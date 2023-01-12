“It’s about the power of life”

Three Kings Day parade returns to streets of East Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

¡A la calle!

It was the return of royal revelry.

The live camels, giant puppets, and joy of East Harlem’s beloved Three Kings Day parade returned in their full glory on January 6, as the iconic street event was held for the first time since the pandemic.

Presented by El Museo del Barrio for the past 46 years, the parade was more recently presented as a virtual celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the physical parade returned to the streets, with live music, school children and elected officials marching, and honorary kings, madrinas, and padrinos in colorful garb.

“It feels good to be back,” said El Museo Executive Director Patrick Charpenel as he prepared to march in the parade.

“For a community where street and cultural events are so important, it’s extremely important to be back for them, and also that this is a family tradition,” he said.

Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes) is also known as the Epiphany. The Christian celebration commemorates the Biblical story of the three kings who followed the star of Bethlehem to bring gifts to the infant Jesus.

For poet and author Jesus “Papoleto” Melendez, who has long served as the parade’s “King Emeritus,” the event is an essential part of life in East Harlem.

“The parade is about welcoming baby Jesus, but in my view, everyone at the parade represents baby Jesus – all the kids, the police, the politicians, everybody is baby Jesus. That’s how I look at it,” he said.

“It’s just so celebratory. Everybody’s equal. Everybody’s newborn. It’s about the power of life,” he said.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Entre Familia: Mental Health and Wellness of our Communities,” which put the spotlight on mental health issues impacting New York City’s Latino community.

Mental health advocate Dior Vargas, who grew up two blocks from El Museo, served as one of the parade’s honorary kings.

“We need to be able to talk to one another about what we’re experiencing when it comes to mental health,” said Vargas. “We’re not alone. As long as we’re open and put ourselves out there, we’re worthy of support.”

“While my experiences are full of pain and struggle, they also fuel my determination to speak out, share my experiences and destigmatize mental health in communities of color. We must talk more about mental health because it is a matter of life or death,” Vargas said.

Other honorary kings for the parade were singer and MC Princess Nokia and health care executive Paloma Izquierdo-Hernández.

Princess Nokia donned a costume representing historian and writer Arturo Schomburg.

“Being a Harlem native, celebrating Three Kings Day with my family has been a wonderful cultural tradition,” she said.

Prior to the parade, attendees gathered at El Museo to mingle at a celebratory breakfast and hear remarks from elected officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Hochul, who has made several visits to El Museo during the past year, called the institution one of the “crown jewels” of New York City museums.

“This is where people can come and understand history and culture,” she said.

Adams recounted the bible story of Jesus in the manger because there was no room for him at an inn, comparing it to the experience of asylum seekers who have sought refuge in New York City during recent months.

“We see asylum seekers being told there isn’t room for them in other states. They’re not willing to give the gift of hospitality in their state.”

“We did not say that in New York City – 36,000 people came here, and we provided for them in the spirits of those three wise men,” said Adams. “Let’s acknowledge Three Kings Day, and look at ourselves and say, ‘What are we doing in the spirit of the three wise men?’”

El Museo, founded in 1969, was created by artists and educator Raphael Montañez Ortiz and a coalition of Puerto Rican activists who noted that mainstream museums largely ignored Latino artists. With a permanent collection of more than 8,000 objects, El Museo offers a wide variety of cultural and educational programming.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said El Museo is an institution that is “absolutely precious” to New York City.

“We need El Museo del Barrio to thrive,” he said.

Charpenel said the museum’s role takes on even more importance after a few pandemic years where in-person gatherings were not as plentiful.

“It’s going to be a very active year,” he said of El Museo’s 2023 plans. “We will be programming Latinx exhibitions, education workshops, and events that are very community focused. It feels good to be addressing social issues in the wake of Covid.”

After the remarks, Meléndez was anxious to get the parade going.

“This is my 26th parade,” he said. “I’ve missed it. I can’t wait to get out there with all the kids.”

The parade marched across 106th Street and Lexington Avenue before moving up Third Avenue to 115th Street.

Hochul and other officials led the parade, followed by drum group Fogo Azul and numerous other musicians and dancers.

East Harlem resident Stacy Rivera welcomed the parade’s return after the pandemic.

“I grew up watching this parade, so to not see it during Covid was a big deal,” she said. “To see this in the streets again, hear these drums, is really special.”

For more, please visit elmuseo.org.