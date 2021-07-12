- English
- Español
“It’s going to go a long way”
Federal Child Tax Credit aims to help parents
By Emily Nadal
Families may start to see some extra money in their bank accounts as soon as next week – as the first payments from the federal Child Care Tax (CTC) credit are disbursed.
The CTC credit was a part of the most recent stimulus package passed earlier this year.
“These payments represent the largest anti-poverty program in a generation,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a press conference held on July 8th. “The Child Tax Credit has the potential to cut child poverty in half, but only if New Yorkers are able to access it.”
The credit is worth $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6-18 to be disbursed in monthly installments of $250 or $300, respectively. Single parents making under $75,000 are eligible for the payments, as are married couples making less than $150,000 combined.
“The large majority of New Yorkers, not the very wealthy, not the high-end, but everyone else will get this,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, who championed the legislation. “If you regularly file your taxes and you file your 2020 taxes, you will get this money.”
Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez, who were joined by Congressman Jerry Nadler, explained how they fought to eliminate barriers to access.
Parents without Social Security numbers, for example, are still eligible to receive payments if their children have their own Social Security numbers. Individuals who typically do not file taxes, such as those who earn very little income, are also eligible to receive the funds. In both instances, a specific CTC tool on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can help provide answers.
Moreover, as IRS representative Sue Simon stressed during the press conference, the agency has committed to resolving questions and connecting parents with the resources.
“We can provide telephone assistance. We have a dedicated phone line just to work on CTC. That number is 800.908.4184,” said Simon, who urged residents to reach out with questions on eligibility or the process. “If you need to see someone in person, our Taxpayer Assistance Centers are by appointment. You can get an appointment by calling that number [844.545.5640] as well. Throughout the rest of the summer, we’re going to be trying to reach out to people, to get this information [out].”
The IRS website will also be where to go if anyone wants to opt out of the monthly installments and receive a lump sum payment early next year, after filing 2021 taxes.
The monthly payments will be in place until December 2021, but legislators said they hope to extend the benefit and ultimately make it a permanent benefit.
“As parents lost their jobs, schools closed, and it became increasingly difficult to make ends meet, the pain of economic insecurity was often felt most intensely by children and the adults trying to provide for them,” said Nadler. “This pain is broken down along the fault lines of inequality that have already traveled through our society. It was acute for Black and brown families especially.”
Lefleur Duncan lost her job during the pandemic. The CTC benefit will alleviate some of the financial burden for the mother of two, who specifically worries about how to meet the needs of her rapidly growing 13-year-old son.
“It’s going to help me with medication for my son because he has asthma. it’s going to help me prepare for him for school this coming September,” Duncan explained. “Do not be afraid to do what you need to do to get this money. It’s going to go a long way.”
For more information, please visit the IRS website at bit.ly/3xvfcJY or call 800.908.4184.
“Será muy útil”
El crédito fiscal federal por hijos busca ayudar a los padres
Por Emily Nadal
Las familias pueden comenzar a ver algo de dinero extra en sus cuentas bancarias la próxima semana, cuando se desembolsen los primeros pagos del crédito fiscal federal por cuidado infantil (CTC, por sus siglas en inglés).
El crédito CTC fue parte del más reciente paquete aprobado de estímulos a principios de este año.
“Estos pagos representan el programa contra la pobreza más grande en una generación”, dijo la representante Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez en una conferencia de prensa celebrada el 8 de julio. “El crédito fiscal por hijos tiene el potencial de reducir la pobreza infantil a la mitad, pero solo si los neoyorquinos pueden tener acceso”.
El crédito tiene un valor de $3,600 dólares por cada niño menor de 6 años y $3,000 dólares por niños de 6 a 18 años, que se desembolsarán en cuotas mensuales de $250 o $300 dólares, respectivamente. Los padres solteros que ganan menos de $75,000 dólares son elegibles para los pagos, al igual que las parejas casadas que ganan menos de $150,000 dólares combinados.
“La gran mayoría de los neoyorquinos, no los muy ricos, no los de alto nivel, sino todos los demás, lo recibirán”, dijo el senador Chuck Schumer, quien defendió la legislación. “Si usted presenta sus impuestos con regularidad y presenta los de 2020, obtendrá este dinero”.
Schumer y Ocasio-Cortez, quienes estuvieron acompañados por el congresista Jerry Nadler, explicaron cómo lucharon para eliminar las barreras del acceso.
Los padres sin número de seguro social, por ejemplo, aún son elegibles para recibir pagos si sus hijos tienen sus propios números de seguro social. Las personas que normalmente no presentan impuestos, como las que obtienen muy pocos ingresos, también son elegibles para recibir los fondos. En ambos casos, una herramienta CTC específica en el Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) puede ayudar a proporcionar respuestas.
Además, como destacó Sue Simon, representante del IRS, durante la conferencia de prensa, la agencia se ha comprometido a resolver preguntas y conectar a los padres con los recursos.
“Podemos brindar asistencia telefónica. Tenemos una línea telefónica dedicada solo para trabajar en CTC. EL número es 800.908.4184”, dijo Simon, quien instó a los residentes a comunicarse si tienen preguntas sobre la elegibilidad o el proceso. “Si necesita ver a alguien en persona, nuestros Centros de Asistencia al Contribuyente le pueden atender con cita previa. También puede obtener una cita llamando a ese número [844.545.5640]. Durante el resto del verano, intentaremos acercarnos a la gente para hacerle llegar esta información”.
El sitio web del IRS también será el lugar al cual acudir si alguien desea optar por no participar en las cuotas mensuales y recibir un pago único a principios del próximo año, después de presentar los impuestos de 2021.
Los pagos mensuales estarán vigentes hasta diciembre de 2021, pero los legisladores dijeron que esperan ampliar el beneficio y, en última instancia, convertirlo en un beneficio permanente.
“A medida que los padres perdieron sus trabajos, las escuelas cerraron y se hizo cada vez más difícil llegar a fin de mes, el dolor de la inseguridad económica a menudo fue percibido más intensamente por los niños y los adultos que intentaban mantenerlos”, dijo Nadler. “Este dolor se intensifica a lo largo de las líneas divisorias de desigualdad que ya han atravesado nuestra sociedad. Fue especialmente grave para las familias negras y morenas”.
Lefleur Duncan perdió su empleo durante la pandemia. El beneficio de CTC aliviará parte de la carga financiera para la madre de dos, cuya preocupación específica es satisfacer las necesidades de su hijo de 13 años, que crece rápidamente.
“Me va a ayudar con la medicación de mi hijo porque tiene asma. Me ayudará a prepararlo para la escuela el próximo septiembre”, explicó Duncan. “No tenga miedo de hacer lo que tenga que hacer para obtener este dinero. Será muy útil”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite el sitio web del IRS en bit.ly/3xvfcJY o llame al 800.908.4184.