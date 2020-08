Kinder in COVID times

Charter school readies new kindergarten for fall

By Gregg McQueen

There’s a new class on Cooper.

As schools across New York City brace for a potential return to the classroom this fall, the charter outfit School in the Square, also known as “S2,” is preparing to open a brand new kindergarten in Inwood.

The dual-language program will be housed at 108 Cooper Street, in the annex building of Catholic school Good Shepherd.

School in the Square has operated a middle school at 120 Wadsworth Avenue since 2016, now serving more than 300 students. Among its many unique features is an academic school day that runs longer, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the school allows for students to arrive as early as 8:00 a.m. and depart as late as 5:15 p.m., offering intensive academic instruction and opportunities such as “passion electives” which include rugby, coding, and yoga.

While opening a new campus during a pandemic might seem unusual, School in the Square had been planning to launch an elementary school for the past several years.

While the rise of COVID-19 originally gave school administrators pause, the decision ultimately was made to move forward, explained Founding Executive Director Evan Meyers.

“We thought really hard ‒ should we wait a year? We can’t do the community outreach we’d want to do; we can’t invite people in to look at the space,” he remarked.

“But the research is so clear that the youngest kids benefit from being in school the most. The ability to work with kids remotely who are five and haven’t been in school is much more difficult,” Meyers said. “And it’s keeping with our core values to have a culture of care for these kids.”

Kindergarten class size will be capped at 15 children, who will attend in-person classes four days a week.

About 90 students have enrolled in the kindergarten, Meyers said.

“We have the ability to spread out really successfully,” he said. “We have indoor and outdoor space to use.”

All families will have the option of switching to fully remote learning on one day’s notice.

The goal is to add one grade per year at the Cooper Avenue site, eventually going up to fifth grade.

He said the buildings have the proper ventilation, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to make the environment safe for teachers and students.

“We’re consulting with experts, families and staff, and making the best decision we can in terms of starting in the classroom,” he said. “Of course, we realize that this could all change tomorrow based on what’s going on with the virus.”

School in the Square plans to begin its middle school instruction remotely and bring students into the building on October 5. Each student at the middle school received a Chromebook with a case, charger and headphones to use year-round.

Once school doors open, there will never be more than 50 percent of students in the building at one time.

“Parents can change their mind at any time and opt for fully remote learning,” he said.

When the pandemic began in March, the middle school, which is led by Principal Carrie Amon, closed its building and switched to remote learning earlier than the city’s public school system.

The online classes had a participation rate of over 96 percent, reported Meyers.

During the pandemic, the school hosted an array of virtual programming, including an art show, weekly parent-teacher conferences, a series of town halls focused on racial justice and a graduation ceremony for eighth graders.

“The technology is both a promise and a peril,” remarked Meyers. “It allows you to do a lot of things but we don’t feel it’s a replacement for in-person connection and sense of community.”

The school employs a social worker for each grade. “Every week, they’re reaching out to parents, asking, ‘How are you? What do you need?’” Meyers said.

To that end, the school has hosted nine food pantry events at its Wadsworth location, each one drawing up to 200 families.

The school also helped parents complete paperwork for unemployment, rent abatement and other social services and provided diapers, toiletries and other essentials.

“What families need, we have provided,” Meyers said. “We have allocated money for the entire year for this and consider it essential to our work.”

For more information, please visit schoolinthesquare.org or call 718.916.7683.