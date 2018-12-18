La Brava del Barrio

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Marisol Ríos De La Luz is a smart, beautiful Brooklyn teen.

She also occasionally transforms into the superhero La Borinqueña.

At the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the “Superheroes” exhibit features the greatest comic book heroes of all time: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and all the rest. La Borinqueña is displayed with the best of them, right between The Avengers and Captain America.

She is the show’s only independent superhero not born in the DC or Marvel comic universes.

The exhibit also features actor George Reeves’s Superman cape that he wore in the Adventures of Superman television show and Halle Barry’s Storm costume from X-Men: Days of Future Past. In May of next year, La Borinqueña’s costume, which was featured in the 2016 National Puerto Rican Day Parade, will also be on display.

La Borinqueña’s creator, Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez said having his work displayed alongside the classic comics that inspired him is humbling. It’s also validating.

The Brooklyn-based artist didn’t create the work out of a geek love of comics. He threw his cape in the ring to shine a light on Puerto Rico.

“I want to give people awareness that there are three and a half million Americans siting in Puerto Rico and we have a responsibility as Americans sitting here in the mainland to support them,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “That’s why I do the work that I do.”

La Borinqueña’s popularity is soaring. The first issue sold 10,000 units. His second graphic novel, Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, is an anthology that features characters from DC Comics, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash and a host of others. Some of the stories are written by Rosario Dawson, Rubén Blades and Sonia Manzano and are drawn by artists Frank Miller, Gail Simone, Reginald Hudlin and several others. The anthology, which was named one of the best comics and graphic novels of 2018 on Amazon, has raised over a quarter of a million dollars, which went to grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico.

La Borinqueña received her superpowers from Atabex, the mythological Taino Indian mother goddess and from her twin sons Yúcahu, spirits of the seas and mountains, and Juracan, spirit of the hurricanes. She harnesses the power of the wind, earth and water to protect the people and island of Puerto Rico.

She wears a costume featuring a white star in a light blue triangle, symbolic of Puerto Rico’s revolutionary flag. That flag was first flown in 1897 during the Yauco (Intentona de Yauco) Revolt. Soon after, a gag law made the flag’s display and even its possession illegal. It was also against the law to sing the revolutionary anthem, “La Borinqueña.”

“My grandfather would have been arrested for creating this superhero,” said Miranda-Rodríguez.

Only after 1957 was the law changed allowing Puerto Ricans to fly their own flag. The revolutionary flag’s triangle turned dark blue. The anthem changed too.

“They changed the national anthem and kept the same melody with lyrics that celebrated how awesome Christopher Columbus was, and how amazing he thought our beaches were,” he said.

La Borinqueña is no stranger to the Smithsonian. The graphic novel is currently also on display at the National Museum of the American Indian’s Taíno: Native Heritage and Identity in the Caribbean exhibit. In the exhibition, the page where the superhero first meets Atabex is juxtaposed with a cemi, a Taino religious artifact. In the book, the mountain El Yunque Peak is transformed into a cemi that looks very much like the one on display.

Miranda-Rodríguez thinks his character would be a little overwhelmed by her sudden fame.

“I wrote Marisol De La Luz as a college student who comes from a small family,” he said.

Marisol is a focused earth and environmental science student at Columbia University. Despite her asthma, she rides her bike from Williamsburg to Morningside Heights. ”She’s not a bombastic person. She’s very focused on her school work as an undergraduate and her family. Her superheroic work is really directly related to helping families on the island that are being affected by natural disasters,” he said.

Miranda-Rodríguez also insisted creating a female superhero who looks like a real woman, one recognizable to him as members of his family and community. Marisol has a curvy, strong, and athletic physique. Most female superheroes are conceived and drawn by men creating unrealistic female proportions.

Miranda-Rodríguez says he works with his illustrators to ensure his characters are not portrayed in a gratuitous way, and instead are drawn with respect.

It’s a dialogue he says is unique to bringing female characters to life and to the page.

“Ironically enough, oftentimes the conversation I would have with the other illustrators was, when you’re drawing a male superhero, these thoughts don’t even come across your pencil when you are drawing.”

La Borinqueña doesn’t fly in, save the day and fly out. She doesn’t solve problems through violence. “This is still a fantasy genre, but I’m trying to do it in a way that avoids these often over-used tropes of pushing somebody through a wall or being strictly defined by their supervillains,” he said.

Instead, the La Borinqueña is based on the women that raised and loved Miranda-Rodríguez, including his mother, family members and his wife.

“They don’t look at a supervillain and say, ‘One of these days I’m going to vanquish this evil,’” he said. ““These women do the work creating and advocating for human rights just because it needs to get done.”

