- English
- Español
“Every lyric I’ve written has been written on these streets”
The Manhattan Times spoke to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda, who serves as NoMAA Chairman of the Board of Directors, about the Uptown Arts Stroll, filming In the Heights uptown, and how the SATs and Usnavi intersect for the composer.
Interview conducted by Led Black, The Uptown Collective.
What is it that makes the Uptown Arts Stroll unique?
Lin: Well, what I think makes it unique, and makes it special, is that as someone who has grown in the neighborhood, I find it so thrilling that so many of the artists who grew up here came back here and doubled down on here. People like Tony Peralta, people like me. I think most of the uptown artists have dispelled the notion of living up here and displaying somewhere else. That is the joy of the Uptown Stroll. Making your home also your artistic home. Uptown Stroll is a celebration of that and it has been for a while.
Luis: I will add that the arts are happening uptown and in the Heights all the time. But the Uptown Stroll is a concentrated month to tell the other neighborhoods that art is happening so that we can entice more people to spend in our restaurants, to spend in our bodegas, so that it is also an engine of economic growth here.
Both of you have been with Uptown Stroll since the inception. How has it changed?
Luis: It has become bigger! We had a one-day Art Stroll, which then became a week-long Art Stroll and then it turned into a month-long Art Stroll. And that comes from the fact that the number of events has grown. This year there are 300 events in the Art Stroll. When we started, this was an activity of The Manhattan Times. This is 17 years ago. We knew as this was growing that we needed to make a home for it. And when NoMAA (the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance) was created, then NoMAA became its home.
You’re both active in community organizations. Where did that begin?
Luis: It comes from seeing it from my parents. It was a different kind of institution building. My father was the president of the Rotary Club and the Lions Club and the Cruz Roja de Vega Alta. So I learned that institutions were important organisms to help communities and people.
The Stroll this year will coincide with the filming of In the Heights uptown. What does that feel like?
Lin: I can just say that it’s an honor. I can’t believe that we are going to be filming In the Heights next week. To be honored here at Art Stroll hopefully for all of the energy we are going to bring to Washington Heights. We all posted over the weekend that we are looking for extras from Washington Heights to be in the movie. To be able to represent the neighbor with people from within in the neighborhood is such a dream come true for me.
Luis: In 2006, the Art Stroll was 6 years old. In the Heights was at the Richard Rodgers Theatre and we asked permission from the producers to give the Uptown Art Stroll guides for two weeks to the people waiting to go in to the theater. Because it was a way of letting them know that there was a real neighborhood that is called Washington Heights.
Lin, there are going to be a lot of Usnavis uptown. Any advice?
Lin: There are two really exciting takes coming up. There is Anthony Ramos who played my son Phillip in Hamilton and who is now playing Usnavi in the movie and then there is the student in George Washington High School. That is really exciting for me because that’s the hometown school and where I took my SATs. I’m really excited to see that production and see what those young students have been practicing.
What do you think has changed the most uptown since you wrote the musical?
Lin: I think everything that was written inside that musical is more relevant now then it’s ever been before. The issue of gentrification, of immigration, of what do we carry on as our legacy when our parents moved here from somewhere else. I think all those issues are issues that this neighborhood can relate to. And I think those issues have grown more prevalent. I remember the reviews of the musical would say “Well, are these issues very pressing?” You can’t look at a newspaper without seeing immigration and gentrification at the forefront. In a lot of ways I think the times have caught up to the show. I just think it’s more relevant now than it was in 2008.
What do you think would surprise people the most when the movie is released?
Lin: I don’t know. Possible surprises can definitely take place because it’s not a straight adaptation of the play on stage. We’ve updated it for 2019. It’s not 2008 In the Heights by any stretch. I’m excited because I think the changes were also made for the fans.
Luis: To me, it is the authenticity of the movie. That fact that 90 percent of the movie is being filmed right on the streets of Washington Heights creates a hype and an energy that you cannot recreate in a set.
Where do you find inspiration uptown?
Lin: Everywhere. You know, most of Hamilton was written when I was walking up Inwood Hill Park, Isham Park and Fort Tryon Park. I find lyrics while walking my dog. Every lyric I’ve written has been written on these streets. When I wrote my verse for the Hamilton Mixtape, I was walking from my parents’ house to 181st and back. I literally find every lyric in the streets of this neighborhood. It is my greatest source of inspiration.
“Cada letra que he escrito ha sido escrita en estas calles”
The Manhattan Times habló con Lin-Manuel Miranda y Luis Miranda, quien se desempeña como presidente de la Junta Directiva de NoMAA, sobre el Paseo de las Artes del Alto Manhattan, la filmación de In the Heights en el Alto Manhattan, y cómo los SATs y Usnavi se entrecruzan para el compositor.
Entrevista dirigida por Led Black, de The Uptown Collective.
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
¿Qué es lo que hace que el Paseo de las Artes sea único?
Lin: Bueno, lo que creo que lo hace único, y especial, es que, como alguien que ha crecido en el vecindario, me resulta muy emocionante que muchos de los artistas que crecieron aquí regresaron y se han establecido aquí. Gente como Tony Peralta, gente como yo. Creo que la mayoría de los artistas del Alto Manhattan han disipado la idea de vivir aquí y exhibir en otro lugar. Esa es la alegría del Paseo. Hacer de tu hogar también tu hogar artístico. El Paseo es una celebración de eso y lo ha sido por un tiempo.
Luis: Agregaré que las artes están sucediendo en el Alto Manhattan y en The Heights todo el tiempo. Pero el Paseo es un mes concentrado para decirles a los otros vecindarios que el arte está sucediendo aquí para que podamos atraer a más personas a gastar en nuestros restaurantes, en nuestras bodegas, para que también sea un motor de crecimiento económico aquí.
Ambos han estado en el Paseo desde el inicio. ¿Cómo ha cambiado?
Luis: ¡Se ha vuelto más grande! Tuvimos un Paseo de las Artes de un día, que luego se convirtió en un Paseo de las Artes de una semana y luego se convirtió en un Paseo de las Artes de un mes. Y eso viene del hecho de que la cantidad de eventos ha crecido. Este año hay 300 eventos en el Paseo de las Artes. Cuando empezamos, esta era una actividad de The Manhattan Times. De esto hace 17 años. Sabíamos que a medida que crecía, necesitábamos construirle un hogar. Y cuando se creó NoMAA (la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan), entonces NoMAA se convirtió en su hogar.
Ambos son activos en organizaciones comunitarias. ¿Dónde comenzó eso?
Luis: Viene de verlo de mis padres. Era un tipo diferente de desarrollo institucional. Mi padre era el presidente del Club Rotario, del Club de Leones y de la Cruz Roja de Vega Alta. Así que aprendí que las instituciones eran organismos importantes para ayudar a las comunidades y las personas.
El Paseo de este año coincidirá con el rodaje de In the Heights en el Alto Manhattan. ¿Cómo se siente eso?
Lin: Solo puedo decir que es un honor. No puedo creer que vamos a estar filmando In the Heights la próxima semana. Ser honrado aquí en el Paseo de las Artes espero que con toda la energía que vamos a traer a Washington Heights. Todos publicamos durante el fin de semana que estamos buscando extras de Washington Heights para estar en la película. Poder representar al vecino con personas del mismo vecindario es un sueño hecho realidad para mí.
Luis: En 2006, el Paseo de las Artes tenía 6 años de edad. In the Heights se presentaba en el Teatro Richard Rodgers y pedimos permiso a los productores para que durante dos semanas entregaran las guías del Paseo a las personas que esperaban para ingresar al teatro. Porque era una forma de hacerles saber que existía un vecindario real que se llama Washington Heights.
Lin, habrá una gran cantidad de Usnavis en el Alto Manhattan. ¿Algún consejo?
Lin: Hay dos tomas realmente emocionantes por venir. Existe Anthony Ramos, que interpretó mi hijo Phillip en Hamilton y quién está ahora interpretando a Usnavi en la película, y luego está el estudiante de
George Washington. Eso es realmente emocionante para mí porque esa es la escuela de mi ciudad natal y donde tomé mis exámenes SAT. Estoy realmente emocionado de ver esa producción y ver lo que esos jóvenes estudiantes han estado practicando.
¿Qué crees que ha cambiado más en el Alto Manhattan desde que escribiste el musical?
Lin: Creo que todo lo que se escribió dentro de ese musical es más relevante ahora que nunca antes. El tema de la gentrificación, el de la inmigración, el de qué llevamos como nuestro legado cuando nuestros padres se mudaron aquí desde algún otro lugar. Creo que todos esos son temas con los que este vecindario puede relacionarse. Y creo que esos temas se han vuelto más frecuentes. Recuerdo que las críticas del musical decían: “Bueno, ¿estos temas son muy apremiantes?”. No puedes mirar un periódico sin ver a la inmigración y la gentrificación en la portada. En muchos sentidos, creo que los tiempos han alcanzado al espectáculo. Creo que es más relevante ahora que en 2008.
¿Qué crees que sorprendería más a la gente cuando se estrene la película?
Lin: No lo sé. Las posibles sorpresas definitivamente pueden ocurrir porque no es una adaptación directa de la obra en el escenario. Lo hemos actualizado para 2019. No es In the Heights de 2008 por ningún motivo. Estoy emocionado porque creo que los cambios también se hicieron para los fanáticos.
Luis: Para mí, es la autenticidad de la película. El hecho de que el 90 por ciento de la película se filme en las calles de Washington Heights crea una emoción y una energía que no se puede recrear en un set.
¿Dónde encuentras la inspiración en el Alto Manhattan?
Lin: En todos lados. Sabes, la mayor parte de Hamilton fue escrita cuando estaba caminando por Inwood Hill Park, Isham Park y Fort Tryon Park. Encuentro letras mientras paseo a mi perro. Cada letra que he escrito ha sido escrita en estas calles. Cuando escribí mi verso para la Hamilton Mixtape, caminaba desde la casa de mis padres hasta la calle 181 y de vuelta. Literalmente encuentro cada letra en las calles de este barrio. Es mi mayor fuente de inspiración.