboratorios de ciencias en este momento”, dijo. “El dinero importa”.