Know My Name
By Kathleen M. Pike
She was known as Emily Doe when she read her searing victim impact statement in court, and in newspapers she was called ‘unconscious intoxicated woman.’
Chanel Miller, the victim of the now-infamous sexual assault case at Stanford University in 2015, has decided to share her name. Her book, Know My Name, will be released this month. Writing her story has been a process of reclaiming her name and identity.
Miller wants people to know her name and her story. She is also hoping that her book will help others who have been victims of sexual assault claim their voice and find justice. Last month, the start of the Child Victims Act’s look-back period may have allowed some child victims of sexual abuse to do just that.
Here are the details.
1. Lifting the statute of limitations on reporting. The Child Victims Act passed the New York State Senate in January 2019 and went into effect on August 14th of this year. The Act extends the Statute of Limitations permanently for child sexual abuse victims so that they can file a civil claim until age 55. The age limit had previously been 23. In addition, for one year only, New York state lifted its Statute of Limitations for child sexual abuse cases, allowing former child sexual abuse victims to file civil charges against their perpetrators regardless of their current age or how long ago the sexual abuse occurred. After only one week, over 500 lawsuits had been filed under the Child Victims Act.
2. A little background on the Child Victims Act. Twenty-two states have passed a version of the Child Victims Act, starting with California in 2003. Long-time lobbying finally led to traction in New York after the midterm elections in 2018. One major organization that has been opposed to the passage of this law is the Catholic Church in New York, which spent $2.1 million lobbying against the Child Victim Act. Notably, the majority of victims of the Catholic Church sexual assault crimes are boys. Although we know less about the mental health impact of sexual assault for boys, we know that regardless of gender, victims are at increased risk for emotional and mental health concerns across the lifespan.
3. Sexual assault and mental health. Approximately 1 in 12 children is a victim of child sexual abuse in the United States. As with other types of trauma, sexual abuse, especially during childhood, has major implications for mental health. Children with exposure to sexual abuse are over 10 times more likely to consider suicide in adolescence and more likely to develop almost all major mental health disorders as adults, including increased risk not only for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but also high blood pressure and sleep loss.
4. The mental health implications of reporting. It is common knowledge that survivors of sexual assault often choose not to report their perpetrators. Only 23% of sexual assaults are brought to the police. And children who have been sexually abused are no different. A study conducted by the Australian government found that it took child sexual abuse victims an average of 24 years to start speaking about their abuse. There are many reasons that survivors may choose not to share their story, even as an adult, including continued denial about the abuse, dissociation and lack of clear memory about the events, and shame. This is precisely why the new rules from the Child Victims Act are so important. If supported and respected, reporting can have significant mental health benefits, helping victims claim their voice and feel empowered. However, victims who report can also experience “secondary victimization” and re-trigger trauma. This needs to be addressed by the police and court system to ensure all victims are safe and supported when sharing their stories.
5. Joyful Heart is getting rape kits analyzed. There are currently tens of thousands of untested rape kits sitting with local and state authorities across the United States. Testing these rape kits matters. Processing rape kits has led to the conviction of 64 attackers in New York just this year. Joyful Heart Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to improving society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. Their initiatives EndtheBacklog and The Accountability Project document in real time the extent of the problem and lobby policymakers to get behind this effort. Find out more at joyfulheartfoundation.org.
As individuals, we can support survivors of sexual assault in sharing their stories in the ways that they find healing and empowering. As a society, we need to support policy initiatives that advance justice. The Child Victims Act is a step in the right direction, but we have a steep climb ahead, including changing how our legal system and our communities handle matters of sexual assault to support the mental health of all survivors.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Sepan mi nombre
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Era conocida como Emily Doe cuando leyó su declaración de impacto de víctima en el tribunal, y en los periódicos la llamaron ‘mujer intoxicada inconsciente’.
Chanel Miller, víctima del infame caso de agresión sexual en la Universidad Stanford en 2015, decidió compartir su nombre. Su libro, Know My Name, será lanzado este mes. Escribir su historia ha sido un proceso de recuperar su nombre e identidad.
Miller quiere que la gente sepa su nombre y su historia. También espera que su libro ayude a otros que han sido víctimas de agresión sexual a recuperar su voz y encontrar justicia. El mes pasado, el inicio del período retrospectivo de la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles podría haber permitido que algunos niños víctimas de abuso sexual hicieran exactamente eso.
Aquí están los detalles.
1. Levantar el estatuto de limitaciones en la presentación de informes. La Ley de Víctimas Infantiles pasó al Senado del estado de Nueva York en enero de 2019 y entró en vigencia el 14 de agosto de este año. La Ley extiende el Estatuto de Limitaciones de forma permanente para las víctimas de abuso sexual infantil para que puedan presentar una demanda civil hasta los 55 años. El límite de edad había sido anteriormente 23. Además, solo por un año, el estado de Nueva York levantó su Estatuto de Limitaciones para casos de abuso sexual infantil, lo que permite a las ex víctimas de abuso sexual infantil presentar cargos civiles contra sus perpetradores, independientemente de su edad actual o hace cuánto tiempo ocurrió el abuso sexual. Después de solo una semana, se presentaron más de 500 demandas en virtud de la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles.
2. Un poco de historia sobre la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles. Veintidós estados aprobaron una versión de la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles, comenzando con California en 2003. El cabildeo por mucho tiempo finalmente condujo a la tracción en Nueva York después de las elecciones de mitad de período en 2018. Una organización importante que se ha opuesto a la aprobación de esta ley es la Iglesia Católica en Nueva York, que gastó $2.1 millones de dólares en cabildeo contra la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles. En particular, la mayoría de las víctimas de los delitos de agresión sexual de la Iglesia Católica son varones. Aunque sabemos menos sobre el impacto de la agresión sexual en la salud mental de los varones, conocemos que, independientemente del género, las víctimas tienen un mayor riesgo de problemas de salud mental y emocional a lo largo de la vida.
3. Agresión sexual y salud mental. Aproximadamente 1 de cada 12 niños es víctima de abuso sexual infantil en los Estados Unidos. Al igual que con otros tipos de trauma, el abuso sexual, especialmente durante la infancia, tiene importantes implicaciones para la salud mental. Los niños con exposición al abuso sexual tienen más de 10 veces más probabilidades de considerar el suicidio en la adolescencia y más probabilidades de desarrollar casi todos los trastornos de salud mental importantes siendo adultos, incluyendo un mayor riesgo no solo de depresión, ansiedad y trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT, el acrónimo en español), pero también hipertensión arterial y pérdida de sueño.
4. Las implicaciones para la salud mental de informarlo. Es de conocimiento común que los sobrevivientes de agresión sexual a menudo eligen no denunciar a sus atacantes. Solo el 23% de las agresiones sexuales son llevadas a la policía. Y los niños que han sido abusados sexualmente no son diferentes. Un estudio realizado por el gobierno australiano descubrió que a las víctimas de abuso sexual infantil les tomó un promedio de 24 años comenzar a hablar sobre su abuso. Hay muchas razones por las que los sobrevivientes pueden elegir no compartir su historia, incluso siendo adultos, incluida la negación continua sobre el abuso, la disociación y la falta de memoria clara sobre los eventos, y la vergüenza. Esta es precisamente la razón por la cual las nuevas reglas de la Ley de Víctimas Infantiles son tan importantes. Si se respalda y respeta, el reportar el abuso puede tener importantes beneficios para la salud mental, ayudando a las víctimas a recuperar su voz y sentirse empoderados. Sin embargo, las víctimas que lo hacen también pueden experimentar “victimización secundaria” y reactivar el trauma. Esto debe ser abordado por la policía y el sistema judicial para garantizar que todas las víctimas estén seguras y sean apoyadas al compartir sus historias.
5. Joyful Heart está analizando kits de violación. Actualmente hay decenas de miles de kits de violación sin analizar con autoridades locales y estatales en todo Estados Unidos. Analizar estos kits es importante. El procesamiento de kits de violación ha llevado a la condena de 64 atacantes en Nueva York tan solo este año. La Fundación Joyful Heart es una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a mejorar la respuesta de la sociedad a la agresión sexual, la violencia doméstica y el abuso infantil. Sus iniciativas EndtheBacklog y The Accountability Project documentan en tiempo real el alcance del problema y presionan a los responsables políticos para que respalden este esfuerzo. Más información en: joyfulheartfoundation.org.
Como individuos, podemos apoyar a los sobrevivientes de agresión sexual para que compartan sus historias en formas que encuentren sanación y empoderamiento. Como sociedad, debemos apoyar iniciativas políticas que promuevan la justicia. La Ley de Víctimas Infantiles es un paso en la dirección correcta, pero tenemos una fuerte subida por delante, incluyendo cambiar cómo nuestro sistema legal y nuestras comunidades manejan los asuntos de agresión sexual para apoyar la salud mental de todos los sobrevivientes.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.