It’s Time to Impeach Donald J. Trump

By Adriano Espaillat

On November 15, 2017, six of us stood and called for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Today, our call continues, as we are now joined by more than 150 members calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

We have a right to know, and as an original co-sponsor of the first resolution calling for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, I reiterate my support for holding him accountable as he has consistently obstructed justice, violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution, and undermined the independence of our nation’s judicial system.

I have long believed that Donald Trump was unfit for the highest office in our land for a number of reasons. But I believe his latest mishandling of military funding, his attack on a whistleblower who recently came forward with information deemed credible by our intelligence community, and his use of the presidency for his own personal gain and political advantage, warrant a reiteration of my stance.

These latest actions, to which the president has readily admitted, are grossly inappropriate and dangerous to our country. They have bolstered my belief that he is unfit for the office.

We know how Donald Trump operates and have witnessed his repeated dismissal of inappropriate actions and abuse of power that put our nation and national security at risk and undermine the sanctity of the rule of law.

The truth behind one of the most serious attacks on our democracy in our history revealed that Russia waged an all-out, systematic assault on the 2016 elections to benefit Donald Trump. Trump and his campaign team eagerly welcomed and even encouraged this attack, and according to the Mueller

Report, took calculated steps to obstruct the investigation into what happened and cover up the truth about their own involvement with Russia.

Most recently, the president’s attacks on a whistleblower, his pressure on other administration officials to disobey the law by withholding information about the complaint from Congress, and his attempt to intimidate a witness to possible misconduct of his administration sound more like the maneuverings of a mob boss, not a president of the United States. My colleagues in Congress and I are committed to protecting this whistleblower — and every whistleblower — who has the courage to come forward, follow the law, and report misconduct. That is how our democracy is intended to operate. In the intelligence community, where dealing with classified information is routine, it is also the only avenue to legally report abuse.

As reported by The Washington Post and other news outlets over the past week, President Trump directed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine for months as he pressured newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential opponent in the general election. That this was the underlying content of the whistleblower complaint being withheld from Congress only recently became known.

And so here we have it – not just the potential crime, but also an unabashed cover-up.

Once again, Donald Trump is trying to pull a foreign country into our election cycle and using the powers of highest office in the land for his personal gain.

I, along with my six colleagues, continue our calls for impeachment because it is without a doubt a fact that the Trump Administration has engaged in unparalleled abuses of power and corruption while hiding the truth from the American public. As more of my Democratic colleagues reach their conclusions about impeachment given these latest events, I am advocating for a Select Committee to be established to further investigate the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and call on my Republican colleagues not to reflexively defend the president of their party. It remains critical that the Trump administration provide all necessary evidence to Congress as the American people deserve nothing less.

As for me, I have already come to my conclusion.

Donald Trump, aided by Attorney General Barr and his Republican allies, has become increasingly defiant in the face of legitimate oversight authority vested in Congress.

No individual is above the law, not even the president of the United States, and if the only way to hold Donald Trump accountable is through impeachment, then that is what we are obligated to do.

Our next steps in Congress are clear, and we must impeach now and hold Donald J. Trump accountable.

Adriano Espaillat is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 13th Congressional District and the first Dominican-American member of Congress. He is a member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the House Small Business Committee. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.