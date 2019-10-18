Lane closings planned at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel and Outerbridge Crossing

Lanes will be closed this weekend and/or next week at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel and Outerbridge Crossing for ongoing construction and repair projects.

George Washington Bridge:

From 10 p.m. Friday, October 18, through 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, and from 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19, until 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20, the bus pickup and drop-off areas at the bridge’s eastbound bus slip will be closed. These closings are due to construction work being performed on the Center and Lemoine Avenue bridges. Both Lemoine Avenue staircases that lead to the eastbound bus slip will be closed. The bus stop will be moved to the east sidewalk on Center Avenue (on the bridge) just north of Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. All passengers should board and disembark buses and jitneys in this area.

The bridge’s lower-level eastbound side and the eastbound Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, October 18, through 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, and from 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19, through 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20.

One westbound upper-level lane and one westbound lower-level lane in the Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, October 18, through 5 a.m. Saturday, October 19. The start of the closing hinges on completion of the New York Yankees game.

One of four westbound lane on the bridge’s upper level will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Three of four westbound lanes on the bridge’s upper-level westbound side will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19, through 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20.

Holland Tunnel:

The westbound tunnel (to New Jersey) will be closed on Sunday, October 20, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to accommodate the 2019 Bike MS – NYC.

One westbound lane in the tunnel will be closed during overnight hours from Sunday, October 20, through Thursday, October 24, from 11:59 p.m. each night through 5:30 a.m. the following morning. These closures are needed for ongoing tunnel repairs.

One eastbound lane in the tunnel will be closed during overnight hours from Sunday, October 20, through Thursday, October 24, from 11 p.m. each night through 5 a.m. the following morning. These closures are needed for ongoing tunnel repairs.

Outerbridge Crossing:

One lane on the bridge’s westbound side (into New Jersey) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, and on Sunday, October 20.

One lane on the bridge’s eastbound side (into New York) and one lane on the bridge’s westbound side (into New Jersey) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning on Wednesday and Thursday, October 23 and October 24.

PATH:

PATH’s World Trade Center station will be closed this weekend, starting Saturday, October 19, at 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, October 21, for regularly scheduled tunnel repair work. Service will terminate at Exchange Place, where ferry service will be available from 7 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. from the nearby Harborside Ferry Landing in Jersey City. Ferry service will also be available from the Brookfield Terminal in Lower Manhattan. For additional information on weekend service and ferry schedules, visit www.panynj.gov/StayOnTrack or download the PATH mobile app, RidePath, for updates.

To receive real time traffic updates, travelers should register for Bridge and Tunnel Alerts at www.paalerts.com, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or www.511NJ.org.