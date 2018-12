Keeping the Caretakers

City debuts nurse residency program

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Losing just one nurse can cost a hospital up to $100,000 in sunk costs.

To combat those losses and help promote job retention, the de Blasio administration city has launched the nation’s first city-led nurse residency program in 24 local hospitals.

Through the effort, 500 newly hired nurses will be provided with specialized training; similar programs are common at private hospitals.

Residencies will provide newly-hired, first-time nurses with support and mentorship, as well as on-the-job training related to ethics, decision making, clinical leadership, and the incorporation of research-based evidence into practice.

The city’s Small Business Services (SBS) agency has provided $300,000 to implement the program, which is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ApprenticeNYC initiative.

Gregg Bishop, Commissioner of SBS, said similar programs have been successful at other area hospitals such as NYU Langone Medical Center. He noted that public and safety-net hospitals have typically lacked the resources to launch these programs.

“What we want to do is seed the program at our public hospitals so they can test and have concrete data to advocate for funding to continue the program,” Bishop said at a press conference at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem on December 17.

“The biggest thing is it’s going to offer [nurses] some support during that first year of practice as they transition into their career,” said Mary Anne Marra, Interim Chief of Nursing for NYC Health + Hospitals. “There are a lot of challenges, a lot they’re still learning as new nurses, even though they have finished their training and their degree.”

Marra said that Health + Hospitals hired about 400 new nurses last year, and expects to do the same in 2019.

She said the new curriculum will also focus on team-building and communication skills, teaching nurses how to deal with difficult patients, and how to lead multi-disciplinary teams.

“Nurses spend more time with patients than anyone. What they do and how they communicate the patient’s needs to the rest of the team is critical to the patient’s well-being,” she stated.

Bishop acknowledged that collaboration between SBS and the city’s public hospital system is uncommon.

“It’s really about workforce creation, so that’s where we come in,” said Bishop, who explained that the program was partially inspired by de Blasio’s Career Pathways report that focused on job sectors that are fast-growing, including healthcare.

“Retention of nurses was one of the areas the industry said was a challenge for them,” said Bishop. “We want to help try to help that out.”

“The de Blasio administration is working hard to prepare New Yorkers for a more competitive and challenging economy,” said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives Phillip Thompson.

“While creating job opportunities for those who need them the most, we are also developing adequate training to meet these challenges with a particular focus on economic inclusion. I commend the City’s Small Businesses Department and the New York Alliance for Careers in Healthcare for creating a training program that focuses on the needs of our nurses and hospitals to ensure New Yorkers receive the highest quality healthcare year-round.”

The Citywide Nurse Residency program is being implemented in partnership with the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA), NYU Langone Health, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Residencies will be offered at all 11 NYC Health + Hospitals locations, as well as hospitals in the St. Barnabas and Mt. Sinai systems, BronxCare Health System, Interfaith Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Brookdale University Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

“Research and experience tell us that nurse residency programs lead to improved nurse retention and satisfaction, and a greater level of confidence for new nurses as they transition from the classroom to the bedside,” said GNYHA President Kenneth E. Raske. “GNYHA is pleased to provide data analytic and project management support to this important initiative, and we applaud the New York Alliance for Careers in Healthcare for supporting nurse residency programs in hospitals across New York City.”

“It’s thrilling to be a part of investing in the future, especially in the public hospital system,” said Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington. “We need to continue to invest in our public hospitals. We want to allow this to be the training ground of the future, in communities like Harlem and in communities all over the city where we want to see people make a difference.”

“This residency program not only allows us innovative improvement, but it also allows us engagement strategies and bringing joy back to the workforce,” said Ebone Carrington, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Marra said she hoped the program would help relieve stress for new nurses.

“Research shows there could be burnout in the first couple of years. That’s what we don’t want to happen,” she remarked. “They’ve spent a lot of time to develop into this career, so we want them to feel rewarded in what they’re doing, and I think the residency will kind of help bridge that for them.”

For more information, visit nyachnyc.org/initiatives/nursing/.