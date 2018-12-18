- English
La Brava del Barrio
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Marisol Ríos De La Luz is a smart, beautiful Brooklyn teen.
She also occasionally transforms into the superhero La Borinqueña.
At the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the “Superheroes” exhibit features the greatest comic book heroes of all time: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and all the rest. La Borinqueña is displayed with the best of them, right between The Avengers and Captain America.
She is the show’s only independent superhero not born in the DC or Marvel comic universes.
The exhibit also features actor George Reeves’s Superman cape that he wore in the Adventures of Superman television show and Halle Barry’s Storm costume from X-Men: Days of Future Past. In May of next year, La Borinqueña’s costume, which was featured in the 2016 National Puerto Rican Day Parade, will also be on display.
La Borinqueña’s creator, Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez said having his work displayed alongside the classic comics that inspired him is humbling. It’s also validating.
The Brooklyn-based artist didn’t create the work out of a geek love of comics. He threw his cape in the ring to shine a light on Puerto Rico.
“I want to give people awareness that there are three and a half million Americans siting in Puerto Rico and we have a responsibility as Americans sitting here in the mainland to support them,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “That’s why I do the work that I do.”
La Borinqueña’s popularity is soaring. The first issue sold 10,000 units. His second graphic novel, Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, is an anthology that features characters from DC Comics, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash and a host of others. Some of the stories are written by Rosario Dawson, Rubén Blades and Sonia Manzano and are drawn by artists Frank Miller, Gail Simone, Reginald Hudlin and several others. The anthology, which was named one of the best comics and graphic novels of 2018 on Amazon, has raised over a quarter of a million dollars, which went to grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico.
La Borinqueña received her superpowers from Atabex, the mythological Taino Indian mother goddess and from her twin sons Yúcahu, spirits of the seas and mountains, and Juracan, spirit of the hurricanes. She harnesses the power of the wind, earth and water to protect the people and island of Puerto Rico.
She wears a costume featuring a white star in a light blue triangle, symbolic of Puerto Rico’s revolutionary flag. That flag was first flown in 1897 during the Yauco (Intentona de Yauco) Revolt. Soon after, a gag law made the flag’s display and even its possession illegal. It was also against the law to sing the revolutionary anthem, “La Borinqueña.”
“My grandfather would have been arrested for creating this superhero,” said Miranda-Rodríguez.
Only after 1957 was the law changed allowing Puerto Ricans to fly their own flag. The revolutionary flag’s triangle turned dark blue. The anthem changed too.
“They changed the national anthem and kept the same melody with lyrics that celebrated how awesome Christopher Columbus was, and how amazing he thought our beaches were,” he said.
La Borinqueña is no stranger to the Smithsonian. The graphic novel is currently also on display at the National Museum of the American Indian’s Taíno: Native Heritage and Identity in the Caribbean exhibit. In the exhibition, the page where the superhero first meets Atabex is juxtaposed with a cemi, a Taino religious artifact. In the book, the mountain El Yunque Peak is transformed into a cemi that looks very much like the one on display.
Miranda-Rodríguez thinks his character would be a little overwhelmed by her sudden fame.
“I wrote Marisol De La Luz as a college student who comes from a small family,” he said.
Marisol is a focused earth and environmental science student at Columbia University. Despite her asthma, she rides her bike from Williamsburg to Morningside Heights. ”She’s not a bombastic person. She’s very focused on her school work as an undergraduate and her family. Her superheroic work is really directly related to helping families on the island that are being affected by natural disasters,” he said.
Miranda-Rodríguez also insisted creating a female superhero who looks like a real woman, one recognizable to him as members of his family and community. Marisol has a curvy, strong, and athletic physique. Most female superheroes are conceived and drawn by men creating unrealistic female proportions.
Miranda-Rodríguez says he works with his illustrators to ensure his characters are not portrayed in a gratuitous way, and instead are drawn with respect.
It’s a dialogue he says is unique to bringing female characters to life and to the page.
“Ironically enough, oftentimes the conversation I would have with the other illustrators was, when you’re drawing a male superhero, these thoughts don’t even come across your pencil when you are drawing.”
La Borinqueña doesn’t fly in, save the day and fly out. She doesn’t solve problems through violence. “This is still a fantasy genre, but I’m trying to do it in a way that avoids these often over-used tropes of pushing somebody through a wall or being strictly defined by their supervillains,” he said.
Instead, the La Borinqueña is based on the women that raised and loved Miranda-Rodríguez, including his mother, family members and his wife.
“They don’t look at a supervillain and say, ‘One of these days I’m going to vanquish this evil,’” he said. ““These women do the work creating and advocating for human rights just because it needs to get done.”
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Marisol Ríos de la Luz es una inteligente y hermosa adolescente de Brooklyn.
Ella también se transforma ocasionalmente en la súper heroína La Borinqueña.
En el Museo Nacional Smithsonian de Historia Estadounidense, la exhibición “Superhéroes” presenta a los mejores héroes de cómics de todos los tiempos: Superman, Batman, Mujer Maravilla y todos lo demás. La Borinqueña se muestra con lo mejor de ellos, justo entre The Avengers y Capitán América. Ella es la única súper heroína independiente del programa que no nació en los universos cómicos de DC o Marvel.
La exposición también presenta la capa de Superman del actor George Reeves que lució en el programa de televisión Adventures of Superman y el vestuario de Storm de Halle Barry de X-Men: Days of Future Past. En mayo del próximo año, también se exhibirá el traje de La Borinqueña, que se presentó en el Desfile Nacional del Día Puertorriqueño 2016.
El creador de La Borinqueña, Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, dijo que exhibir su obra junto con los cómics clásicos que lo inspiraron es aleccionador. También es un reconocimiento.
El artista de Brooklyn no creó la obra de un fanático de los cómics. Tiró su capa en el ring para iluminar a Puerto Rico.
“Quiero crear conciencia de que hay tres millones y medio de estadounidenses en Puerto Rico y tenemos la responsabilidad de que los estadounidenses en el continente los apoyen”, dijo Miranda-Rodríguez. “Es por eso que hago el trabajo que hago”.
La popularidad de La Borinqueña está a la alza. El primer número vendió 10,000 unidades. Su segunda novela gráfica: Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, es una antología que presenta personajes de DC Comics, como Mujer Maravilla, Batman, Superman, The Flash y muchos más. Algunas de las historias están escritas por Rosario Dawson, Rubén Blades y Sonia Manzano y están dibujadas por los artistas Frank Miller, Gail Simone, Reginald Hudlin y muchos otros. La antología, que fue llamada uno de los mejores cómics y novelas gráficas de 2018 en Amazon, ha recaudado más de un cuarto de millón de dólares, que se destinó a organizaciones comunitarias en Puerto Rico.
La Borinqueña recibió sus súper poderes de Atabex, la mitológica diosa madre de los indios taínos y de sus gemelos Yúcahu, espíritus de los mares y montañas, y Juracan, espíritu de los huracanes. Ella aprovecha el poder del viento, la tierra y el agua para proteger a la gente y la isla de Puerto Rico.
Lleva un traje con una estrella blanca en un triángulo azul claro, símbolo de la bandera revolucionaria de Puerto Rico. Esa bandera fue ondeada por primera vez en 1897 durante la revuelta de Yauco (Intentona de Yauco). Poco después, una ley mordaza hizo la exhibición de la bandera, e incluso su posesión, ilegal. También estaba en contra de la ley cantar el himno revolucionario, “La Borinqueña”.
“Mi abuelo habría sido arrestado por crear esta súper heroína”, dijo Miranda-Rodríguez.
Solo después de 1957 se cambió la ley que permite a los puertorriqueños enarbolar su propia bandera. El triángulo de la bandera revolucionaria se volvió azul oscuro. El himno también cambió.
“Cambiaron el himno nacional y mantuvieron la misma melodía con letras que celebraban lo increíble que era Cristóbal Colón y lo increíble que pensaba que eran nuestras playas”, dijo.
La Borinqueña no es ajena al Smithsonian. La novela gráfica se encuentra actualmente en exhibición en exposición en el Museo Nacional de los Indios Americanos Taíno: Native Heritage and Identity in the Caribbean. En la exposición, la página donde la súper heroína se encuentra por primera vez con Atabex está yuxtapuesta con un cemi, un artefacto religioso taíno. En el libro, la montaña El Yunque Peak se transforma en un cemi que se parece mucho al que se muestra.
Miranda-Rodríguez cree que su personaje se verá un poco abrumado por su repentina fama.
“Escribí a Marisol de la Luz como una estudiante universitaria que proviene de una familia pequeña”, dijo.
Marisol es una estudiante enfocada en ciencias ambientales y de la tierra en la Universidad Columbia. A pesar de su asma, monta su bicicleta desde Williamsburg hasta Morningside Heights. “Ella no es una persona grandilocuente. Está muy centrada en su trabajo escolar como estudiante y en su familia. Su trabajo de superhéroes en realidad está directamente relacionado con ayudar a las familias en la isla que están siendo afectadas por desastres naturales”, dijo.
Miranda-Rodríguez también insistió en crear una súper heroína que pareciera una mujer real, reconocible para él como miembro de su familia y de su comunidad. Marisol tiene un físico curveado, fuerte y atlético. La mayoría de las súper heroínas son concebidas y dibujadas por hombres que crean proporciones femeninas poco realistas.
Miranda-Rodríguez dice que trabaja con sus ilustradores para asegurarse de que sus personajes no sean retratados de manera arbitraria, y, en cambio, sean dibujados con respeto.
Es un diálogo que dice que es exclusivo para dar vida a los personajes femeninos y a la página.
“Irónicamente, muchas veces la conversación que he tenido con los otros ilustradores es que, cuando estás dibujando un superhéroe masculino, estos pensamientos ni siquiera aparecen en tu lápiz cuando estás dibujando”.
La Borinqueña no llega, salva el día y vuela. Ella no resuelve los problemas a través de la violencia. “Este sigue siendo un género de fantasía, pero estoy tratando de hacerlo de una manera que evite que estos tropos a menudo se utilicen en exceso para empujar a alguien a través de una pared o ser estrictamente definidos por sus supervillanos”, dijo.
En cambio, La Borinqueña se basa en las mujeres que criaron y amaron a Miranda-Rodríguez, incluyendo a su madre, miembros de la familia y su esposa.
“No miran a un supervillano y dicen: uno de estos días voy a vencer este mal”, dijo. “Estas mujeres hacen el trabajo de crear y defender los derechos humanos solo porque es necesario que se haga”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.la-borinquena.com.