Commerce Secretary Ross pressed on Census citizenship question

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Six hours of Congressional hearings did not pry anything new from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross regarding the 2020 Census despite pointed and repeated attempts by elected officials.

Answering questions by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Thursday March 14, Ross stuck to his story.

Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-MD) expressed skepticism that the Department of Justice (DOJ), then headed by Jeff Sessions, requested a citizenship question in order to provide block level data to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

“The Jeff Sessions that I know, I don’t recall him being that concerned about voting rights,” he said. “I’d be lying to you if I said anything different.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hammered Ross about meetings with Kris Kobach, an early Trump adviser known for a hard anti-immigration stance. Kobach, a former Kansas Secretary of State, encouraged President Trump to add a citizenship question in the early weeks of the presidency. She said former Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked Ross to speak with Kobach in early 2017 about including a including a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

“Did you speak to Mr. Kobach about his ideas on the citizenship question?” she asked.

As Ross slowly began a long-winded answer, saying he did speak with Kobach who “said he had a question he would like us to ask,” Ocasio-Cortez abruptly cut him off with a curt “Thank you,” and went on to the next question.

“Mr. Kobach later sent you an email on July 14, writing that the lack of a citizenship question leads to the problem that aliens who do not actually reside in the United States are still counted for Congressional apportionment services,” she said. “Of course they do reside in the United States. They reside in my district; they are my constituents.”

Kobach wrote to Ross, “It is essential that one simple question be added to the upcoming 2020 Census.”

“It’s all there in black and white,” she told Ross. “Kobach is clear about his reason for adding the citizenship question in his correspondence to you. It has nothing to do with the DOJ. It has nothing to do with the Voting Rights Act. It’s about Congressional apportionment to immigrants.” Then she asked Ross if he had spoken to him after the email.

Ross said he no recollection of any further conversation. But Ocasio-Cortez persisted, noting a July 25th call between Ross and Kobach. The she asked if Ross had brought up the idea with anyone after the email.

The Commerce Secretary said they had ultimately rejected the question that Kobach wanted asked.

The Representative from New York reminded Ross that he mentioned Kobach’s citizenship question in a September 6, 2017 meeting. “In fact it was so concerning to your own staff that the general counsel expressed ‘concern’ about your contact with Kobach and recommended talking to others first. Do you remember anything about that meeting?”

Ross did not. Ocasio-Cortez said she’d be happy to share the document with him.

Establishing a timeline is important. While under oath to another Congressional committee, Ross said it was the Justice Department’s 2018 request that led him to ask for a citizenship question.

However, the documents Ocasio-Cortez cited show Ross had contact with Bannon and Kobach in the early days of the administration. Other documents revealed that Ross shopped around the idea for adding a citizenship question to other agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Both refused, as did the DOJ the first time it was asked.

Lawsuits by New York and California brought that information to light. Two different judges ruled Ross’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York wrote that Ross concealed the true nature of the decision to add a citizenship question. The Trump administration appealed the ruling. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case by May.

Committee Republicans confusingly conflated the American Community Survey (ACS) with the Decennial Census. They claimed since the ACS asks questions on country of origin and citizenship, it shouldn’t matter if it is added to the 2020 Census.

Yet even Ross pointed out that the ACS and the Decennial Census are different. The ACS is for business and statistical purposes and is sent to 3.5 million people, or about 2 percent of the population. The 2020 Census is used for an accurate population count and is sent to everyone residing in the U.S.

Republicans lobbed other softball questions, sometimes nonsensically, to Ross. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) asked if Thomas Jefferson allowed a citizenship question on the census. When Ross replied yes, Gosar said, “So this administration should be given credit for following Thomas Jefferson’s footsteps, should it not?” Ross paused before answering and said, “Well, I’m a great admirer of Thomas Jefferson, but is there a question in that sir?”

Speaking right after Gosar, Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said Jefferson considered slaves as three-fifths of a person when counting the population. “So I’m not sure that Thomas Jefferson should be the litmus test for what we should be doing for counting census.”

At the hearing’s end, Cummings said Ross could not withhold documents or refuse to answer Congress because of ongoing litigation. Cummings said he’d prefer not to subpoena documents, but would if Ross refused to hand them over.

“If we don’t get the documents and the answers to our questions, we may need to bring you back,” he said.

Ross failed to convince Cummings that the request came from the DOJ and not directly from Steve Bannon. “Today when I heard your testimony, I felt like you were trying to pull a fast one on me,” Cummings said. “I gotta be honest with you, man.”