Late fees eliminated at NYC libraries

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a finale for the fees.

New York City library patrons will no longer be charged late fees on books and other borrowed materials.

The city’s three library systems — New York Public Library (NYPL), Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library — all revealed the major policy change on October 5.

In addition, the three systems have cleared all prior late fines from patron accounts, creating a clean slate for library users.

The library systems said the policy was enacted to create a more equitable approach that does not disproportionately hinder low-income communities.

Under the previous late fine policy, patrons would have their cards blocked if they accrued more than $15 in fines. At the time of the announcement, about 400,000 New Yorkers fit into this category, more than half in low-income communities, according to NYPL.

“This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Eliminating fines will let us serve even more New Yorkers, allowing them to enjoy all of the resources and programs that public libraries offer to grow and succeed.”

While New York City’s library systems had suspended fines in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the new announcement makes the policy permanent.

In a statement, NYPL President Anthony W. Marx called late fees “an antiquated, ineffective way” to encourage patrons to return their books, as many low-income families could not afford to pay.

“This is a step towards a more equitable society, with more New Yorkers reading and using libraries, and we are proud to make it happen,” Marx said.

According to NYPL, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the 10 branches with the highest number of blocked library cards were located in neighborhoods with a median household income below $50,000, with one in five card holders blocked before October 5.

In the Bronx, 31 percent of all cardholders had fines on their accounts, the NYPL said, while 16 percent of all cardholders were blocked from borrowing new material.

Though late fines will no longer apply, New Yorkers will still need to pay replacement fees if they lose borrowed materials, which are considered lost if overdue for more than a month. If materials are returned, no fees will be assessed.

In an effort to welcome patrons back, the three library systems will be hosting a week of giveaways and special programs at all branch locations between October 18 and October 23.

Visitors to NYPL locations during this week will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, while quantities last.

New York becomes the largest public library system in the U.S. to permanently eliminate late fines.

The move has proved beneficial in other cities. According to data from the Urban Libraries Council, Chicago Public Library reported that 11,000 users returned after the system eliminated fees in 2019, while more than 1,600 long-overdue books were brought back.

“Some might say fines teach accountability and ethics. I disagree. We can teach New Yorkers to be responsible and return their items so others can use them without a financial burden,” Marx said. “No one can learn responsibility at the library if they can’t use the library. Considering the size of the three systems, it has taken time, thoughtful discussion, and careful analysis to take this important step towards a more equitable library system. The time is now. We hope to see all New Yorkers at one of our branches soon.”

For more information, visit nypl.org/goodbyefines.