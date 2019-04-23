“It’s terrifying”

Residents react to Broadway shootout

By Gregg McQueen

Christian and Joanna Espinal got quite a shock when they answered the phone last Thursday afternoon.

The owners of a 24-hour parking lot at 4388 Broadway, the Espinals were called by their horrified on-duty attendant, who phoned to tell them of a shootout at the site between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and a suspect who ran into the lot.

Police Officer Justin Vartanian of the 34th Precinct was wounded, while the suspect, who has since been identified as Luis Leizado, was shot and killed during the skirmish, the NYPD said.

“He was scared,” Christian said of his employee. “He just locked himself in the office. I was shocked when he was telling me. This all happened right in front of him.”

Pointing to the area where gunfire was exchanged, Christian remarked that it was fortunate there were not more people on the lot at the time.

“Luckily, it was a slow day yesterday and there weren’t customers here,” he said on Friday.

“It’s sad that two people were shot, but it could have been worse.”

“It’s crazy. I’ve never heard of anything like that around here, in broad daylight,” said Joanna. “It’s a busy street.”

The shooting took place a block away from elementary school P.S. 48, named for Police Officer Michael J. Buczek, who was shot and killed while attempting to make an arrest in 1988.

Local residents and business owners expressed shock and fear after the shooting.

Rosanna De La Cruz owns Washington Heights Wellness, a nearby acupuncture and natural medicine clinic. She said she heard the gunshots and decided to hide in her office.

“It was scary. I live in the building and my kids were upstairs,” she remarked.

Shaken by the incident, De La Cruz said she is now looking to install an electric buzzer lock on her business door for added security.

“Usually my door is always unlocked, and anyone can walk in,” she said. “What if the suspect ran in here instead?”

“It’s terrifying,” said Rachel Dulitz, who lives next to the parking lot where the shooting occurred. “It’s a normal human reaction to feel that way.”

Though Dulitz was not home at the time of the incident, the daytime gun battle has the Heights resident of 18 years questioning the neighborhood’s safety.

“I never usually think that way, but this was 4:30 in the afternoon. There are two schools nearby,” she said.

At La Cabaña Salvadoreña Restaurant, owner Joanna Locano said she witnessed the suspect running past the business, followed by a police car in pursuit.

“The police car pulled up on the sidewalk, and cops were yelling at him to stop. He didn’t stop,” Locano said.

“I actually ran outside the restaurant to see what was going on. We were a little scared, but were honestly curious as well. Once the gunshots started, we ran inside,” she said.

The incident unfolded after police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired near 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 pm on Thursday. Officers gave chase to a man who was reported to be carrying a gun and who fit the description in the 911 call, police officials said.

The suspect ran down 187th Street, turned onto Broadway and ran into the lot. He took cover behind a row of parked cars and began exchanging gunfire with officers, police said.

The suspect fired three rounds at Vartanian, who was struck in the right armpit. The officer’s partner exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him once in the chest, according to police.

About 5 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Vartanian was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and released on Friday morning.

“I am deeply sorry for the shooting that occurred yesterday in Washington Heights, in which a person was killed and an officer was shot. I would like to thank Inspector Reymundo Mundo of the 34th Precinct for his leadership and hard work keeping our community safe,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement. “I hope Officer Justin Vartanian makes a speedy recovery and thank him for his bravery and continual service to our community. I extend my prayers to the family of the one who lost his life. It is important to continue providing the resources and support precincts in order to keep our communities safe.”

Reina, a longtime Washington Heights resident, was blunt in her assessment of the neighborhood’s current safety.

“It’s dangerous now. It looks like it’s going back to way it was in the ‘90s,” she said, referencing another recent fatal shooting near 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. “I have three kids and it makes me feel like I want to get out.”