Juneteenth now a paid holiday for city workers



Source: Library of Congress Emancipation Day is celebrated in 1905 in Richmond, Virginia, which was once the capital of the Confederacy.Source: Library of Congress

“Long overdue.”

Juneteenth will become a paid holiday for New York City workers starting this year, announced Mayor Eric Adams, who noted that it was “long overdue.”

Celebrated annually on June 19, Juneteenth honors the abolishment of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth is a time for reflection, assessment, and self-improvement. People across the country of all races, nationalities, and religions unite on this day to truthfully acknowledge the stain of slavery and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans,” Adams said.

“It’s time for our city to finally do what’s right,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s time for our city to finally do what’s right and officially designate Juneteenth as a city holiday. This decision is long overdue, which is why it will immediately take effect this year,” he said. “Holding a mirror to our nation’s past atrocities is never easy, but it is necessary.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that all enslaved people in the country had been liberated. The news came to Texas more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863.



Source: Yale University Library The gold pen used by President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.Source: Yale University Library

In October 2020, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation designating Juneteenth a paid holiday for state workers.

Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

“As a nation seems to be waking up to the importance of this holiday, we will continue to push in an effort to create the transformational changes, the freedoms, promised so many years ago but not yet received,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said last year after the federal holiday designation. “And today, even amid the ongoing struggle, we will celebrate.”