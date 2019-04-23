- English
- Español
“It’s terrifying”
Residents react to Broadway shootout
By Gregg McQueen
Christian and Joanna Espinal got quite a shock when they answered the phone last Thursday afternoon.
The owners of a 24-hour parking lot at 4388 Broadway, the Espinals were called by their horrified on-duty attendant, who phoned to tell them of a shootout at the site between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and a suspect who ran into the lot.
Police Officer Justin Vartanian of the 34th Precinct was wounded, while the suspect, who has since been identified as Luis Leizado, was shot and killed during the skirmish, the NYPD said.
“He was scared,” Christian said of his employee. “He just locked himself in the office. I was shocked when he was telling me. This all happened right in front of him.”
Pointing to the area where gunfire was exchanged, Christian remarked that it was fortunate there were not more people on the lot at the time.
“Luckily, it was a slow day yesterday and there weren’t customers here,” he said on Friday.
“It’s sad that two people were shot, but it could have been worse.”
“It’s crazy. I’ve never heard of anything like that around here, in broad daylight,” said Joanna. “It’s a busy street.”
The shooting took place a block away from elementary school P.S. 48, named for Police Officer Michael J. Buczek, who was shot and killed while attempting to make an arrest in 1988.
Local residents and business owners expressed shock and fear after the shooting.
Rosanna De La Cruz owns Washington Heights Wellness, a nearby acupuncture and natural medicine clinic. She said she heard the gunshots and decided to hide in her office.
“It was scary. I live in the building and my kids were upstairs,” she remarked.
Shaken by the incident, De La Cruz said she is now looking to install an electric buzzer lock on her business door for added security.
“Usually my door is always unlocked, and anyone can walk in,” she said. “What if the suspect ran in here instead?”
“It’s terrifying,” said Rachel Dulitz, who lives next to the parking lot where the shooting occurred. “It’s a normal human reaction to feel that way.”
Though Dulitz was not home at the time of the incident, the daytime gun battle has the Heights resident of 18 years questioning the neighborhood’s safety.
“I never usually think that way, but this was 4:30 in the afternoon. There are two schools nearby,” she said.
At La Cabaña Salvadoreña Restaurant, owner Joanna Locano said she witnessed the suspect running past the business, followed by a police car in pursuit.
“The police car pulled up on the sidewalk, and cops were yelling at him to stop. He didn’t stop,” Locano said.
“I actually ran outside the restaurant to see what was going on. We were a little scared, but were honestly curious as well. Once the gunshots started, we ran inside,” she said.
The incident unfolded after police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired near 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 pm on Thursday. Officers gave chase to a man who was reported to be carrying a gun and who fit the description in the 911 call, police officials said.
The suspect ran down 187th Street, turned onto Broadway and ran into the lot. He took cover behind a row of parked cars and began exchanging gunfire with officers, police said.
The suspect fired three rounds at Vartanian, who was struck in the right armpit. The officer’s partner exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him once in the chest, according to police.
About 5 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Vartanian was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and released on Friday morning.
“I am deeply sorry for the shooting that occurred yesterday in Washington Heights, in which a person was killed and an officer was shot. I would like to thank Inspector Reymundo Mundo of the 34th Precinct for his leadership and hard work keeping our community safe,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement. “I hope Officer Justin Vartanian makes a speedy recovery and thank him for his bravery and continual service to our community. I extend my prayers to the family of the one who lost his life. It is important to continue providing the resources and support precincts in order to keep our communities safe.”
Reina, a longtime Washington Heights resident, was blunt in her assessment of the neighborhood’s current safety.
“It’s dangerous now. It looks like it’s going back to way it was in the ‘90s,” she said, referencing another recent fatal shooting near 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. “I have three kids and it makes me feel like I want to get out.”
“Es aterrador”
Residentes reaccionan al tiroteo
Por Gregg McQueen
Christian y Joanna Espinal se sorprendieron bastante cuando contestaron el teléfono el jueves por la tarde.
Propietarios de un estacionamiento abierto las 24 horas en el No. 4388 de Broadway, los Espinals recibieron una llamada de su horrorizado asistente en servicio, quien les llamó para informarles de un tiroteo en el lugar entre oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) y un sospechoso que corrió al lote.
El oficial de policía Justin Vartanian, de la Comisaría 34, fue herido, mientras que el sospechoso, quien fue identificado como Luis Leizado, fue asesinado a tiros durante la refriega, dijo el NYPD.
“Estaba asustado”, dijo Christian de su empleado. “Simplemente se encerró en la oficina. Me sorprendió cuando me lo dijo. Todo esto sucedió justo frente a él”.
Señalando el área donde se intercambiaron los disparos, Christian comentó que fue una fortuna que no hubiera más gente en el estacionamiento en ese momento.
“Afortunadamente, ayer fue un día lento y no había clientes aquí”, dijo el viernes. “Es triste que dos personas hayan recibido disparos, pero pudo haber sido peor”.
“Es una locura. Nunca he oído hablar de algo así por aquí, a plena luz del día”, dijo Joanna. “Es una calle concurrida”.
El tiroteo tuvo lugar a una cuadra de la escuela primaria P.S. 48, llamada en honor al oficial de policía Michael J. Buczek, quien recibió un disparo y murió mientras intentaba hacer un arresto en 1988.
Residentes locales y dueños de negocios expresaron su sorpresa y temor por el tiroteo.
Rosanna de la Cruz es propietaria de Washington Heights Wellness, una clínica de acupuntura y medicina natural cercana. Dijo que escuchó los disparos el jueves y decidió esconderse en su oficina.
“Fue espantoso. Vivo en el edificio y mis hijos estaban arriba”, comentó.
Sorprendida por el incidente, de la Cruz dijo que ahora está buscando instalar una cerradura de timbre eléctrico en la puerta de su negocio para mayor seguridad.
“Por lo general mi puerta siempre está abierta y cualquiera puede entrar”, dijo. “¿Qué pasa si el sospechoso entra corriendo aquí?”.
“Es aterrador”, dijo Rachel Dulitz, quien vive al lado del estacionamiento donde ocurrió el tiroteo. “Es una reacción humana normal sentirse de esa manera”.
Aunque Dulitz no estaba en casa al momento del incidente, el tiroteo diurno tiene a la residente de the Heights de 18 años cuestionando la seguridad del vecindario. “Nunca suelo pensar de esa manera, pero eran las 4:30 de la tarde. Hay dos escuelas cercanas”, dijo.
En el restaurante La Cabaña Salvadoreña, la propietaria Joanna Locano dijo que fue testigo de cómo el sospechoso pasó corriendo por el negocio, seguido de una patrulla persiguiéndolo.
“La patrulla se detuvo en la acera, y los policías le gritaban que se detuviera. No lo hizo”, dijo Locano.
“De hecho, salí corriendo del restaurante para ver qué estaba pasando. Estábamos un poco asustados, pero sinceramente también teníamos curiosidad. Una vez que empezaron los disparos, corrimos hacia adentro”, dijo.
El incidente se desarrolló luego de que los oficiales de policía respondieron a una llamada al 911 sobre disparos cerca de la calle 187 y la avenida Wadsworth alrededor de las 4:30 p.m. del jueves. Los oficiales persiguieron a un hombre que, según los informes, llevaba una pistola y se ajustaba a la descripción de la llamada al 911, dijeron los oficiales de la policía.
El sospechoso avanzó por la calle 187, giró hacia Broadway y corrió hacia el estacionamiento. Se cubrió detrás de una fila de autos estacionados y comenzó a intercambiar disparos con oficiales, dijo la policía.
El sospechoso disparó tres veces a Vartanian, quien recibió un disparo en la axila derecha.
El compañero del oficial intercambió disparos con el sospechoso y lo alcanzó una vez en el pecho, según la policía.
Alrededor de las 5 p.m. del jueves, el sospechoso fue declarado muerto al llegar al Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian. Vartanian fue llevado al Mount Sinai St. Luke’s y fue dado de alta el viernes por la mañana.
“Lamento profundamente el tiroteo que ocurrió ayer en Washington Heights, en el que una persona fue asesinada y un oficial recibió un disparo. Quisiera agradecer al Inspector Reymundo Mundo de la Comisaría 34 por su liderazgo y arduo trabajo para mantener a nuestra comunidad a salvo”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez en un comunicado. “Espero que el oficial Justin Vartanian se recupere rápidamente y le agradezco su valentía y servicio continuo a nuestra comunidad. Extiendo mis oraciones a la familia de quien perdió la vida.
Es importante continuar proporcionando recursos y apoyo a las comisarías para mantener a nuestras comunidades seguras”.
Reina, residente de Washington Heights durante mucho tiempo, fue contundente en su evaluación de la seguridad actual del vecindario.
“Es peligroso ahora. Parece que está volviendo a lo que era en los años 90”, dijo, refiriéndose a otro reciente tiroteo fatal cerca de la calle 185 y la avenida St. Nicholas. “Tengo tres hijos y me hace sentir que quiero irme”.