“Just the beginning”

Gifted and Talented program expanded

By Gregg McQueen

“We have been listening,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks (center).

The New York City public school system is expanding access to Gifted and Talented programs, making them available in every school district for the first time.

At a press conference on April 14, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced that the Department of Education (DOE) would add over 1,000 additional Gifted and Talented slots for the 2022-2023 school year.

“For far too long, we had districts in our city that did not have gifted and talented programs,” said Adams. “We are giving every child in every zip code a chance that has been denied too often.”

Adams said the city DOE will also make it easier for parents to enroll kids in the program, by providing two entry points in elementary school – kindergarten and third grade.

In expanding the program to all 32 school districts, the DOE will bring the total number of seats citywide to 2,500.

“In the past, some of our families felt they might have to fight tooth and nail to even get access or be considered for these programs. Then, if they were invited to attend, they were told that their children would have to travel a long distance because there was no program available in their home district,” Banks remarked.

Among the communities to receive new Gifted and Talented slots are Soundview in the Bronx, East Flatbush in Brooklyn. Far Rockaway in Queens, and Port Richmond in Staten Island.

“We will have at least one program in every district. If the district has the interest and the capacity to have more than one program, we will work with that Superintendent to make that a reality,” Banks said. “Today, we are simply setting a baseline, not the ceiling.”

Kindergarten has historically been the entry point for G &T programs.

To fill the Gifted and Talented slots, every current pre-K student in public schools will be evaluated by their current teacher for a potential placement.

The DOE first implemented this universal screening process for the current school year, replacing the previous placement method, which admitted students based on test scores.

The much-maligned standardized test was frequently a target for critics, who insisted that it discriminated against Black and Hispanic students, as the vast majority of Gifted and Talented enrollees are White or Asian children.

Banks said the program expansion is based on feedback from parents.

“We’re doing this because we have been listening,” he said. “We’ve talked to parents all over the city and we’re delivering on what they asked for.”

However, Banks noted that child development studies have indicated that third grade as the ideal time to identify gifted behavior, prompting the DOE to enact an entry point for third graders.

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, who represents the Bronx, lauded the expansion of the program to additional school districts, pointing out that the Bronx has the lowest graduation rate in New York City.

“In a good year, we graduate 75 percent of our students,” he said of the borough.

“Many parents have told me that they will not sign their children up for the [Gifted and Talented] program because it was too long of a commute,” he said. “So now, we’ve resolved that problem.”

City Councilmember Oswald Feliz said some of the city’s poorest communities were previously left out of Gifted and Talented access.

“Our children have unlimited potential. They can be lawyers, doctors… they just need the tools in order to do so,” he stated.

Feliz said the revamped program could serve as a model for other public school systems.

“We’re also teaching our entire country how good futures are built,” he said.

Banks hinted at additional program changes within the DOE to increase equity within the public school system.

“This is just the beginning,” Banks said. “We have many more exciting announcements in the coming weeks and months that we think will be changing the narrative in our public schools.”

In a statement, City Comptroller Brad Lander suggested that the revamped program is still promoting inequity by “segregating learning environments for elementary school students” based on a teacher’s assessment.

“We’ve seen repeatedly that stand-alone G&T programs lead to racial segregation. Elementary school students benefit from learning alongside peers with different backgrounds, abilities, and interests. Let’s be clear: that’s one of the core virtues of public education,” Lander said. “Scaling up a program which separates students, often along lines of class and race, is a retrograde approach that does nothing to improve quality education for the overwhelming majority of our students.”