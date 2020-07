Landlord-tenant mediation program launched

A new program aims to provide housing security to tenants across the city facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting immediately, the Citywide Landlord-Tenant Mediation Project will serve hundreds of New Yorkers each month by addressing rent-related issues in a mediation setting, outside of the housing court system, with a focus on hardest-hit communities.

The non-profit Community Dispute Resolution Centers (CDRCs) will assist tenants and small landlords in finding solutions to rental issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to resolve cases before they reach litigation and avoid the long-term effects of an eviction proceeding which can lead to displacement for vulnerable tenants and limit future housing options, said de Blasio, who announced the program during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The idea is to try and resolve problems outside of the court system, find a way to keep people in their homes in a better way,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in his July 21st announcement.

“This work will continue to deepen because we have to find ways to keep people in their homes,” he added.

Louise Carroll, Commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), said the program would prioritize 27 neighborhoods identified as the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

“It will help tenants solve issues with their landlords without the threat of eviction and without going to housing court. Through this project, the city will partner with community dispute resolution centers in all of the five boroughs to offer free assistance to tenants, struggling to pay rent as a result of COVID-19 pandemic,” Carroll said at the briefing. “This recognizes that business as usual is not enough. We don’t want to put residents through the trauma of the eviction process just to get help.”

Led by the city’s Racial Inclusion and Equity Taskforce, the Mediation Project will handle cases in a setting where both parties feel safe, and priority will be given to tenants and small landlords who do not have legal representation.

In a recent survey conducted by the Taskforce, nearly all respondents cited rent burden as a primary issue facing their communities.

The Mediation Project will be managed by CDRCs in coordination with HPD, the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants and the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, with support from the Human Resource Administration’s Office of Civil Justice (OCJ).

Eligible tenants will be referred to CDRCs in each borough, and each CDRC will manage case intake, provide mediation sessions and monitor case follow up for tenants.

“Secure housing has never been more crucial to our health and well-being than now, during this pandemic,” said J. Phillip Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives and co-chair of the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity. “For families in hardest-hit communities struggling to afford rent each month, this new mediation tool will be invaluable in helping them resolve issues with their landlords without the threat of eviction.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/hpd.