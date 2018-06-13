- English
“It’s a feeling of hope”
Big Brothers Big Sisters students honored
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
The siblings are soaring.
Four Northern Manhattan high school students in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC) program were recently honored as the first in their families to attend college.
On June 6, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez presented students with a citation, honoring them for their commitment to academic excellence and for serving as positive role models to their peers.
“I am so proud to celebrate these students and their achievements, as they prepare to begin an exciting new chapter in their lives,” said Rodríguez. “Organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC play a critical role in ensuring young people have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. It’s an honor to witness the positive outcomes of these programs, and I am pleased to support this organization.”
Little Sister Erjona immigrated to the U.S. from Montenegro in 2015 and joined BBBS of NYC a month later after a recommendation from a guidance counselor.
“I was new to the country and trying to catch up with everything,” she said. “The program provided me with support, motivation. They taught me how to believe in myself and become independent.”A senior at Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis High School, Erjona served as vice president of the student government, and was a member of various school clubs, including the community service club and senior council.
She plans to study engineering at Manhattan College in the fall, and also received a $500 scholarship to be used for books from BBBS of NYC.
“It’s a feeling of hope, and of maybe being able to achieve change,” she said of her outlook for her college career.
Hector Batista, President of BBBS of NYC, said that 96 percent of participants graduate from high school, and 94 percent go on to college.
“Just by having a role model mentor, and all the wraparound services like SAT prep courses and tutoring and access, these young people do better,” he said.
Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based outfit serves about 5,500 kids per year citywide.
Batista said that BBBS recently launched a college success program to help first-time college students complete their degree. Previously, the mentoring relationship ended at age 18. He noted that only 11 percent of those who drop out during their first year will end up eventually completing their college career.
The group also recently created an app that can assist mentors in tracking progress with their Little Brothers and Little Sisters. They can track academic performance and other notes, and the app will make suggestions on activities and reading material they can use with the youths.
“We’ve extended the match relationship for an additional year to help these students finish college,” added Batista.
Little Sister Jereny, who is graduating from the Urban Assembly High School of Design and Construction, joined BBBS of NYC four years ago after relocating from Atlanta.
“I felt I needed that extra encouragement since I was new to the city, and I didn’t know anybody,” she said. “I needed the extra help outside my family.”
Jereny, who plans to study engineering at New York City College of Technology (City Tech), said her big sister helped her with academics and career advice.
“It definitely helped to build up my confidence to achieve my goals,” she said, “It’s been a huge impact in my life.”
Erjona recommended that other young people get involved with BBBS, as she said the program allowed her to achieve things she wouldn’t have otherwise had the confidence to do.
“Don’t ever give up on your dreams. There will always be someone to support you in programs like this,” she said.
For more information on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC), please visit www.bigsnyc.org or call 212.686.2042.
“Es un sentimiento de esperanza”
Estudiantes de Big Brothers Big Sisters homenajeados
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Los hermanos están remontando.
Cuatro estudiantes de preparatoria del norte de Manhattan del programa Big Brothers Big Sisters de la ciudad de Nueva York (BBBS de NYC, por sus siglas en en inglés) fueron recientemente homenajeados como los primeros en sus familias en asistir a la universidad.
El 6 de junio, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez presentó a los estudiantes una distinción, homenajeándolos por su compromiso con la excelencia académica y por servir como modelos positivos para sus compañeros.
“Estoy muy orgulloso de celebrar a estos estudiantes y sus logros mientras se preparan para comenzar un nuevo y emocionante capítulo en sus vidas”, dijo Rodríguez. “Las organizaciones como Big Brothers Big Sisters de NYC desempeñan un papel fundamental para garantizar que los jóvenes tengan las oportunidades y los recursos que necesitan para ser exitosos. Es un honor ser testigo de los resultados positivos de estos programas y me complace apoyar a esta organización”.
La hermanita Erjona emigró a los Estados Unidos desde Montenegro en 2015 y se unió a BBBS de NYC un mes después de una recomendación de un consejero vocacional.
“Era nueva en el país y trataba de ponerme al día con todo”, dijo. “El programa me brindó apoyo, motivación. Me enseñaron a creer en mí y a ser independiente”.
Una estudiante de último año en la Preparatoria Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis, Erjona se desempeñó como vicepresidenta del gobierno estudiantil y fue miembro de varios clubes escolares, incluidos el de servicio comunitario y el concejo de estudiantes de último año.
Ella planea estudiar ingeniería en el Manhattan College en el otoño, y también recibió una beca de $500 dólares para libros de parte de BBBS de NYC.
“Es una sensación de esperanza y de tal vez poder lograr un cambio”, dijo sobre la perspectiva que tiene de su carrera universitaria.
Héctor Batista, presidente de BBBS de NYC, dijo que el 96 por ciento de los participantes se gradúan de la preparatoria y el 94 por ciento ingresa a la universidad.
“Con solo tener un mentor modelo a seguir y todos los servicios integrales como los cursos de preparación para los SAT y asesorías y acceso, a estos jóvenes les va mejor”, dijo.
Fundado en 1904, el equipo voluntario atiende a aproximadamente 5,500 chicos anualmente en toda la ciudad.
Batista dijo que BBBS lanzó recientemente un programa de éxito universitario para ayudar a los estudiantes universitarios a completar su carrera. Anteriormente, la relación de mentores terminaba a los 18 años. Él observó que solo el 11 por ciento de los que abandonan su primer año terminaban su carrera universitaria.
El grupo también creó recientemente una aplicación que puede ayudar a los mentores a rastrear el progreso con sus hermanitas y hermanitos. Pueden rastrear el rendimiento académico y otras notas, y la aplicación hará sugerencias sobre actividades y material de lectura que pueden usar con los jóvenes.
“Hemos ampliado la relación de pareja por un año adicional para ayudar a estos estudiantes a terminar la universidad”, agregó Batista.
La hermanita Jereny, quien se está graduando de la Preparatoria de Diseño y Construcción Urban Assembly, se unió a BBBS de NYC hace cuatro años después de mudarse de Atlanta.
“Sentí que necesitaba ese estímulo adicional dado que era nueva en la ciudad y no conocía a nadie”, dijo. “Necesitaba la ayuda adicional fuera de mi familia”.
Jereny, quien planea estudiar ingeniería en el College of Technology de la Ciudad de Nueva York (City Tech), dijo que su hermana mayor la ayudó con estudios académicos y consejos de carrera.“Definitivamente ayudó a construir mi confianza para lograr mis objetivos”, dijo, “ha sido un gran impacto en mi vida”.
Erjona recomendó que otros jóvenes se involucren con BBBS, pues explicó que el programa le permitió lograr cosas que de otra forma no hubiera tenido la confianza de realizar.
“Nunca renuncien a sus sueños. Siempre habrá alguien que los respalde en programas como este”, dijo.
Para obtener más información sobre Big Brothers Big Sisters de la ciudad de Nueva York (BBBS de NYC), por favor visite www.bigsnyc.org o llame al 212.686.2042.