Jumaane Williams wins special election for Public Advocate

Jumaane Williams won a special election Tuesday night to serve as New York City Public Advocate.

Williams, a City Councilmember from Brooklyn, topped a crowded field of 17 candidates, earning more than 33 percent of the vote.

The special election was held to replace former Public Advocate Letitia James, who vacated the post after being elected New York State Attorney General.

In his three terms in the City Council, Williams served as a fierce critic of the NYPD and of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s affordable housing plan. He has been arrested several times as Councilmember while participating in protests.

“The biggest complaint I used to get as a Councilmember is that I was too much of an activist, and I say that is the only way things get done in this country,” Williams said in a recent campaign ad.

Williams will serve as Public Advocate until at least December 2019, but will need to participate in a primary in June and possibly a general election in November to remain in the post.

At a victory party on Tuesday night, Williams said he was in “a state of shock” over winning the Public Advocate race, where his closest challenger, Councilmember Eric Ulrich, received about 19 percent of the votes.

Williams’ victory comes just a few months after he mounted an unsuccessful bid for Lieutenant Governor in 2018, losing to Kathy Hochul.

“This campaign may have been relatively short but this journey has been long,” Williams said on Tuesday. He promised “to do what’s right, no matter the political winds” as the city’s Public Advocate, and “be the voice of the people” to advance issues that help all New Yorkers.

“To the people who say that it can’t be done, please move out of the way of the people who are doing it,” Williams remarked.

Williams defeated a pair of Northern Manhattan candidates, former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito of East Harlem, who finished third with nearly 11 percent of the vote, and Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez of Washington Heights and Inwood, who earned 6 percent of the vote.

In her concession speech, Mark-Viverito called on other women to follow her lead and run for public office.

“Women in New York are no longer just fighting for a seat at the table, we’re demanding half of the seats,” she stated. “So every young woman who saw an aggressive, progressive Latina running for citywide office, know this — it’s your turn now.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who served as Public Advocate prior to his time in City Hall, issued a statement congratulating Williams.

“As a former Public Advocate, I know firsthand how important this office is to our city. The Public Advocate holds our entire City government accountable and amplifies the voices of all New Yorkers,” he said. “I look forward to working with Public Advocate Williams to continue making this the fairest big city in America.”