Senate launches hearings on opioid crisis

By Gregg McQueen

Someone dies from a preventable overdose every six hours in New York State.

It is time for a different direction.

Stakeholders are seeking to shift the conversation on the opioid crisis – with the State Senate recently kicking off the first in a series of public hearings on the issue.

Members of the Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction and Overdose Prevention will travel around the state to hear from medical professionals and other stakeholders on how opioids are impacting community health, potential strategies for reducing overdoses, and the status of available services.

Calling addiction “a public health issue,” State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Chair of the Senate Health Committee, suggested that previous efforts to address the opioid epidemic heavily criminalized addiction, which he said was the wrong approach.

“We must move in a different direction. We must produce a real agenda,” he said.

The first hearing was held at St. Barnabas Hospital on August 9. Future hearings will be conducted in Long Island, Albany, Staten Island, Buffalo, and other regions.

Senator David Carlucci said it was important to hear from a variety of sources, to learn best practices and help craft meaningful legislation. “The only way we’re going to solve this problem is with all hands on deck.”

Carlucci said it was incumbent on local government to create policy, as he did not sense meaningful action coming out of Washington, D.C.

“We have this task force because we don’t trust the federal government to solve the problem,” he said. “It’s up to us.”

Dr. Denise Paone, Senior Director of Research and Surveillance ‎at the city’s Health Department, testified that one person dies of a drug overdose every six hours in New York City, with 82 percent of fatalities related to opioids.

There were 363 fatalities in the Bronx last year.

In 2017, there were 1,487 overdose deaths, up from 1,425 in 2016, according to the Health Department.

The city has invested $60 million to combat the opioid epidemic, including $8 million in the Bronx, said Paone, who pointed out that many opioid users fail to seek assistance.

“The stigmas associated with drug use and addiction remain barriers to care,” she said, noting that the work of advocates and peer-to-peer programs is vital to convincing many opioid users to seek treatment.

“I know everybody thinks the most important thing is getting into treatment, but sometimes it takes a relationship that builds trust. It’s a process,” she said.

Dr. Howard Greller, Director of Research and Medical Toxicology in the Department of Emergency Medicine for St. Barnabas Hospital, said care providers should increase efforts to make opioid users feel more humanized, by eliminating “stigmatizing language like ‘addict’ and ‘abuser.’”

Greller said that a variety of different drugs are currently being laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid nearly 100 times stronger than morphine. “Fentanyl is appearing in all the drugs. We see cocaine users presenting with symptoms that look like an opioid overdose,” he said.

Prior to the hearing, advocates staged a rally outside the hospital, thanking the Senate for hosting the hearings, while calling on them to provide more programs to assist those battling substance abuse.

Clara Cardelle, Bilingual Outreach Specialist at the Washington Heights Corner Project, said as soon as she was trained to administer naloxone, she almost immediately had to save someone’s life who was overdosing. “After that, they just kept coming, one after the other,” she said.

“When we were not open, many of our people died in McDonald’s bathrooms, Starbucks bathrooms, in the parks, under tunnels,” she added. “I do outreach, but we can only do so much. Now that the Senate has taken leadership, I see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Julia DeWalt, Director of Communications, Advocacy and Community Engagement at BOOM! Health, said that drug users need to be treated with greater compassion.

“It really comes down to human life, and treating people as people, not as what their behaviors are,” she said.

Scott Auwarter, Assistant Executive Director of BronxWorks, which conducts street outreach to homeless individuals, runs a 24-hour drop-in center and family shelters.

“We’ve noticed a real surge and a spike in not only overdose incidents where we’ve had to try to revive people with naloxone, but also overdose deaths. We’ve had to retool the way we operate to make sure people are safe.”

Auwarter added that there has been an increase in policing in attempt to solve the opioid issue.

“The problem with that is, it doesn’t work,” remarked Auwarter, who said New York should follow the example of other cities for handling issue. He noted that in Boston, patients who are hospitalized after an overdose incident are immediately offered medical treatment. “Here, we don’t have that yet,” he said.

Van Asher, Harm Reduction Services and Syringe Access Program Manager of St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction, suggested that the opioid issue didn’t get widespread attention “until it started hitting white, middle class Americans.”

“We talk about the overdose epidemic like it’s new. There’s been an overdose epidemic in the Bronx for decades,” he said. “It’s been the number two killer of African Americans and Latinos in this area in the past twenty years.”

Advocates called for universal Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), which combines behavioral therapy and medications to treat substance use disorders.

Robert Suarez, an advocate with Vocal-NY, said that lack of access to treatment can prolong someone’s drug use.

“Because of wait lists and other barriers, people go back to using,” he said. “Let’s start getting people treatment when they want it.”

Some activists said that a previous task force, led by Senate Republicans, focused on criminal penalties to thwart drug use, rather than treatment.

“The last task force was really tough on crime,” said Jasmine Budnella, Drug Policy Coordinator with Vocal-NY. “[But] there are actual interventions that work.”

Advocates called for the state to implement more overdose treatment centers — legally sanctioned facilities that allow patients to safely consume drugs in controlled settings under the supervision while also receiving treatment, counseling, and health care services.

Asher noted that the city had approved five overdose treatment centers, but they require state approval and Governor Andrew Cuomo has still not signed off on it.

“We should have these centers, but it’s being held up by a piece of paper,” he said.

“There’s one person who needs to understand the seriousness of this, and that’s Governor Cuomo,” added Suarez.

At the hearing, Paone noted the success of overdose prevention centers in treating opioid patients. There are currently about 100 such centers worldwide, and there has never been an overdose reported at one of these sites, she said.

“We have the obligation, if we’re really talking about reducing overdose deaths and we know that this is an evidence-based approach, to really consider that,” she stated.

Chinazo Cunningham, MD, a doctor at Montefiore Medical Center, suggested that marijuana legalization could impact the opioid epidemic, citing a study that found that states with medical cannabis laws had a 25 percent decrease in opioid deaths.

She said the state must commit to treating opioid use as a medical condition and ensure that people have access to medicines like buprenorphine, methadone, or naltrexone.

“All of these medications should be available to people. We don’t withhold medications for other things,” remarked Cunningham. “We need to incentivize the healthcare system to provide opioid treatment.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2Mix4nG. To participate in one of the hearings or roundtables, please email nysoverdosetaskforce@nysenate.gov.