Leaders on the Line

By Gregg McQueen

Ajani Patterson doesn’t mind being uncomfortable – as long as he learns a thing or two.

Gaining leadership skills required the high school student to leave his comfort zone.

“I [have] struggled with public speaking,” he explained. “And they put me in situations where I had to speak on stage.”

“They” is the Turn 2 Foundation, a youth development organization founded by former New York Yankees Derek Jeter. Members, including Patterson, of the Turn 2 Foundation’s signature “Jeter’s Leaders” program visited Washington Heights on Wed., Aug. 4, to help restock the food pantry at Community League of the Heights (CLOTH).

“Doing things you’ve never done before is how you learn,” said Patterson. “Sometimes that means being uncomfortable.”

Jeter’s Leaders helped restock and distribute more than 16,000 pounds of food at the CLOTH pantry on West 158th Street, which offers free produce and shelf-stable food items to uptown residents twice a week. The effort was part of the students’ 2021 Social Change Project, which involves them in various community service projects.

“This is awesome. It fills my heart to see the young people out here,” CLOTH Executive Director Yvonne Stennett said of Jeter’s Leaders. “This is a great day of service for them, to understand the value of giving back and to be able to interact with people who may have less than they do.”

Turn 2 Foundation Vice President Franli Guzmán, a resident of Washington Heights, said the visit was deeply personal for him.

“I’m very proud. This is my community,” Guzmán said. “It’s important for these students to be role models and ambassadors.”

“The Social Change Project is an important initiative that not only provides young people with the tools and resources to give back, but also helps them recognize that they have the ability to make a real, meaningful difference in their communities,” said Jeter in a statement. “I’m so proud of our New York Jeter’s Leaders for working together on this service project at the Community League of the Heights and for their ongoing commitment to helping those around them.”

Jeter, who now serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Marlins, established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 to promote leadership development, academic achievement and healthy lifestyles among young people.

Jeter’s Leaders is a four-year program for high school students in New York and Michigan who serve as ambassadors for Jeter in their communities.

“It’s an intense program meant to teach leadership qualities in young people,” said Guzmán.

“Students can apply when they’re in eighth grade. We have three levels of interviews and an application process,” he said. “It’s almost like applying to college. About half of the students’ time is spent on community service projects.”

Every year, the organization accepts 10 new students into the program.

Upon completion, students “get a nice stipend from Derek, and we see them through to college,” said Guzmán.

The CLOTH pantry distributes free food to local residents every Wednesday and Saturday between 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the height of the pandemic, the pantry operated four days a week due to intense demand, but Stennett noted a recent decrease in volume.

“At one point in time, we were seeing 2,500 to 3,000 people per week. We’re down to about 400 to 500 people a week now. It’s a good sign, but the need is still there,” Stennett said.

Guzmán reflected on the pandemic’s toll on his Washington Heights neighbors.

“I know many people, including some in my family, who needed to seek out food assistance like this,” he said. “We’re giving out 16,000 pounds of food today. I can’t even fathom that.”

Among the students assisting at the CLOTH pantry were Shayra Núñez and Ajani Patterson, who both recently graduated from the four-year Jeter’s Leaders program.

Núñez, a resident of the Bronx, described it as “a great experience.”

“As a first-generation college student, I saw this as a great way to immerse myself with students who were similar,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, students from Turn 2 traveled to New Orleans and Miami to help renovate schools. Many community service projects needed to pause due to Covid-19.

Instead, Jeter’s Leaders participated in virtual mentoring sessions with other young people, providing them homework assistance, discussing mental health concerns and encouraging them to live healthier lifestyles.

Núñez said she welcomed the chance to interact with community members in person again.

“During the pandemic, a lot of us felt alone and that we didn’t have ways to give back. Having the opportunity to be here today is definitely something we value,” Núñez said. “One of the most rewarding parts of the program is giving back to others.

And while the star power of Jeter, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, might entice some young people to apply to Jeter’s Leaders, that was not the case for Patterson.

“I had no knowledge of who Derek Jeter even was,” he said with a laugh. “I never really watched or played baseball. But I learned about the foundation, and the vision truly aligned with mine.”



For more information on the Turn 2 Foundation, visit www.mlb.com/turn-2-foundation.