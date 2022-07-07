Launch of Covid-19 “Test to Treat” program
Lanzamiento del programa “Test to Treat” de Covid-19
Immediate access to antiviral medications will be provided at mobile site
Se proporcionará acceso inmediato a los medicamentos antivirales
By Gregg McQueen
It can be a fact of life, but not a cause of death.
In order to thwart the often-dangerous (and sometimes lethal) complications faced by New Yorkers who have contracted Covid, the city’s Department of Health has launched a program to quickly provide antiviral medications to those who test positive for the virus at city-run mobile test sites.
Certain mobile testing units managed by NYC Test & Trace Corps will now include a clinician on their team to provide instant access to prescriptions for free antivirals to New Yorkers who get a positive test result at those sites.
The “Test to Treat” program launched on June 30 at three mobile sites — including locations in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx — and will eventually expand to 30 locations citywide throughout the month of July.
The program is the first of its kind in the nation, Adams said.“This new public health service will help all New Yorkers get access to life saving treatments,” Adams said at a press conference, where he was joined by city health officials and White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.
“Covid may still be a fact of life, but it doesn’t have to be the cause of death, and that is what we will continue to say,” he said. “It is preventable, it’s treatable, and caught early, that treatment is really part of what’s keeping us moving forward in the right direction.”
Prescriptions will be provided for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill that has shown to be 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalization or death in Covid-19 patients.
In December, Paxlovid was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), available for use for anyone ages 12 and older who weighs at least 88 pounds, and is at high risk for severe disease.
The initial Test to Treat program sites are co-located with pharmacies to allow antiviral prescriptions to be quickly filled:
- Inwood Pharmacy
4915 Broadway
New York, New York 10034
- Burke Avenue Pharmacy
759 Burke Avenue
Bronx, New York 10467
- Rex Pharmacy
119-01 Rockaway Boulevard
South Ozone Park, New York 114120
“You come up to our mobile unit here. We’re going to swab you with a rapid test. If that comes back positive, you’re immediately going to speak with one of our clinicians,” said Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of NYC Test and Trace Corps. “If you’re eligible, we’ll prescribe for you Paxlovid. You’ll walk inside the pharmacy right here, and a matter of minutes later, you’ll walk out with a lifesaving medication.”
All Paxlovid prescriptions will be provided at no cost. The treatments are available to patients 12 and older.
Long said that some of the 30 Test to Treat sites will be co-located with “local trusted pharmacies that are pillars of our communities.” Other sites will be able to dispense Paxlovid directly from the units, he said.
Prescriptions can also be filled by the city’s pharmacy partner Alto Pharmacy, which provides free home delivery of Paxlovid.
“This work will help us chip away at some of the barriers that in part explain why people of color and people in less economically advantaged communities have had higher rates and worse outcomes from Covid,” said NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan.
Jha noted that 100,000 Americans test positive for Covid-19 every day but death rates have declined steeply. He attributed the decline to the development of vaccines and antivirals.
“We have seen over the last two months a huge increase in the use of Paxlovid and actually think that’s making a major difference in keeping our hospitalizations low, keeping deaths low,” Jha said.
He suggested that Test to Treat would be essential for helping hard-to-reach populations and would help offset issues of access.
“We have seen that the penetration of Paxlovid… in communities of color, in neighborhoods with high social vulnerability is not as good as it needs to be,” he remarked.
“So, this is about equity. This is about making sure that everybody who needs and can benefit from treatments gets it,” Jha said. “This is about meeting people where they are, literally. Going into neighborhoods, going into communities and making sure that we’re not asking people to come to us, that we are going to them, and that is the ultimate public health.”
For more information or to find a Test to Treat site, visit nyc.gov/covidtest.
Por Gregg McQueen
La enfermedad puede ser un hecho de la vida, pero no una causa de muerte.
Para evitar las, a menudo peligrosas (y a veces mortales) complicaciones a las que se enfrentan los neoyorquinos que han contraído la Covid, el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad ha puesto en marcha un programa para proporcionar rápidamente medicamentos antivirales a quienes den positivo en las pruebas del virus en los centros de pruebas móviles de la ciudad.
Algunas unidades móviles de análisis gestionadas por el NYC Test & Trace Corps incluirán ahora un médico en su equipo para proporcionar acceso instantáneo a recetas de antivirales gratuitas a los neoyorquinos que obtengan un resultado positivo en esos lugares.
El programa “Test to Treat” se puso en marcha el 30 de junio en tres puntos móviles -incluyendo lugares en el Alto Manhattan y el Bronx- y se ampliará a 30 lugares en toda la ciudad durante el mes de julio.
El programa es el primero de este tipo en el país, dijo Adams.
“Este nuevo servicio de salud pública ayudará a todos los neoyorquinos a tener acceso a tratamientos que salvan vidas”, dijo Adams en una conferencia de prensa, en la que estuvo acompañado por funcionarios de salud de la ciudad y por el coordinador de la respuesta a la Covid-19 de la Casa Blanca, el Dr. Ashish Jha.“La Covid puede seguir siendo un hecho de la vida, pero no tiene que ser causa de muerte, y eso es lo que seguiremos diciendo”, dijo. “Se puede prevenir, se puede tratar, y si se detecta a tiempo, ese tratamiento es realmente parte de lo que nos hace avanzar en la dirección correcta”.
Se recetará Paxlovid, una píldora antiviral oral que ha demostrado un 89% de eficacia en la prevención de la hospitalización o la muerte en pacientes con Covid-19.
Las sedes iniciales del programa “Test to Treat” coinciden con las farmacias para permitir que las recetas de antivirales se dispensen rápidamente:
- Farmacia Inwood
No. 4915 de Broadway
Nueva York, Nueva York 10034
- Farmacia de la avenida Burke
No. 759 de la avenida Burke
Bronx, Nueva York 10467
- Farmacia Rex
No. 119-01 del bulevar Rockaway
South Ozone Park, Nueva York 114120
Se proporcionarán recetas para dosis gratuitas de Paxlovid, una píldora antiviral oral que ha demostrado ser un 89% eficaz en la prevención de la hospitalización o la muerte en pacientes con Covid-19.
“Usted viene a nuestra unidad móvil aquí. Le haremos un frotis con una prueba rápida. Si el resultado es positivo, hablará inmediatamente con uno de nuestros médicos”, dijo el Dr. Ted Long, director ejecutivo de NYC Test and Trace Corps. “Si es apto, le recetaremos Paxlovid. Entrará en la farmacia aquí mismo y, en cuestión de minutos, saldrá con un medicamento que le salvará la vida”.
Todas las recetas de Paxlovid se proporcionarán sin costo alguno. Los tratamientos están disponibles para pacientes mayores de 12 años.
Long dijo que algunos de los 30 sitios de Test to Treat estarán ubicados junto a “farmacias locales de confianza que son pilares de nuestras comunidades”. Otros centros podrán dispensar Paxlovid directamente desde las unidades, dijo.
Las recetas también podrán ser surtidas por la farmacia asociada a la ciudad, Alto Pharmacy, que ofrece entrega gratuita de Paxlovid a domicilio.
“Este trabajo nos ayudará a eliminar algunas de las barreras que explican, en parte, por qué las personas de color y los habitantes de comunidades menos favorecidas económicamente han tenido tasas más altas y peores resultados de Covid”, dijo el comisionado de Salud de la ciudad de Nueva York, Ashwin Vasan.
Jha señaló que 100,000 estadounidenses dan positivo en la prueba de Covid-19 cada día, pero las tasas de mortalidad han disminuido considerablemente. Atribuyó este descenso al desarrollo de vacunas y antivirales.
“En los últimos dos meses hemos observado un enorme aumento en el uso de Paxlovid y, de hecho, pensamos que está marcando una gran diferencia a la hora de mantener bajas las hospitalizaciones y las muertes”, dijo Jha.
Sugirió que “Test to Treat” sería esencial para ayudar a las poblaciones de difícil acceso y ayudaría a compensar los problemas de acceso.
“Hemos visto que la penetración de Paxlovid… en las comunidades de color, en los barrios con alta vulnerabilidad social, no es tan buena como debería ser”, señaló.
“Por lo tanto, se trata de la equidad. Se trata de asegurar que todos los que necesitan y pueden beneficiarse de los tratamientos los reciban”, dijo Jha. “Se trata de ir al encuentro de la gente donde está, literalmente. Ir a los barrios, ir a las comunidades y asegurarnos de que no pedimos a la gente que venga a nosotros, sino que vamos a ellos, y eso es lo último en salud pública”.
Para más información o para encontrar un centro de “Test to Treat”, por favor visite nyc.gov/covidtest.