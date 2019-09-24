- English
- Español
It’s Time to Impeach Donald J. Trump
By Adriano Espaillat
On November 15, 2017, six of us stood and called for the impeachment of Donald Trump.
Today, our call continues, as we are now joined by more than 150 members calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
We have a right to know, and as an original co-sponsor of the first resolution calling for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, I reiterate my support for holding him accountable as he has consistently obstructed justice, violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution, and undermined the independence of our nation’s judicial system.
I have long believed that Donald Trump was unfit for the highest office in our land for a number of reasons. But I believe his latest mishandling of military funding, his attack on a whistleblower who recently came forward with information deemed credible by our intelligence community, and his use of the presidency for his own personal gain and political advantage, warrant a reiteration of my stance.
These latest actions, to which the president has readily admitted, are grossly inappropriate and dangerous to our country. They have bolstered my belief that he is unfit for the office.
We know how Donald Trump operates and have witnessed his repeated dismissal of inappropriate actions and abuse of power that put our nation and national security at risk and undermine the sanctity of the rule of law.
The truth behind one of the most serious attacks on our democracy in our history revealed that Russia waged an all-out, systematic assault on the 2016 elections to benefit Donald Trump. Trump and his campaign team eagerly welcomed and even encouraged this attack, and according to the Mueller
Report, took calculated steps to obstruct the investigation into what happened and cover up the truth about their own involvement with Russia.
Most recently, the president’s attacks on a whistleblower, his pressure on other administration officials to disobey the law by withholding information about the complaint from Congress, and his attempt to intimidate a witness to possible misconduct of his administration sound more like the maneuverings of a mob boss, not a president of the United States. My colleagues in Congress and I are committed to protecting this whistleblower — and every whistleblower — who has the courage to come forward, follow the law, and report misconduct. That is how our democracy is intended to operate. In the intelligence community, where dealing with classified information is routine, it is also the only avenue to legally report abuse.
As reported by The Washington Post and other news outlets over the past week, President Trump directed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine for months as he pressured newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential opponent in the general election. That this was the underlying content of the whistleblower complaint being withheld from Congress only recently became known.
And so here we have it – not just the potential crime, but also an unabashed cover-up.
Once again, Donald Trump is trying to pull a foreign country into our election cycle and using the powers of highest office in the land for his personal gain.
I, along with my six colleagues, continue our calls for impeachment because it is without a doubt a fact that the Trump Administration has engaged in unparalleled abuses of power and corruption while hiding the truth from the American public. As more of my Democratic colleagues reach their conclusions about impeachment given these latest events, I am advocating for a Select Committee to be established to further investigate the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and call on my Republican colleagues not to reflexively defend the president of their party. It remains critical that the Trump administration provide all necessary evidence to Congress as the American people deserve nothing less.
As for me, I have already come to my conclusion.
Donald Trump, aided by Attorney General Barr and his Republican allies, has become increasingly defiant in the face of legitimate oversight authority vested in Congress.
No individual is above the law, not even the president of the United States, and if the only way to hold Donald Trump accountable is through impeachment, then that is what we are obligated to do.
Our next steps in Congress are clear, and we must impeach now and hold Donald J. Trump accountable.
Adriano Espaillat is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 13th Congressional District and the first Dominican-American member of Congress. He is a member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the House Small Business Committee. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.
Ya es hora de destituir a Donald J. Trump
Por Adriano Espaillat
El 15 de noviembre de 2017, seis de nosotros nos levantamos y pedimos el inicio de un proceso de destitución contra Donald Trump.
Hoy, nuestro llamado continúa, ahora junto con más de 150 miembros que piden una investigación sobre Trump con el fin de someterlo a un proceso de destitución. Tenemos derecho a saber, y como copatrocinador original de la primera resolución que llama a un proceso de destitución contra Donald J. Trump, reitero mi apoyo para hacerlo rendir cuentas, ya que ha obstruido constantemente la justicia, violó la cláusula de emolumentos de la Constitución y socavó la independencia del sistema judicial de nuestra nación.
Durante mucho tiempo he creído que Donald Trump no es apto para el cargo más alto en nuestra nación por varias razones. Pero creo que su último mal manejo de fondos militares, su ataque contra un denunciante que recientemente presentó información considerada creíble por nuestra comunidad de inteligencia, y su uso de la presidencia para su propio beneficio personal y ventaja política justifican una reiteración de mi postura.
Estas últimas acciones, que el presidente ha admitido libremente, son extremadamente inapropiadas y peligrosas para nuestro país, y han reforzado mi creencia de que no es apto para el cargo. Sabemos cómo opera Donald Trump y hemos sido testigos de sus constantes acciones inapropiadas y abuso de poder que ponen en riesgo a nuestra nación y la seguridad nacional y socavan la santidad del estado de derecho.
La verdad detrás de uno de los ataques más serios contra nuestra democracia en nuestra historia reveló que Rusia interfirió sistemáticamente en las elecciones de 2016 para beneficiar a Donald Trump. Trump y su equipo de campaña acogieron con entusiasmo e incluso alentaron este ataque, y de acuerdo con el Informe Mueller, tomaron medidas calculadas para obstruir la investigación de lo sucedido y ocultar la verdad sobre su propia participación con Rusia.
Más recientemente, los ataques del presidente contra un denunciante, su presión sobre otros funcionarios de la administración para que desobedezcan la ley al ocultar al Congreso información sobre la denuncia, y su intento de intimidar a un testigo ante una posible mala conducta de su administración suenan más como las maniobras de un jefe de la mafia, no de un presidente de los Estados Unidos. Mis colegas en el Congreso y yo estamos comprometidos a proteger a este denunciante, y a todos los denunciantes, que tienen el coraje de presentarse, seguir la ley y denunciar la mala conducta. Así es como debe funcionar nuestra democracia. La comunidad de inteligencia, donde lidiar con información clasificada es algo rutinario, también es la única vía para denunciar legalmente el abuso.
Según reportes de The Washington Post y otros medios de comunicación durante la semana pasada, el presidente Trump ordenó a su jefe de personal en funciones, Mick Mulvaney, que retuviera la entrega de casi $400 millones en ayuda militar a Ucrania durante meses mientras presionaba al recién elegido presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelensky para que investigara al hijo del ex vicepresidente Joe Biden, el oponente potencial de Trump en las elecciones generales. Apenas recientemente se supo que este era el contenido subyacente de la queja del denunciante que se había ocultado al Congreso. Y aquí lo tenemos, no solo el posible crimen, sino también un encubrimiento descarado. Una vez más, Donald Trump está tratando de atraer a un país extranjero a nuestro ciclo electoral y está utilizando los poderes del más alto cargo en la nación para su beneficio personal.
Yo, junto con mis seis colegas, continúo nuestro llamado a que se inicie un proceso de destitución porque no hay lugar a dudas de que la Administración Trump se ha involucrado en abusos incomparables de poder y corrupción mientras oculta la verdad al público estadounidense. A medida que más de mis colegas demócratas lleguen a sus conclusiones sobre la destitución dados estos últimos eventos, estoy abogando para que se establezca un Comité Selecto para que profundice en la investigación para un proceso de destitución contra el presidente Trump y pido a mis colegas republicanos que no defiendan automáticamente al presidente de su partido. Sigue siendo crítico que la Administración Trump brinde todas las pruebas necesarias al Congreso, ya que el pueblo estadounidense no merece nada menos.
En cuanto a mí, ya he llegado a mi conclusión.
Donald Trump, ayudado por el fiscal general Barr y sus aliados republicanos, se ha vuelto cada vez más desafiante frente a la autoridad de supervisión legítima conferida al Congreso. Ningún individuo está por encima de la ley, ni siquiera el presidente de los Estados Unidos, y si la única forma de hacer rendir cuentas a Donald Trump es a través de un proceso de destitución, entonces eso es lo que estamos obligados a hacer.
Nuestros próximos pasos en el Congreso son claros, y debemos iniciar el proceso de destitución ahora y hacer rendir cuentas a Donald J. Trump.
Adriano Espaillat es el Representante de los Estados Unidos para el 13° Distrito del Congreso de Nueva York y el primer miembro del Congreso de herencia dominicana. Es miembro del Comité de Asuntos Exteriores, el Comité de la Cámara de Transporte e Infraestructura y el Comité de las Pequeñas Empresas. Para más información, visite espaillat.house.gov.