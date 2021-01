Latinos lead overdose death rates: city health data

“Every fatal overdose is preventable.”

New data released by the city’s health officials on December 30 reveal that New York City had 440 overdose deaths from January to March 2020 – 41 more deaths than the previous highest quarter.

The uptick is in line with an increase in overdose deaths seen nationwide.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped New York City, overdose deaths were at record levels, consistent with national trends,” said Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. “This has been a tragedy leading into a crisis. Every fatal overdose is preventable and we will continue our work to keep our fellow New Yorkers alive.”

And for the second consecutive year, Latino New Yorkers had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

From 2018 to 2019, rates of overdose death increased among Latino New Yorkers (25.5 to 26.1 per 100,000 residents) and Black New Yorkers (22.5 to 23.0 per 100,000 residents).

To address the recent uptick, city officials are pledging an additional $2 million in outreach and overdose prevention resources that include expanding access to buprenorphine treatment, increasing naloxone distribution through community-based organizations, and establishing harm reduction vending machines to make naloxone readily available.

The Health Department also released a data brief detailing that overdose deaths in New York City remained at epidemic levels in 2019, with evident disparities. There were 1,463 drug overdose deaths in 2019, an increase of 11 deaths from 2018. In 2019, opioids were involved in 83 percent of overdose deaths.

Fentanyl — an opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine — was detected in 68 percent of the deaths, the data brief said.

For the third consecutive year, fentanyl was the most common substance identified in overdose deaths.

The data also revealed the neighborhoods with the top five highest rates in 2019 (Hunts Point-Mott Haven, Highbridge-Morrisania, Crotona-Tremont, Fordham-Bronx Park, East Harlem), which are consistently among the neighborhoods with the highest overdose rates in New York City.

“These data tell a consistent story,” said Health Department Senior Director of Research and Surveillance Dr. Denise Paone. “Year after year, residents of the South Bronx and East Harlem have among the highest rates of drug overdose death in New York City. Although we eagerly await overdose mortality data from the second quarter of 2020 to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overdose deaths, we have already implemented several interventions, including work focused in neighborhoods that are disproportionately impacted, to help address the unique impact this pandemic has on overdose risk.”

Since the launch of HealingNYC in March 2017, the Health Department has distributed 395,509 naloxone kits throughout the city. To increase access to naloxone during COVID-19 in neighborhoods with high overdose rates, the Health Department recently launched a pilot program to make naloxone available for free at 16 pharmacy chain locations.

The full report can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/3oaeTj6.