Landmark deal reached for rent reform

The state legislature has reached a landmark agreement to renew New York’s rent laws and expand tenant protections.

Key components of the deal include a permanent extension of the rent regulation laws, which were set to expire on June 15, as well as a repeal of vacancy bonus and vacancy deregulation.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday evening, with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie releasing a joint statement about the deal.

“These reforms give New Yorkers the strongest tenant protections in history. For too long, power has been tilted in favor of landlords and these measures finally restore equity and extends protections to tenants across the state. These reforms will pass both legislative houses and we are hopeful that the Governor will sign them into law. It is the right thing to do,” the statement said. “None of these historic new tenant protections would be possible without the fact that New York finally has a united Democratic Legislature. Our appreciation also goes to the tenant advocacy groups and activists that fought so hard to make this possible.”

Housing advocates also hailed the agreement.

“The Senate and the Assembly have come together with a proposal to confront decades of injustices in New York State’s tenant protection system. Housing Justice for All is proud to stand with the State Legislature as it takes meaningful steps forward to end tenant harassment, displacement, destabilization, and rising rents,” said Cea Weaver, Campaign Director of the Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance. “This bill is an affirmation of the statewide movement that we are building together, and we look forward to working with the Senate and the Assembly, in the years to come, until every renter, from Brooklyn to Buffalo, can live free from the fear of displacement.”

“This is a victory decades in the making and an affirmation that people power can defeat the formidable landlord lobby,” said Ava Farkas, Executive Director of Met Council on Housing, who also cautioned that the fight was not over.

The bill is too limited in scope, she argued.

“At the same time, this bill does not go far enough for some of the tenants who need the most protections and economic relief. We are disappointed that it does not abolish Major Capital Improvements, prevent eviction without Good Cause or re-regulate any of the 300,000 apartments that lost protections under vacancy decontrol,” she said. “But this is only the beginning. We commit ourselves to continue this fight statewide until every tenant has an affordable rent and protection from arbitrary eviction. We call on Governor Cuomo to keep his promise to sign the bill once passed by the Assembly and Senate.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio credited the 2018 State Senate elections, which swung power in favor of Democrats, with playing a substantial role.

“It goes without saying: nothing like this would have been possible without the Assembly and the new Democratic majority in the State Senate working together on behalf of the people. Elections matter,” said de Blasio.

Among other points, the agreement:

Repeals the “vacancy bonus” provision that allows a property owner to raise rents as much as 20% each time a unit becomes vacant.

Lowers the rent increase cap for Major Capital Improvements (MCIs) from 6 percent to 2 percent in New York City and from 15% to 2% in other counties.

Repeals the provisions that allow removal of units from rent stabilization when the rent crosses a statutory high-rent threshold and the unit becomes vacant or the tenant’s income is $200,000 or higher in the preceding two years.

Prohibits owners who have offered tenants a “preferential rent” below the legal regulated rent from raising the rent to the full legal rent upon renewal. Once the tenant vacates, the owner can charge any rent up to the full legal regulated rent, so long as the tenant did not vacate due to the owner’s failure to maintain the unit in a habitable condition.

Sets Maximum Collectible Rent increases at the average of the five most recent Rent Guidelines Board annual rent increases for one-year renewals.

Requires the Division of Housing and Community Renewal to submit an annual report on rent regulations

Provides tenants more time in eviction proceedings to get a lawyer and fix violations of the lease.

“This deal marks a major victory for tenants across New York, who have fought for many years to strengthen protections for renters and remain in their homes,” said Javier H. Valdés, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York (MRNY). “This was the best deal possible this year in Albany, where real estate barons have held power for decades, and marks the growing muscle of the statewide tenant movement. We are proud to have worked closely throughout this fight with our allies across the state in the Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance. We also know that our fight is not over. We will continue to fight until all tenants get the protections to stay in their homes and in their communities.”