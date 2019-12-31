- English
- Español
Leaders pledge unity after anti-Semitic attacks
By Gregg McQueen
A united front.
Black and Jewish community leaders and elected officials gathered in solidarity on Monday to express unity in the wake of an anti-Semitic hate crime in a Rockland County.
On Saturday evening, December 28, a machete-wielding man injured five people after entering a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration in the town of Monsey, located about 25 miles from New York City. It capped a week during which featured several other incidents in the city, which are being investigated as hate crimes.
At a press conference at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Reverend Al Sharpton, who organized the gathering, said it was important for the black community to speak out against anti-Semitism the same as it would against attacks on blacks.
“We cannot remain silent as we see a consistent pattern of attacks against people based on their faith and based on who they are,” remarked Sharpton.
“You can’t fight hate against you unless you’re willing to fight hate against everyone else,” he said. “You cannot be anti-hate and pro-civil rights only one way.”
Noting that black suspects have been charged with several recent anti-Semitic attacks, including the one in Monsey, Sharpton said the black community must denounce the crimes to avoid reviving old tensions between blacks and Jews in New York City.
“We rise to say that we will not be silent, and that we condemn any attacks, any hate crimes, any efforts by anyone to try in any way impede the continuing move to heal whatever we have tried to heal,” said Sharpton, pointing out that black and Jewish leaders have strived to reduce animosity between the communities.
Grafton Thomas, a 37-year-old black man, was arrested in Harlem about an hour after the attack. He drove from Monsey over the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan, where he was apprehended by the police.
“This will not set us back,” Sharpton said of the incident.
Thomas is a resident of Greenwood Lake, where he lives with his mother, police said. He has pled not guilty to five counts of attempted murder.
On Monday, federal authorities filed hate crime charges against Thomas after authorities reportedly discovered anti-Semitic entries in a journal found in his home.
After his arrest, the Thomas family issued a statement explaining that he has a history of mental illness.
“Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations,” the statement said. “He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime. He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate group.”
“Let’s be clear: This was an act of domestic terrorism, and we must and will take strong action to keep this vile cancer of hate from spreading,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement.
Hazel N. Dukes, President of the New York State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said that the Jewish community had served as “a backbone” for the NAACP, supporting the black community in civil rights issues and working with Dr. Martin Luther King.
“We will not allow anyone to tear us apart,” Duke said.
“In the 1950’s and 1960’s, no segment of American society provided as much consistent support to African Americans and to Dr. King as did the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.
Schneier said that Sharpton had organized a group of clergy and civil rights leaders to discuss ways to stem the rise in anti-Semitism.
“Casual Jews become Jewish casualties,” said Schneier. “We cannot fight our battles alone.”
State Assemblymember Michael Blake, who attended the press conference, issued a statement calling for federal and local actions to curtail hate crimes.
“Congress must pass legislation to declare domestic terrorism a crime to ensure that all tools are made available to combat these threats,” Blake said. “The wave of anti-Semitic attacks and violence against places of faith is an increasingly dangerous threat to every single one of us and must be addressed by the U.S Department of Justice. Therefore, DOJ should conduct an emergency review of all definitions of hate crimes and a comprehensive investigation into the patterns of these senseless actions. There certainly must be New York State legislation to further expand hate crime definitions and how to hold persons even more accountable.”
New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman challenged New Yorkers to “do more than just come together” and express solidarity.
“It is time for all of us to take responsibility, to call out anti-Semitism when we see it, to call out racism, to call out homophobia,” she said. “When hate wins, we all lose.”
She said that more should be done to provide mental health treatment, as well as teaching tolerance in New York schools.
“When adults set a good — or bad — example, we all know, children will listen,” she said.
There have been 214 anti-Semitic hate crimes so far in 2019, according to NYPD statistics.
Congressman Adriano Espaillat called the attacks “an epidemic” and recalled a hate crime in his district in 2018, where a white supremacist group marched through Fort Tryon Park and unfurled a massive banner condemning immigrants.
“We must not turn our heads,” he stated. “When they go after one of us, they go after all of us. And that’s why we’re here today.”
Lieberman suggested that that reducing segregation in schools and neighborhoods could help increase tolerance.
“We live in a melting pot society, but we live isolated lives — racially, ethnically, we deal with our own people,” she said. “It’s time to build some bridges, and that’s hard work.”
Líderes prometen unidad después de ataques antisemitas
Por Gregg McQueen
Un frente unido.
Líderes de la comunidad negra y judía y funcionarios se reunieron el lunes en solidaridad para expresar unidad a raíz de un crimen de odio antisemita en el condado de Rockland.
La noche del sábado 28 de diciembre, un hombre con machete hirió a cinco personas después de ingresar a la casa de un rabino durante una celebración de Hanukkah en la ciudad de Monsey, ubicada a unos 40 kilómetros de la ciudad de Nueva York. Remató una semana durante la cual se presentaron varios otros incidentes en la ciudad que están siendo investigados como delitos de odio.
En una conferencia de prensa en su sede de la Red de Acción Nacional en Harlem, el reverendo Al Sharpton, quien organizó la reunión, dijo que era importante que la comunidad negra se pronunciara contra el antisemitismo de la misma manera que lo haría contra los ataques contra los negros.
“No podemos permanecer en silencio mientras vemos un patrón consistente de ataques contra personas por su fe y en función de quiénes son”, comentó Sharpton.
“No puedes luchar contra el odio contra ti a menos que estés dispuesto a luchar contra el odio contra todos los demás”, dijo. “No se puede ser anti-odio y derechos pro-civiles en un solo sentido”.
Al señalar que los sospechosos negros han sido acusados de varios ataques antisemitas recientes, incluido el de Monsey, Sharpton dijo que la comunidad negra debe denunciar los crímenes para evitar revivir las viejas tensiones entre negros y judíos en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Nos levantamos para decir que no nos quedaremos en silencio y que condenamos cualquier ataque, cualquier delito de odio, cualquier intento de cualquier persona por impedir de alguna manera, el movimiento continuo para sanar lo que hemos tratado de curar”, dijo Sharpton, señalando que los líderes negros y judíos se han esforzado por reducir la animosidad entre las comunidades.
Grafton Thomas, un hombre negro de 37 años, fue arrestado en Harlem aproximadamente una hora después del ataque. Condujo desde Monsey por el puente George Washington hacia Manhattan, donde fue detenido por la policía.
“Esto no será un obstáculo”, dijo Sharpton sobre el incidente.
Thomas es residente de Greenwood Lake, donde vive con su madre, dijo la policía. Se ha declarado inocente de cinco cargos de intento de asesinato.
El lunes, las autoridades federales presentaron cargos por delitos de odio contra Thomas luego de que las autoridades descubrieran entradas antisemitas en un diario encontrado en su casa.
Después de su arresto, la familia Thomas emitió un comunicado explicando que tiene antecedentes de enfermedad mental.
“Grafton Thomas tiene una larga historia de enfermedades mentales y hospitalizaciones”, dice el comunicado. “No tiene antecedentes de actos violentos similares ni condenas por ningún delito. No tiene antecedentes conocidos de antisemitismo y fue criado en un hogar que abraza y respeta todas las religiones y razas. No es miembro de ningún grupo de odio”.
“Seamos claros: este fue un acto de terrorismo interno, y debemos tomar, y tomaremos, medidas enérgicas para evitar que este vil cáncer de odio se propague”, dijo el gobernador Andrew Cuomo en un comunicado.
Hazel N. Dukes, presidenta de la Conferencia del Estado de Nueva York de la Asociación Nacional para el Avance de las Personas de Color (NAACP, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que la comunidad judía había servido como “columna vertebral” para la NAACP, apoyando a la comunidad negra en asuntos de derechos civiles y trabajando con el Dr. Martin Luther King.
“No permitiremos que nadie nos separe”, dijo Duke.
“En las décadas de 1950 y 1960, ningún segmento de la sociedad estadounidense brindó tanto apoyo a los afroamericanos y al Dr. King como la comunidad judía”, dijo el rabino Marc Schneier, presidente de la Fundación para la Comprensión Étnica.
Schneier dijo que Sharpton organizó a un grupo de líderes del clero y de los derechos civiles para discutir formas de detener el aumento del antisemitismo.
“Los judíos casuales se convierten en víctimas judías”, dijo Schneier. “No podemos pelear nuestras batallas solos”.
El asambleísta estatal Michael Blake, quien asistió a la conferencia de prensa, emitió una declaración en la que pidió acciones federales y locales para reducir los crímenes de odio.
“El Congreso debe aprobar una legislación para declarar que el terrorismo interno es un delito para garantizar que todas las herramientas estén disponibles para combatir estas amenazas”, dijo Blake. “La ola de ataques antisemitas y la violencia contra los lugares de fe es una amenaza cada vez más peligrosa para todos y debe ser enfrentada por el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos. Por lo tanto, el Departamento de Justicia debe realizar una revisión de emergencia de todas las definiciones de crímenes de odio y una investigación exhaustiva de los patrones de estas acciones sin sentido. Ciertamente debe haber una legislación del estado de Nueva York para ampliar aún más las definiciones de delitos de odio y cómo hacer que las personas sean aún más responsables”.
La directora ejecutiva de la Unión de Libertades Civiles de Nueva York, Donna Lieberman, retó a los neoyorquinos a “hacer más que simplemente unirse” y expresar solidaridad.
“Es hora de que todos nos responsabilicemos, de que denunciemos el antisemitismo cuando lo veamos, que denunciemos el racismo, que denunciemos la homofobia”, dijo. “Cuando el odio gana, todos perdemos”.
Ella dijo que se debe hacer más para proporcionar tratamientos de salud mental, así como enseñar tolerancia en las escuelas de Nueva York.
“Cuando los adultos dan un buen o mal ejemplo, todos sabemos que los niños escucharán”, dijo.
Ha habido 214 delitos de odio antisemitas hasta ahora en 2019, según las estadísticas del NYPD.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat calificó los ataques como “una epidemia” y recordó un crimen de odio en su distrito en 2018, donde un grupo de supremacistas blancos marcharon por Fort Tryon Park y desplegaron una pancarta masiva que condenaba a los inmigrantes.
“No debemos voltear la cabeza”, afirmó. “Cuando van tras uno de nosotros, nos persiguen a todos. Y es por eso que estamos aquí hoy”.
Lieberman sugirió que reducir la segregación en las escuelas y los vecindarios podría ayudar a aumentar la tolerancia.
“Vivimos en una sociedad que es un crisol de culturas, pero llevamos vidas aisladas: racialmente, étnicamente, tratamos con nuestra propia gente”, dijo. “Es hora de construir algunos puentes, y eso es un trabajo duro”.