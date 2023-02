“It kept me going”

Plan to digitize Rikers mail receives pushback

By Gregg McQueen

That’s a “don’t” to digital.

Families of individuals held on Rikers Island are imploring the city’s Department of Correction (DOC) to scrap a plan that would replace physical mail for detainees with images scanned onto tablets.

Citing concerns over fentanyl-laced mail, the DOC requested a variance in November that would allow the agency to halt the transfer of physical mail such as letters and cards, instead providing detainees with a digital version.

At a rally in Manhattan on Valentine’s Day, City Comptroller Brad Lander remarked that the DOC “should not ban love” for detainees.

“A Valentine’s card, handwritten letter, child’s drawing, or family picture bring us joy and remind us of what really matters, yet DOC is attempting to ban these physical reminders of love for people awaiting trial,” said Lander.

He said the DOC’s plan to digitize Rikers mail relies on technology from a private contractor that will profit from the setup and seek to sell additional services to detainees.

“It is appalling,” remarked Lander, who said the proposal would “also further dehumanize a set of people who need love and care.”

“It’s not just the mail, they’re also trying to take our packages away,” said a mother of a Rikers detainee. “Those packages mean so much to my son, and to other people there.”

The rally was held prior to a scheduled Board of Correction hearing to field public comments about the proposal. Due to technical issues surrounding the meeting’s livestream, the hearing was postponed until a later date.

Lander pointed to studies by the Department of Investigation and indicating that drugs typically do not enter Rikers through the mail.

“The idea that the mail is laced with fentanyl does not pass scrutiny,” Lander stated.

“Drugs and contraband do not come on to Rikers Island in any meaningful way through the mail. They come in through guards, they come through contractors,” he said.

Marco Barrios, an advocate with the Mental Health Project Urban Justice Center, spent 24 years in prison.

“During my time of incarceration, my lifelines were my visits, my phone calls, and my mail. There’s no way I would be standing here today if I didn’t have those three,” remarked Barrios, who said he keeps some of his prison mail to this day.

“Whenever I was at my lowest point, I looked at the mail. It kept me going. Just reading it on a tablet is not the same as holding it in your hands, knowing that somebody loves you,” he said.

Lander said that Securus Technologies, which is already contracted to provide phone service on Rikers, would serve as the company hired to digitize mail. He pointed out that Securus has already come under scrutiny for leaking private phone conversations between detainees and their attorneys.

“They have already shown themselves not to guard the privacy of people,” Lander said.

In a statement, the DOC said the digitized mail proposal was designed to ensure the safety of Rikers staff and detainees.

“Keeping our staff and individuals in our custody safe is paramount, and one of the key ways we can do that is by eradicating contraband in our jails… Scanning mail onto tablets will not only help keep drugs out of our jails, but it will also likely increase the efficiency of mail processing,” the statement said.

“DOC has claimed that this latest change is to ensure safety at Rikers Island, but this is about control. We know for a fact that more drugs and contraband are brought in by DOC employees then somehow smuggled into handwritten letters from loved ones,” said City Councilmember Shahana Hanif. “Rikers Island is unsafe because of a culture of corruption, not because of letters.”