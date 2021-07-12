“It’s going to go a long way”

Federal Child Tax Credit aims to help parents

By Emily Nadal

Families may start to see some extra money in their bank accounts as soon as next week – as the first payments from the federal Child Care Tax (CTC) credit are disbursed.

The CTC credit was a part of the most recent stimulus package passed earlier this year.

“These payments represent the largest anti-poverty program in a generation,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a press conference held on July 8th. “The Child Tax Credit has the potential to cut child poverty in half, but only if New Yorkers are able to access it.”

The credit is worth $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6-18 to be disbursed in monthly installments of $250 or $300, respectively. Single parents making under $75,000 are eligible for the payments, as are married couples making less than $150,000 combined.

“The large majority of New Yorkers, not the very wealthy, not the high-end, but everyone else will get this,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, who championed the legislation. “If you regularly file your taxes and you file your 2020 taxes, you will get this money.”

Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez, who were joined by Congressman Jerry Nadler, explained how they fought to eliminate barriers to access.

Parents without Social Security numbers, for example, are still eligible to receive payments if their children have their own Social Security numbers. Individuals who typically do not file taxes, such as those who earn very little income, are also eligible to receive the funds. In both instances, a specific CTC tool on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can help provide answers.

Moreover, as IRS representative Sue Simon stressed during the press conference, the agency has committed to resolving questions and connecting parents with the resources.

“We can provide telephone assistance. We have a dedicated phone line just to work on CTC. That number is 800.908.4184,” said Simon, who urged residents to reach out with questions on eligibility or the process. “If you need to see someone in person, our Taxpayer Assistance Centers are by appointment. You can get an appointment by calling that number [844.545.5640] as well. Throughout the rest of the summer, we’re going to be trying to reach out to people, to get this information [out].”

The IRS website will also be where to go if anyone wants to opt out of the monthly installments and receive a lump sum payment early next year, after filing 2021 taxes.

The monthly payments will be in place until December 2021, but legislators said they hope to extend the benefit and ultimately make it a permanent benefit.

“As parents lost their jobs, schools closed, and it became increasingly difficult to make ends meet, the pain of economic insecurity was often felt most intensely by children and the adults trying to provide for them,” said Nadler. “This pain is broken down along the fault lines of inequality that have already traveled through our society. It was acute for Black and brown families especially.”

Lefleur Duncan lost her job during the pandemic. The CTC benefit will alleviate some of the financial burden for the mother of two, who specifically worries about how to meet the needs of her rapidly growing 13-year-old son.

“It’s going to help me with medication for my son because he has asthma. it’s going to help me prepare for him for school this coming September,” Duncan explained. “Do not be afraid to do what you need to do to get this money. It’s going to go a long way.”

For more information, please visit the IRS website at bit.ly/3xvfcJY or call 800.908.4184.