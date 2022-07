Judge stymies law to allow noncitizens to vote

By Gregg McQueen



Advocates gathered at City Hall to protest the ruling.

A state judge has struck down a New York City law that would allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections starting in 2023.

Passed in January, Local Law 11 would extend voting rights to New Yorkers with green cards or work authorization in the U.S., provided they have lived within the five boroughs for at least 30 days.

However, a group of Republican voters and elected officials sued the city after the law was passed, arguing it was unconstitutional to grant voting rights to noncitizens and would weaken political campaigns.

On June 27, State Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

In his decision, Porzio wrote that the New York State constitution and state election laws both specify that “citizens” are entitled to register and vote in elections.

Nearly 1 million New York City residents would be eligible to vote.

“Though voting is a right that so many citizens take for granted, the City of New York cannot ‘obviate’ the restrictions imposed by the Constitution,” Porzio wrote.

The city’s Law Department said it was reviewing the court decision and deciding on the next steps.

“This is a disappointing court ruling for people who value bringing in thousands more New Yorkers into the democratic process,” the Law Department said in a statement.

The ruling means nearly 1 million New York City residents expecting to vote in local elections next year would lose the opportunity.

The bill would grant noncitizens the right to vote in municipal elections.

In a statement, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said federal citizenship should not be a prerequisite to participate in local elections, noting that noncitizens were allowed to vote in New York City school board elections as recently as 2002.

“In a city like New York, this court ruling will silence the people and communities that are often most impacted by the decisions of those in power,” Williams said.

Advocates gathered on the steps of City Hall to protest the ruling, insisting that noncitizens deserved the ability to vote, as they serve as essential workers and pay taxes in the city.

“We have been the backbone during the pandemic as essential workers. It’s time for our communities to be part of our democracy and for our rights to be protected,” said City Councilmember Julie Won.

Local Law 11 would extend voting rights to noncitizens for city elections to decide on the offices of Mayor, City Council, Borough President, Comptroller and Public Advocate.

“We are emphasizing how important it is to [use] your voice, and yet we continue to let one million New Yorkers remain silent in the process,” said Wennie Chin, Director of Civic Engagement of New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Advocates vowed to support an appeal of the ruling, and push for renewal of the law.

Wennie Chin is NYIC Director of Civic Engagement.

“The right to vote extended by Local Law 11 presented an opportunity to remedy the contradiction between calling so many immigrant workers essential, asking them to risk their lives to keep the city going, while denying them a voice in local government that makes vital decisions about their lives,” said Fulvia Vargas de León, Associate Counsel, LatinoJustice PRLDEF. “LatinoJustice PRLDEF is deeply disappointed that the court has chosen to deny access to the franchise to people so integral to the functioning of our city. LatinoJustice and our legal partners look to appealing the decision and restoring the right to vote to fellow New Yorkers who deserve that right.”

“In spite of today’s court decision, we will keep fighting to ensure that the nearly one million New Yorkers who are building their lives here and are investing in our communities can have a say in their local democracy,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “We remain firm in our certitude that municipal voting is legal and plan to support the appeal of this judge’s decision. We refuse to allow today’s verdict to further the disenfranchisement of Black and Brown communities in New York City.”