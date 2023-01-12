“It’s about the power of life”
Three Kings Day parade returns to streets of East Harlem
By Gregg McQueen
¡A la calle!
It was the return of royal revelry.
The live camels, giant puppets, and joy of East Harlem’s beloved Three Kings Day parade returned in their full glory on January 6, as the iconic street event was held for the first time since the pandemic.
Presented by El Museo del Barrio for the past 46 years, the parade was more recently presented as a virtual celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the physical parade returned to the streets, with live music, school children and elected officials marching, and honorary kings, madrinas, and padrinos in colorful garb.
“It feels good to be back,” said El Museo Executive Director Patrick Charpenel as he prepared to march in the parade.
“For a community where street and cultural events are so important, it’s extremely important to be back for them, and also that this is a family tradition,” he said.
Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes) is also known as the Epiphany. The Christian celebration commemorates the Biblical story of the three kings who followed the star of Bethlehem to bring gifts to the infant Jesus.
For poet and author Jesus “Papoleto” Melendez, who has long served as the parade’s “King Emeritus,” the event is an essential part of life in East Harlem.
“The parade is about welcoming baby Jesus, but in my view, everyone at the parade represents baby Jesus – all the kids, the police, the politicians, everybody is baby Jesus. That’s how I look at it,” he said.
“It’s just so celebratory. Everybody’s equal. Everybody’s newborn. It’s about the power of life,” he said.
The theme of this year’s parade was “Entre Familia: Mental Health and Wellness of our Communities,” which put the spotlight on mental health issues impacting New York City’s Latino community.
Mental health advocate Dior Vargas, who grew up two blocks from El Museo, served as one of the parade’s honorary kings.
“We need to be able to talk to one another about what we’re experiencing when it comes to mental health,” said Vargas. “We’re not alone. As long as we’re open and put ourselves out there, we’re worthy of support.”
“While my experiences are full of pain and struggle, they also fuel my determination to speak out, share my experiences and destigmatize mental health in communities of color. We must talk more about mental health because it is a matter of life or death,” Vargas said.
Other honorary kings for the parade were singer and MC Princess Nokia and health care executive Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández.
Princess Nokia donned a costume representing historian and writer Arturo Schomburg.
“Being a Harlem native, celebrating Three Kings Day with my family has been a wonderful cultural tradition,” she said.
Prior to the parade, attendees gathered at El Museo to mingle at a celebratory breakfast and hear remarks from elected officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.
Hochul, who has made several visits to El Museo during the past year, called the institution one of the “crown jewels” of New York City museums.
“This is where people can come and understand history and culture,” she said.
Adams recounted the bible story of Jesus in the manger because there was no room for him at an inn, comparing it to the experience of asylum seekers who have sought refuge in New York City during recent months.
“We see asylum seekers being told there isn’t room for them in other states. They’re not willing to give the gift of hospitality in their state.”
“We did not say that in New York City – 36,000 people came here, and we provided for them in the spirits of those three wise men,” said Adams. “Let’s acknowledge Three Kings Day, and look at ourselves and say, ‘What are we doing in the spirit of the three wise men?’”
El Museo, founded in 1969, was created by artists and educator Raphael Montañez Ortiz and a coalition of Puerto Rican activists who noted that mainstream museums largely ignored Latino artists. With a permanent collection of more than 8,000 objects, El Museo offers a wide variety of cultural and educational programming.
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said El Museo is an institution that is “absolutely precious” to New York City.
“We need El Museo del Barrio to thrive,” he said.
Charpenel said the museum’s role takes on even more importance after a few pandemic years where in-person gatherings were not as plentiful.
“It’s going to be a very active year,” he said of El Museo’s 2023 plans. “We will be programming Latinx exhibitions, education workshops, and events that are very community focused. It feels good to be addressing social issues in the wake of Covid.”
After the remarks, Meléndez was anxious to get the parade going.
“This is my 26th parade,” he said. “I’ve missed it. I can’t wait to get out there with all the kids.”
The parade marched across 106th Street and Lexington Avenue before moving up Third Avenue to 115th Street.
Hochul and other officials led the parade, followed by drum group Fogo Azul and numerous other musicians and dancers.
East Harlem resident Stacy Rivera welcomed the parade’s return after the pandemic.
“I grew up watching this parade, so to not see it during Covid was a big deal,” she said. “To see this in the streets again, hear these drums, is really special.”
For more, please visit elmuseo.org.
“Se trata del poder de la vida”
El desfile del Día de Reyes vuelve a las calles de East Harlem
Por Gregg McQueen
¡A la calle!
Fue el regreso del jolgorio real.
Los camellos vivos, las marionetas gigantes y la alegría del entrañable desfile del Día de Reyes de East Harlem volvieron en todo su esplendor el 6 de enero, pues el emblemático evento callejero se celebró por primera vez desde la pandemia.
Presentado por El Museo del Barrio durante los últimos 46 años, el desfile se presentó más recientemente como una celebración virtual debido a la pandemia de Covid-19.
Este año, el desfile físico ha vuelto a las calles, con música en directo, estudiantes y funcionarios desfilando, y reyes, madrinas y padrinos honorarios ataviados con coloridos trajes.
“Es bueno estar de vuelta”, dijo el director ejecutivo de El Museo, Patrick Charpenel, mientras se preparaba para desfilar.
“Para una comunidad en la que los actos callejeros y culturales son tan importantes, es sumamente importante estar de vuelta, y también que se trata de una tradición familiar”, añadió.
El Día de Reyes también se conoce como Epifanía. La celebración cristiana conmemora la historia bíblica de los tres reyes que siguieron la estrella de Belén para llevar regalos al niño Jesús.
Para el poeta y escritor Jesús “Papoleto” Meléndez, que durante mucho tiempo ha sido el “Rey Emérito” del desfile, el acontecimiento es una parte esencial de la vida en East Harlem.
“El desfile trata de dar la bienvenida al Niño Jesús, aunque en mi opinión, todos los que participan en él representan al Niño Jesús: todos los niños, la policía, los políticos, todo el mundo es el Niño Jesús. Así es como yo lo veo”, dijo.
“Es tan festivo. Todo el mundo es igual. Todos son recién nacidos. Se trata del poder de la vida”, añadió.
El tema del desfile de este año fue “Entre familia: salud mental y bienestar de nuestras comunidades”, que puso el foco en los problemas de salud mental que afectan a la comunidad latina de Nueva York.
El defensor de la salud mental Dior Vargas, quien creció a dos manzanas de El Museo, fue uno de los reyes honorarios del desfile.
“Tenemos que poder hablar entre nosotros sobre lo que experimentamos cuando se trata de salud mental”, dijo Vargas. “No estamos solos. Mientras seamos abiertos y nos expongamos, seremos dignos de apoyo”.
“Aunque mis experiencias están llenas de dolor y lucha, también alimentan mi determinación de hablar, compartir mis experiencias y desestigmatizar la salud mental en las comunidades de color. Debemos hablar más de salud mental porque es una cuestión de vida o muerte”, afirmó Vargas.
Otros reyes honorarios del desfile fueron la cantante y presentadora Princess Nokia y la ejecutiva del cuidado de la salud Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández.
Princess Nokia se puso un traje representando al historiador y escritor Arturo Schomburg.
“Siendo nativa de Harlem, celebrar el Día de Reyes con mi familia ha sido una tradición cultural maravillosa”, dijo.
Previo al desfile, los asistentes se reunieron en El Museo para disfrutar de un desayuno de celebración y escuchar los comentarios de los funcionarios, entre ellos la gobernadora Kathy Hochul y el alcalde Eric Adams.
Hochul, quien ha realizado varias visitas a El Museo durante el último año, calificó la institución como una de las “joyas de la corona” de los museos neoyorquinos.
“Aquí es donde la gente puede venir y entender la historia y la cultura”, dijo.
Adams relató la historia bíblica de Jesús en el pesebre porque no había sitio para él en una posada, comparándola con la experiencia de los solicitantes de asilo que han buscado refugio en la ciudad de Nueva York durante los últimos meses.
“Vemos que a los solicitantes de asilo se les dice que no hay sitio para ellos en otros estados. No están dispuestos a dar el regalo de la hospitalidad en su estado”.
“No dijimos eso en la ciudad de Nueva York: 36,000 personas vinieron aquí, y les dimos lo necesario en el espíritu de esos tres reyes magos”, dijo Adams. “Reconozcamos el Día de Reyes, mirémonos a nosotros mismos y preguntémonos: ¿qué estamos haciendo en el espíritu de los tres reyes magos?”.
El Museo, fundado en 1969, fue creado por el artista y educador Raphael Montañez Ortiz y una coalición de activistas puertorriqueños que observaron que los principales museos ignoraban en gran medida a los artistas latinos. Con una colección permanente de más de 8,000 objetos, El Museo ofrece una amplia variedad de programas culturales y educativos.
El presidente del condado de Manhattan, Mark Levine, dijo que El Museo es una institución “absolutamente preciosa” para la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Necesitamos que el Museo del Barrio prospere”, afirmó.
Charpenel dijo que el papel del museo adquiere aún más importancia después de unos años pandémicos en los que las reuniones en persona no fueron tan abundantes.
“Va a ser un año muy activo”, dijo sobre los planes de El Museo para 2023. “Programaremos exposiciones latinas, talleres educativos y eventos muy centrados en la comunidad. Se siente bien abordar temas sociales a raíz de la Covid”.
Tras las declaraciones, Meléndez estaba ansioso por que comenzara el desfile.
“Este es mi 26º desfile”, dijo. “Lo he añorado. No puedo esperar a salir con todos los niños”.
El desfile atravesó la calle 106 y la avenida Lexington antes de subir por la Tercera avenida hasta la calle 115.
Hochul y otros funcionarios encabezaron el desfile, seguidos por el grupo de tambores Fogo Azul y numerosos músicos y bailarines.
Stacy Rivera, residente de East Harlem, celebró el regreso del desfile tras la pandemia.
“Crecí viendo este desfile, así que no verlo durante la Covid fue un gran problema”, dijo. “Verlo de nuevo en las calles, oír estos tambores, es realmente especial”.
Para más información, por favor visite elmuseo.org.