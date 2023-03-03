Launch of Black tourism initiative

By Gregg McQueen

A new initiative is designed to bolster tourism and encourage visits by Black travelers from around the country to the Empire State.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for an I LOVE NY Black travel initiative, stemming from the state’s tourism wing, which will promote New York State as an ideal vacation destination for Black travelers, offering visitors access to New York’s Black history, culture, food, and events.

“So, we’re rolling out the red carpet to travelers near and far, Black travelers, other travelers who want to have a shared experience and highlight our vibrant, extremely vibrant Black culture here,” said Hochul, who announced the new initiative during an event at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Manhattan, as part of the state’s commemoration of Black History Month.

The program will build upon programs like I LOVE NY LGBTQ and Accessible NY, Hochul said, which highlight destinations of interest to and supportive of specific travel communities.

In a recent survey of Black travelers, 64 percent indicated that the availability of Black culture and heritage attractions is important when making a destination choice.

Another survey reported that diversity in marketing is a top factor when choosing a travel destination, with 54 percent of Black travelers in the U.S. reporting they are more likely to visit a destination with Black representation in advertising.

“New York holds a special place in Black history,” said Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP’s New York Chapter. “Black New Yorkers have contributed so much to the state’s culture and rich history.”

New York is home to dozens of Underground Railroad sites and one of the largest Juneteenth festivals in the nation. The state also has deep ties to leaders like Fredrick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and Harriet Tubman, and is where hip hop was born. Museums and venues celebrating Black culture, art, and heritage can be found throughout the state, Hochul pointed out.

“We have attractions and museums that bring Black history and activism to life. And we’ll shine a light on abolition – the Underground Railroad, the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, and beyond. All those significant movements and what happened here in New York State,” Hochul said. “There are amazing stories.”

The annual economic impact of tourism and travel in New York State was $85.5 billion. The tourism and hospitality sector is the state’s third largest industry, supporting one in 10 private sector jobs.

“New York embraces its diversity, and we want to ensure that visitors from around the world recognize the opportunities to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout the state,” said Empire State Development President Hope Knight. “Given the unparalleled depth and variety of attractions here that appeal to Black travelers, this program is a perfect fit to spotlight and showcase these places, stories and people.”