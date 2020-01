Law to close gender wage gap‎ enacted

Don’t ask, don’t tell.

Effective January 6, employers in New York State can no longer ask job applicants about their salary history.

The new law — which pertains to all employers in the state, both private and public — makes it illegal to ask applicants for their salary history during the job interview process, or a current employee as a condition for promotion.

It also prevents employers from seeking similar information from other sources.

Applicants and employees can voluntarily provide salary history information so long as it is without prompting from the employer.

The law was passed in 2019 as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Women’s Justice Agenda to help close the gender wage gap.

“New York continues to be a leader in the fight for economic justice and advancing equality for women in the workplace,” said Cuomo in a statement. “The salary history ban reinforces our commitment to breaking down the barriers that have hindered women for far too long.”

In 2017, a similar law went into effect at the city level, as the New York City Council passed a bill making it illegal for public and private employers of any size in New York City to ask about an applicant’s salary history during the hiring process. New York City became the first municipality in the nation to enact such a law.

That same year, Cuomo directed the Department of Labor to study the causes and impact of the gender pay gap in New York State and issue policy recommendations to help close it. As part of the study, the agency conducted pay equity hearings in New York City, Syracuse, Long Island and Buffalo to solicit testimony identifying specific causes of the gender wage gap and suggestions on ways in which the wage gap can be closed.

Nationally, women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This law is another critical step toward reaching full gender equality and equitable pay for all. While New York currently has the narrowest wage gap in the nation, with women earning the equivalent of 89 cents to a man’s dollar, that’s still an unacceptable gap,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “We have more work to do. This will help our state to move more quickly toward closing that gender wage gap and breaking this discriminatory cycle.”

For more information visit www.ny.gov/salaryban.