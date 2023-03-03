Launch of Black tourism initiative
By Gregg McQueen
A new initiative is designed to bolster tourism and encourage visits by Black travelers from around the country to the Empire State.
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for an I LOVE NY Black travel initiative, stemming from the state’s tourism wing, which will promote New York State as an ideal vacation destination for Black travelers, offering visitors access to New York’s Black history, culture, food, and events.
“So, we’re rolling out the red carpet to travelers near and far, Black travelers, other travelers who want to have a shared experience and highlight our vibrant, extremely vibrant Black culture here,” said Hochul, who announced the new initiative during an event at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Manhattan, as part of the state’s commemoration of Black History Month.
The program will build upon programs like I LOVE NY LGBTQ and Accessible NY, Hochul said, which highlight destinations of interest to and supportive of specific travel communities.
In a recent survey of Black travelers, 64 percent indicated that the availability of Black culture and heritage attractions is important when making a destination choice.
Another survey reported that diversity in marketing is a top factor when choosing a travel destination, with 54 percent of Black travelers in the U.S. reporting they are more likely to visit a destination with Black representation in advertising.
“New York holds a special place in Black history,” said Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP’s New York Chapter. “Black New Yorkers have contributed so much to the state’s culture and rich history.”
New York is home to dozens of Underground Railroad sites and one of the largest Juneteenth festivals in the nation. The state also has deep ties to leaders like Fredrick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and Harriet Tubman, and is where hip hop was born. Museums and venues celebrating Black culture, art, and heritage can be found throughout the state, Hochul pointed out.
“We have attractions and museums that bring Black history and activism to life. And we’ll shine a light on abolition – the Underground Railroad, the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, and beyond. All those significant movements and what happened here in New York State,” Hochul said. “There are amazing stories.”
The annual economic impact of tourism and travel in New York State was $85.5 billion. The tourism and hospitality sector is the state’s third largest industry, supporting one in 10 private sector jobs.
“New York embraces its diversity, and we want to ensure that visitors from around the world recognize the opportunities to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout the state,” said Empire State Development President Hope Knight. “Given the unparalleled depth and variety of attractions here that appeal to Black travelers, this program is a perfect fit to spotlight and showcase these places, stories and people.”
Lanzamiento de la iniciativa Turismo Negro
Por Gregg McQueen
Una nueva iniciativa turística pretende impulsar el turismo y fomentar las visitas de viajeros negros de todo el país al Empire State.
La gobernadora Kathy Hochul ha anunciado planes para una iniciativa de viajes I LOVE NY Black, surgida del ala de turismo del estado, que promocionará el estado de Nueva York como destino vacacional ideal para los viajeros negros, ofreciendo a los visitantes acceso a la historia, la cultura, la gastronomía y los eventos negros de Nueva York.
“Estamos desplegando la alfombra roja a los viajeros cercanos y lejanos, a los viajeros negros, a otros viajeros que quieren tener una experiencia y destacar nuestra vibrante, extremadamente vibrante cultura negra aquí”, dijo Hochul, quien anunció la nueva iniciativa durante un acto en el Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater de Manhattan, como parte de la conmemoración por el estado del Mes de la Historia Negra.
El programa se basará en programas como I LOVE NY LGBTQ y Accessible NY, explicó Hochul, que destacan destinos de interés y que apoyan a comunidades de viajeros específicas.
En una reciente encuesta realizada entre viajeros negros, el 64% indicó que la disponibilidad de atracciones culturales y patrimoniales para negros es importante a la hora de elegir un destino.
Otra encuesta indicó que la diversidad en el mercadeo es un factor importante a la hora de elegir un destino de viaje, con el 54% de los viajeros negros en los Estados Unidos informando que son más propensos a visitar un destino con representación negra en la publicidad.
“Nueva York ocupa un lugar especial en la historia de los negros”, declaró Hazel Dukes, presidenta de la sección neoyorquina de NAACP. “Los neoyorquinos negros han contribuido mucho a la cultura y la rica historia del estado”.
Nueva York alberga docenas de emplazamientos del Ferrocarril Subterráneo y uno de los más importantes festivales de Juneteenth del país. El estado también tiene profundos lazos con líderes como Fredrick Douglass, Sojourner Truth y Harriet Tubman, y es donde nació el hip hop. En todo el estado hay museos y lugares que celebran la cultura, el arte y el patrimonio negros, señaló Hochul.
“Tenemos atracciones y museos que dan vida a la historia y el activismo negros. Y destacaremos la abolición, el Ferrocarril Subterráneo, el movimiento por los derechos civiles, Black Lives Matter, y más allá. Todos esos movimientos significativos y lo que ocurrió aquí, en el estado de Nueva York”, dijo Hochul. “Hay historias increíbles”.
El impacto económico anual del turismo y los viajes en el estado de Nueva York fue de $85,500 millones de dólares. El sector del turismo y la industria de la hospitalidad es la tercera más importante del estado, y sustenta uno de cada 10 puestos de trabajo del sector privado.
“Nueva York abraza su diversidad, y queremos asegurarnos de que los visitantes de todo el mundo reconozcan las oportunidades de celebrar la historia y el patrimonio negros en todo el estado”, dijo la presidenta de Empire State Development, Hope Knight. “Dada la incomparable profundidad y variedad de atracciones aquí que resultan de interés para los viajeros negros, este programa encaja a la perfección para destacar y mostrar estos lugares, historias y personas”.