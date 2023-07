“It’s not right”

Transit workers fight elimination of elevator operator posts

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Debra Gómez first started working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) 26 years ago, she was part of the mobile wash unit.

She washed subway station platforms during the overnight shift, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., five days a week, carrying heavy buckets of soap and hauling 150-foot water-filled hoses from the street, down subway steps to the platform.

Gómez washed platforms for eight years, and said it is one of the MTA’s most physically demanding jobs. “It was hard labor, but I was proud to do it,” she told the Manhattan Times.

But that took a toll on her health. She switched to cleaning stations, which was only slightly less demanding. “It consists of sweeping, scraping, removing garbage and graffiti. It was very physical.”

After several years, Gómez had to go on restricted duty.

For the past 10 years, she has worked as an elevator operator at the 181st Street A train station.

Now Gómez is slated for a job that involves more physical labor than she can perform, as the MTA is seeking to eliminate elevator operators in stations that workers say need them the most.

Elevator operator positions are specifically designated for workers with disabilities or physical limitations. Once the positions are gone, the elevator operators like Gómez must either take other MTA positions or retire.

On June 15, local elected officials and members of the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 rallied outside the A/C/1 subway stop at 168th Street and Broadway in support of elevator operators.

State Senator Robert Jackson and TWU members called on the MTA to “cease and desist” plans to eliminate elevator operators at the city’s five deepest stations, all in Inwood and Washington Heights.

Jackson noted that the MTA has employed elevator operators for the past 50 years at these stations for passengers’ safety and security. “And all of a sudden, they want to remove them. And in my opinion, that is not looking after the safety and security of people in Northern Manhattan,” he said.

Many consider the removal of elevator operators – just as the MTA is experiencing high-profile violent crimes including serial slashings – tone-deaf and reckless.

Robert Kelley, Vice President of Stations at TWU Local 100, said that the elevator operators are trained for evacuation. “They are taking away the one safety mechanism that you have,” he said, noting that the only ways out of these stations are through the elevators or the train tracks.

But the MTA has argued that the decision to transfer the workers is due to the installation of new elevators with updated security and communications systems that would still maintain safety standards for passengers.

In a March 2022 update on the completed renovation of the five subway elevators, the MTA noted that the remodel would “provide security with two CCTV security cameras in each elevator; use new technology to allow us to respond more quickly and precisely if an elevator malfunctions; [and] add a back-up power supply to allow customers to exit the elevator if there is a loss of power to the station.”

Demetrius Crichlow, MTA’s Senior Vice President for Subways, issued a statement defending the staffing changes.

“Rather than assigning transit employees to select floors for riders, we are reallocating these resources to provide cleaner station environments,” Crichlow said.

In response, TWU Local 100 spokesperson Pete Donohue said passengers’ concerns were paramount. He noted, “Cameras are after the fact. Maybe and maybe not they will catch somebody. We know we have a crime situation. We know that people feel unsafe.”

The train platforms at 184th (at the 181st Street station) and 190th Streets on the A line, as well as the 168th, 181st and 191st stations on the Number 1 line all have elevators. At most of these stations, the platforms are only accessible via elevators. The station at 191st Street is the city’s deepest, at 180 feet. Each of these stations have multiple elevators, and at least one is staffed at all times. While the MTA has roughly 249 elevators across the system, deep-cavern stations are the only ones with elevator operators.

Brian Brooks has served as an elevator operator at the 190Street A train station. Brooks thinks of his job as more than just pushing buttons. He is a member of the community, and knows the regulars of his underground chamber. He also looks out for their safety.

“It’s like second nature to me,” Brooks told the Manhattan Times.

Brooks has worked for the MTA for 41 years. Like Gómez, he started out cleaning stations. The job involves sweeping stairs, picking up trash and cleaning bathrooms. For the past several years, he has been an elevator operator due to a disability. He said cleaning stations is work he can no longer perform.

“I can’t do the work regular station cleaners do. I’ve gotten sick,” he said. “They take us off the elevators and then have us do work that we just can’t do. It’s not right.”

TWU Local 100 attorney Arthur Schwartz echoed Brooks’ concerns.

“Every one of these jobs is filled by somebody who is certified by the New York City Transit Authority as having disabilities that prevent them from doing regular jobs as a cleaner,” said Schwartz. “So, what is going on here? They are not just eliminating these jobs. They are eliminating these people, because they are saying, ‘Too bad, we don’t care anymore.’”

In TWU’s upcoming lawsuit against the city, to be filed in the Supreme Court of New York County, the union alleges the MTA does not have the right to eliminate the reasonable accommodation that they have provided for the past 50 years, and it is a violation of New York City’s Human Rights Law.

Schwartz told the Manhattan Times that the union’s labor contract specifies that the MTA must create 40 jobs for workers with some physical limitations. Those who are assigned elevator work, like Gómez and Brooks, tend to be older, and have problems which limit their ability to stand for long stretches. “You cannot be a cleaner and not stand,” said Schwartz.

Union representatives say the MTA was stealthy about eliminating the elevator operator positions. Workers are allowed to pick their jobs every six months. “The way we found out about this is that they gave us 40 jobs, but no jobs for elevator operators,” Schwartz said. The 40 restricted jobs that were offered all involve manual labor such as mopping or scraping.

Schwartz said he spoke to several former elevator operators who would be compelled to select from the 40 positions offered, despite concerns they would not be able to physically do the work. They cannot afford to do otherwise. “But they all said to me, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to do this,’” he said. “So basically, it will force them all to retire.”

Additionally, the law requires the MTA to maintain safe subways. Schwartz is hopeful that the courts will find that eliminating elevator operators violates that law. “It’s a pretty cogent argument,” he said. “If you’re in an elevator, it’s nice to have someone there who’s an MTA employee.”

Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa added that these stations serve Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC), New York-Presbyterian Hospital and the Isabella Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. “We have elderly people that need assistance,” she said.

De La Rosa also noted that the union jobs are largely held by Black and Brown workers. “This is about union jobs in our communities,” she said.

“Elevator workers and transit workers that have been in our communities for generations deserve to have and maintain their jobs,” said De La Rosa. “We’re calling on the MTA to do the right thing.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said the MTA’s decision to eliminate the elevator operator jobs “embarrassing.”

“We are going to stand with them until they get sent back to their jobs,” he said.

Brooks too is hopeful. He has worked for the MTA for two-thirds of his life. He wants to continue at his elevator operator’s post at 190th Street.

“I’m not a security guard or anything,” Brooks told the Manhattan Times. “I’m just being helpful and trying to do the right thing.”