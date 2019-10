Leaders in the Field

Redefining what it means to be a Latino in construction

By Edgar Almonte

The construction industry is booming throughout the nation, and city skylines across America are transforming before our eyes.

But if you take a closer look at the structures shaping our cities, you may notice an underrepresented portion of the construction workforce has been at the forefront of this transformation for decades: the Latino community.

The Latino population has played a critical role in the construction of our country’s metropolitan areas by taking on a considerable share of the labor roles on these projects. Yet, in recent years the Latino workforce has also begun stepping out of blue-collar jobs and succeeding in leadership positions not traditionally filled by minorities.

As we look back on Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s important that construction companies across the country recognize the contributions the Latino workforce has made to the industry and provide new opportunities to expand the roles these workers can play in the sector.

Construction has long been a mainstay industry for immigrants, particularly Hispanic immigrants, who come to the United States to start new lives and build careers.

I am a testament to that.

When I arrived in the States four years ago from the Dominican Republic, I sought employment in construction knowing the sector would be welcoming to Hispanic workers like me, especially those who had recently immigrated. In fact, according to the National Association of Home Builders, immigrant workers account for 25 percent of the entire construction workforce. My community has taken on many of the labor roles construction firms often struggle to fill, such as carpentry, plumbing, and masonry.

With approximately 59 million of us living in the States, it’s no surprise Hispanics comprise 30.7 percent of the nation’s construction workforce and play a significant role in the industry’s economic activity. A report by the Latino Donor Collaborative found Latinos contribute a gross domestic product (GDP) of $164.8 billion to the country’s $1.3 trillion construction sector.

Despite data showing the enormous impact the Hispanic community has on the construction industry, many fail to recognize these contributions include both labor and executive roles.

Over the past several years, Hispanics have effectively scaled up the corporate ladder and started their own businesses and in many cases have even helped build the careers of their fellow Latinos. Most industry insiders are surprised to know that Hispanics own 10 percent, or approximately 341,000, of all construction firms in the country.

In fact, my first employer in the U.S. was a small Hispanic-owned construction firm that gave me the platform I needed to build a portfolio and hone my skills. Although I started my career as a skilled trade worker, I was provided opportunities to participate in management meetings, learn how to utilize sophisticated construction management software and technologies, and network with industry leaders, which helped me gain the knowledge needed to progress professionally. Fast forward to today, and I am currently a superintendent at Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful construction management firms in the nation.

However, despite my career trajectory and the progress made by many in the Latino community, there is still clearly a Latino leadership shortage. The majority of construction professionals in leadership positions, 89.5 percent, are white, while Hispanics only account for less than three percent. Although Hispanics in the field are demonstrating high performance and are highly capable of attaining management positions, construction employers must do their part by setting more aggressive diversity goals to achieve equal representation across all levels of their organizations.

Hispanics are more than capable of achieving white-collar and leadership positions, but it’s time for the industry to join together and take real action.

The Hispanic population has been a critical workforce for the construction industry throughout history, particularly during our recent recovery from the Great Recession. And experts predict we will account for 30 percent of the entire workforce by the year 2050 which will allow us to play a key role in shaping the industry’s future.

In honor of this past Hispanic Heritage Month, let us envision a future where the cities of tomorrow are built with Hispanic hands but also with Hispanic leadership, innovation and ingenuity.

Edgar Almonte is a Superintendent at Suffolk, one of the nation’s most innovative and successful construction management firms. In his role, Almonte is responsible for managing and maintaining contracts, monitoring production and record rates, and ensuring compliance with contract documents. Almonte is a graduate of the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Construction Management.