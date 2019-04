Jousting for Justice

These are social justice strivers.

Now in its second year, the Ignatian Social Justice Tournament is an initiative by Catholic high school students.

Student teams compete for $70,000 in prize funding for charitable organizations with which they have partnered in their school’s Christian service program.

Six local Jesuit high schools represented distinct organizations. This year’s tournament was held at Loyola School on Mon., Apr. 7th.

East Harlem’s Cristo Rey High School won first place – and the $20,000 award – in the competition in which the group represented Little Sisters of the Poor Family Health Service (LSA).

Cristo Rey opened in September 2004 with a freshman class of 99 students and was founded with a social justice mission. The school, based on 106th Street, seeks to ensure access to a quality college-preparatory education for students from low-income families.

Among the programs LSA provides local residents are child development support services, food pantry and a thrift store. The annual income of the majority of families who access LSA is under $20,000.

Each student team was required to submit an oral presentation before a panel of judges, explaining why they had chosen to assist that particular charitable organization.

The second and third place winners each received $15,000 for the organization; and finally, the fourth, fifth and sixth place winners each provided $10,000 to the represented organization.

For more on Cristo Rey, please visit cristoreyny.org.

For more on LSA, please visit littlesistersfamily.org.