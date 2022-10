Keen on Quinoa

Keeping healthy means keeping heart-healthy foods – like quinoa – at the center of your diet.

There are more than 120 known varieties of quinoa.

Quinoa (pronounced “keen-wah”) is a type of edible seed that comes in various colors including black, red, yellow, and white. The plant has been cultivated for about 5000 years and is indigenous to the Andean region of South America, specifically Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile, and Peru.

Feta fixings.

There are more than 120 known varieties of quinoa. White and yellow quinoa have the mildest flavor, so they are good varieties to try first. Red and black quinoa have slightly stronger, earthier flavors and tend to hold their shape better than lighter colored quinoa.

Though technically a seed, quinoa is classified as a whole grain.

Good greens.

A good source of plant protein and fiber, quinoa is also a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot make on their own. One cup cooked provides about 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. Quinoa is also naturally gluten-free and can be eaten safely if one has gluten intolerance such as celiac disease.

Recipe: Walnut Quinoa and Spinach Stuffed Peppers

Take it up a notch with tomatoes and basil.

Ingredients

2/3 cup dry quinoa

4 medium red bell peppers

1 cup chopped walnuts

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1/4 cup crumbled tomato and basil

Feta cheese

Beef up on bell peppers.

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°. Cook quinoa as label directs. Cut off tops of peppers starting 1/2-inch from stem ends of peppers; reserve tops. Remove seeds and inner membranes from peppers; place cut side up in 9-inch square baking dish. Bake 10 minutes or until slightly tender. In a medium bowl, stir walnuts, spinach, quinoa and 1/2 teaspoon salt; divide into peppers and sprinkle with cheese. Replace tops of peppers. Bake peppers 10 minutes or until peppers are tender and slightly charred.

Managing your diet, keeping fit, and watching your blood pressure are just a few important to-dos when it comes to taking care of your heart and your health.

There are a few other ways to be heart healthy year-round.

Chop it up with walnuts.

Eat more ‘good’ fats. Avocados are a great example of a heart healthy fat that can add flavor and nutrition to nearly any meal.

Avocados are a great example of a heart healthy fat that can add flavor and nutrition to nearly any meal. Incorporate whole grains (and more fiber) when you can. There’s a whole world of whole wheat breads and pastas out there. If you’re just starting to incorporate whole grains into your diet, try mixing whole wheat and regular pasta into one dish.

(and more fiber) when you can. There’s a whole world of whole wheat breads and pastas out there. If you’re just starting to incorporate whole grains into your diet, try mixing whole wheat and regular pasta into one dish. Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables. If you don’t have time to get to the store as often as you’d like, stock up on frozen fruits and veggies, and add them as needed to meals or, for fruits, try experimenting with smoothies.

If you don’t have time to get to the store as often as you’d like, stock up on frozen fruits and veggies, and add them as needed to meals or, for fruits, try experimenting with smoothies. Limit added sugars. Sugar can sneak up in places you’d never suspect. Being mindful of what you’re eating and drinking, and keeping an eye on food information labels is the easiest way to stay on top of your sugar consumption.

For more meal ideas that can easily fit into a heart-healthy diet, please visit shoprite.com/mealsmadewell.