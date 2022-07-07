Launch of Covid-19 “Test to Treat” program

Immediate access to antiviral medications will be provided at mobile site

By Gregg McQueen

Instant access to prescriptions for free antivirals will be provided at selected mobile sites.

It can be a fact of life, but not a cause of death.

In order to thwart the often-dangerous (and sometimes lethal) complications faced by New Yorkers who have contracted Covid, the city’s Department of Health has launched a program to quickly provide antiviral medications to those who test positive for the virus at city-run mobile test sites.

Certain mobile testing units managed by NYC Test & Trace Corps will now include a clinician on their team to provide instant access to prescriptions for free antivirals to New Yorkers who get a positive test result at those sites.

The “Test to Treat” program launched on June 30 at three mobile sites — including locations in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx — and will eventually expand to 30 locations citywide throughout the month of July.

The program is the first of its kind in the nation, Adams said.

“If [the test] comes back positive, you’re immediately going to speak with one of our clinicians,” explained Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of NYC Test and Trace Corps.

“This new public health service will help all New Yorkers get access to life saving treatments,” Adams said at a press conference, where he was joined by city health officials and White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

“Covid may still be a fact of life, but it doesn’t have to be the cause of death, and that is what we will continue to say,” he said. “It is preventable, it’s treatable, and caught early, that treatment is really part of what’s keeping us moving forward in the right direction.”

Prescriptions will be provided for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill that has shown to be 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalization or death in Covid-19 patients.

In December, Paxlovid was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), available for use for anyone ages 12 and older who weighs at least 88 pounds, and is at high risk for severe disease.

The initial Test to Treat program sites are co-located with pharmacies to allow antiviral prescriptions to be quickly filled:

Inwood Pharmacy

4915 Broadway

New York, New York 10034

Burke Avenue Pharmacy

759 Burke Avenue

Bronx, New York 10467

Rex Pharmacy

119-01 Rockaway Boulevard

South Ozone Park, New York 114120

All Paxlovid prescriptions will be provided at no cost. The treatments are available to patients 12 and older.

Long said that some of the 30 Test to Treat sites will be co-located with “local trusted pharmacies that are pillars of our communities.” Other sites will be able to dispense Paxlovid directly from the units, he said.

Prescriptions can also be filled by the city’s pharmacy partner Alto Pharmacy, which provides free home delivery of Paxlovid.

“This work will help us chip away at some of the barriers that in part explain why people of color and people in less economically advantaged communities have had higher rates and worse outcomes from Covid,” said NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan.

Jha noted that 100,000 Americans test positive for Covid-19 every day but death rates have declined steeply. He attributed the decline to the development of vaccines and antivirals.

“We have seen over the last two months a huge increase in the use of Paxlovid and actually think that’s making a major difference in keeping our hospitalizations low, keeping deaths low,” Jha said.

“This is about equity,” said White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

He suggested that Test to Treat would be essential for helping hard-to-reach populations and would help offset issues of access.

“We have seen that the penetration of Paxlovid… in communities of color, in neighborhoods with high social vulnerability is not as good as it needs to be,” he remarked.

“So, this is about equity. This is about making sure that everybody who needs and can benefit from treatments gets it,” Jha said. “This is about meeting people where they are, literally. Going into neighborhoods, going into communities and making sure that we’re not asking people to come to us, that we are going to them, and that is the ultimate public health.”

For more information or to find a Test to Treat site, visit nyc.gov/covidtest.