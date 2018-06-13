“It’s a feeling of hope”

Big Brothers Big Sisters students honored

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The siblings are soaring.

Four Northern Manhattan high school students in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC) program were recently honored as the first in their families to attend college.

On June 6, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez presented students with a citation, honoring them for their commitment to academic excellence and for serving as positive role models to their peers.

“I am so proud to celebrate these students and their achievements, as they prepare to begin an exciting new chapter in their lives,” said Rodríguez. “Organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC play a critical role in ensuring young people have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. It’s an honor to witness the positive outcomes of these programs, and I am pleased to support this organization.”

Little Sister Erjona immigrated to the U.S. from Montenegro in 2015 and joined BBBS of NYC a month later after a recommendation from a guidance counselor.

“I was new to the country and trying to catch up with everything,” she said. “The program provided me with support, motivation. They taught me how to believe in myself and become independent.”

A senior at Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis High School, Erjona served as vice president of the student government, and was a member of various school clubs, including the community service club and senior council.

She plans to study engineering at Manhattan College in the fall, and also received a $500 scholarship to be used for books from BBBS of NYC.

“It’s a feeling of hope, and of maybe being able to achieve change,” she said of her outlook for her college career.

Hector Batista, President of BBBS of NYC, said that 96 percent of participants graduate from high school, and 94 percent go on to college.

“Just by having a role model mentor, and all the wraparound services like SAT prep courses and tutoring and access, these young people do better,” he said.

Founded in 1904, the volunteer-based outfit serves about 5,500 kids per year citywide.

Batista said that BBBS recently launched a college success program to help first-time college students complete their degree. Previously, the mentoring relationship ended at age 18. He noted that only 11 percent of those who drop out during their first year will end up eventually completing their college career.

The group also recently created an app that can assist mentors in tracking progress with their Little Brothers and Little Sisters. They can track academic performance and other notes, and the app will make suggestions on activities and reading material they can use with the youths.

“We’ve extended the match relationship for an additional year to help these students finish college,” added Batista.

Little Sister Jereny, who is graduating from the Urban Assembly High School of Design and Construction, joined BBBS of NYC four years ago after relocating from Atlanta.

“I felt I needed that extra encouragement since I was new to the city, and I didn’t know anybody,” she said. “I needed the extra help outside my family.”

Jereny, who plans to study engineering at New York City College of Technology (City Tech), said her big sister helped her with academics and career advice.

“It definitely helped to build up my confidence to achieve my goals,” she said, “It’s been a huge impact in my life.”

Erjona recommended that other young people get involved with BBBS, as she said the program allowed her to achieve things she wouldn’t have otherwise had the confidence to do.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams. There will always be someone to support you in programs like this,” she said.

For more information on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC), please visit www.bigsnyc.org or call 212.686.2042.