Jeffries makes history

“Native son” picked to lead House Democrats

He leads the House.

House Democrats chose Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as their new leader, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead a major political party in Congress.

Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn and a section of Queens, was elected by fellow Democrats on Wed., Nov. 30.

He will succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the Democrats for two decades and is stepping down from the role.

As Republicans will control the House when Congress returns in January, Jeffries will carry the title of Minority Leader.

He had served as Chair of the Democratic caucus since 2019.

In a statement, Jeffries said he hoped to “lead an effort that centers our communication strategy around the messaging principle that values unite, issues divide.”

He also said that more must be done by Congress to “combat inflation, defend our democracy, secure reproductive freedom, welcome new Americans, promote equal protection under the law and improve public safety throughout this country.”

In a statement, Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), acknowledged the historic nature of Jeffries’ appointment.

“Next year, Democrats will enter the House Chamber led by a Black representative for the first time. This has been a long overdue moment in America – more than 150 years after Joseph Rainey became the first Black American to serve in the House,” said Sharpton.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jeffries graduated from the State University of New York at Binghamton, received a master’s degree from Georgetown University, and attended New York University School of Law.

Prior to joining Congress in 2013, Jeffries served as a New York State Assemblymember from 2007 to 2012.

“Congratulations to my friend and former colleague Hakeem Jeffries. A Brooklynite and fellow graduate of New York City public schools, Hakeem is an extraordinary leader, a consensus builder and the ultimate team player,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie. “Representative Jeffries will also have the historic distinction of being the first Black leader for House Democrats. He will know how to bring together a diverse caucus of more than 200 Democrats with different ideologies and different priorities from different regions of the country. As the first Black speaker of the New York State Assembly, I know how important it is for people of color to have these leadership roles. I am confident he will continue to help move our country forward and fight for Americans and New Yorkers alike.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who serves as only the second black mayor of New York City, and who, like Jeffries, hails from Brooklyn, echoed the historic nature of his election.

“A barrier has been broken and today we start a new chapter in our nation’s history with the election of Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries as House minority leader — the first Black lawmaker to lead a political party in Congress,” said Adams in a statement. “New York City will have a champion in our nation’s capital while we continue to fight for our fair share of federal funding and a multitude of other priorities that will support New Yorkers. I look forward to continuing to partner with my good friend and Brooklyn’s native son.”