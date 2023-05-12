“It is time for the city to support us”
“Ahora es el momento de que la ciudad nos apoye”
Deliveristas still waiting for pay increase after months of delay
Los repartidores siguen esperando un aumento salarial tras meses de retraso
By Gregg McQueen
When New York City delayed the rollout of a minimum pay rate for restaurant delivery workers, slashing the proposal nearly $4.00 an hour in the process, it left workers stunned.
It left City Comptroller Brad Lander angry.
In 2021, while still a member of the City Council, Lander sponsored Local Law 115, which required the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to study working conditions of delivery workers and enact rules establishing minimum per-trip payments by January 1, 2023.
The pay rules would impact more than 60,000 app-based food delivery workers, commonly known as “deliveristas.”
After announcing a set of rules in November 2022, DCWP pivoted to issue a revised proposal that would pay deliveristas $19.96 an hour by 2025 — a decrease from the $23.82 that DCWP initially proposed last year.
“Deliveristas should have received well-deserved raises by January 1 of this year. I’m angry about the months-long delay in implementation, which violates the law, and which forces delivery workers to wait at least five months and perhaps more for their long overdue pay raise,” Lander said at a press conference on April 7.
“With this delay, let’s be clear, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which is supposed to protect low-wage workers, is essentially stealing from them,” Lander stated.
Currently, deliveristas do not receive a minimum wage, expense reimbursement, or other benefits like health insurance. According to workers, their average current pay rate is about $7.00 per hour without tips.
“We ride through rain, snow, risking our lives,” said delivery worker Gustavo Ajche. “We do this just with the hope that we get a good tip.”
Lander’s press conference was held in advance of a public hearing on DCWP’s revised proposal, where the agency sought to collect feedback before finalizing the rule.
“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in another public hearing, when workers have to justify again why they need a minimum pay,” said Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of the Workers Justice Project, which organized advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos in 2020 to assist food delivery workers.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lamented that the city altered its original pay proposal.
“The fact is, we stepped in and did the right thing, and you’re still forcing folks to wait for their money,” Williams said.
“They are working hard for this, they deserve it, they are providing the service. And, by the way, it’s the law,” he said.
According to DCWP, the revision was necessary after an agency study determined that deliveristas spend 18 percent of their time connected to more than one app, a practice referred to as “multi-apping.”
To account for multi-apping, the minimum pay rate was lowered by $3.60 from the initial proposed rate, DCWP said.
Lander pushed back against the change, calling multi-apping an “entirely fabricated concept.”
“[It’s] a concept that doesn’t appear in the DCWP report, a concept which no one ever even introduced until after the initial rule was promulgated,” he said, pointing out that app workers are not paid by two companies at the same time.
Lander said his office has calculated that the average 2023 base wage for delivery workers under DCWP’s latest proposal would be $12.69 after taxes and job expenses.
He accused the city of attempting to “bury a pay cut in regulatory double-speak” that would impose a “subminimum wage” on essential workers.
“This appears to be nothing more than the administration capitulating to the corporate lobbying of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber, who made billions of dollars in profits during the pandemic, in order to protect their business model of profiting off the backs of their workers,” Lander said. “It’s appalling and it should not be allowed to stand.”
App companies have warned that the new pay rule could lead platforms to force set shifts or restrict worker access to the app to compensate for new costs.
Sascha Owen, Senior Manager of Government Relations for DoorDash, said in a statement that the changes could “result in unsustainable new costs for New York City consumers and hundreds of millions in lost revenue for local restaurants and businesses.”
“The significant impacts will eventually… necessitate severe and unpopular restrictions on valued delivery worker flexibility,” Owen said.
Delivery worker Josh Wood said the app companies penalize workers for declining deliveries, even if the jobs would require them to travel long distances for very little pay.
“The flexibility that they promise to us is largely a myth anyway,” Wood remarked.
“You can’t decline orders that they give you and still expect to get new orders at the end of the day. We are pretty much beholden to working on the schedule that they choose to give us, and giving us the routes they choose to give us,” he said.
Giullpa explained that thousands of deliveristas turned to app-based delivery work during the pandemic, when many eateries were closed and it was no longer feasible to earn money working for a restaurant directly.
She said many workers are already being deactivated from apps, seeing fewer deliveries, or experiencing payment delays. She also acknowledged that some deliveristas are beginning to oppose a minimum pay rate, fearing what it will mean for their ability to work.
“What the apps are creating is fear, frustration, confusion. They’re being told they’ll be locked out of their app if they get a minimum pay rate,” Guillpa said. “But this is what the fight is about – ensuring we hold these corporations responsible.”
“During the pandemic, it was really the labor of deliveristas that supported the entire city and allowed many restaurants to stay open,” Ajche said. “I strongly feel that now it is time for the city to support us.”
To read some of the public comments submitted to DWCP, please visit bit.ly/3VdmuyI.
For more on the Los Deliveristas Unidos, please visit facebook.com/DeliveristasUnidos.
Por Gregg McQueen
Cuando la ciudad de Nueva York retrasó la puesta en marcha de un salario mínimo para los repartidores de restaurantes, recortando la propuesta en casi $4 dólares la hora, los trabajadores se quedaron atónitos.
También enfadó al contralor de la ciudad, Brad Lander.
En 2021, cuando aún era concejal, Lander promovió la Ley Local 115, que exigía al Departamento de Protección del Consumidor y del Trabajador (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés) estudiar las condiciones laborales de los repartidores y promulgar normas que establecieran el pago mínimo por viaje antes del 1 de enero de 2023.
Las normas salariales afectarían a más de 60,000 trabajadores de reparto de comida a domicilio a través de apps, conocidos comúnmente como “deliveristas”.
Después de anunciar un conjunto de reglas en noviembre de 2022, DCWP pivotó para emitir una propuesta revisada que pagaría a los repartidores $19.96 dólares la hora para 2025, una reducción de los $23.82 dólares que DCWP propuso inicialmente el año pasado.
“Los deliveristas deberían haber recibido sus merecidos aumentos el 1 de enero de este año. Estoy enfadado por el retraso de meses en la implementación, que viola la ley, y que obliga a los repartidores a esperar al menos cinco meses y quizás más por su aumento salarial tan largamente esperado”, dijo Lander en una rueda de prensa el 7 de abril.
“Con este retraso, seamos claros, el Departamento de Protección del Consumidor y del Trabajador, que se supone que debe proteger a los trabajadores con salarios bajos, está esencialmente robándoles”, declaró Lander.
En la actualidad, los repartidores no reciben un salario mínimo, reembolso de gastos ni otras prestaciones como seguro médico. Según los trabajadores, su salario promedio actual es de unos $7 dólares por hora sin propinas.
“Viajamos bajo la lluvia, la nieve, arriesgando nuestras vidas”, dijo el repartidor Gustavo Ajche. “Lo hacemos sólo con la esperanza de recibir una buena propina”.
La rueda de prensa de Lander se celebró antes de una audiencia pública sobre la propuesta revisada del DCWP, en la que la agencia pretendía recabar opiniones antes de finalizar la norma.
“Desafortunadamente, nos encontramos en otra audiencia pública, en la que los trabajadores tienen que justificar de nuevo por qué necesitan un salario mínimo”, dijo Ligia Guallpa, directora ejecutiva del Proyecto de Justicia para los Trabajadores, que organizó el grupo de defensa Los Deliveristas Unidos en 2020 para ayudar a los trabajadores de entrega de alimentos.
El defensor del pueblo, Jumaane Williams, lamentó que la ciudad modificara su propuesta salarial original.
“El hecho es que intervenimos e hicimos lo correcto, y ustedes siguen obligando a la gente a esperar por su dinero”, dijo Williams.
“Han trabajado duro para conseguirlo, se lo merecen, están prestando el servicio. Y, por cierto, es la ley”, dijo.
Según el DCWP, la revisión era necesaria después de que un estudio de la agencia determinara que los repartidores pasan el 18% de su tiempo conectados a más de una aplicación, una práctica conocida como “multi-apping”.
Para compensar esta práctica, el salario mínimo se redujo en $3.60 dólares con respecto al propuesto inicialmente, según el DCWP.
Lander se opuso al cambio y calificó el “multi-apping” de “concepto totalmente inventado”.
“No aparece en el informe del DCWP, es un concepto que nadie presentó sino hasta después de que se promulgara la norma inicial”, dijo, señalando que los trabajadores de app no reciben el salario de dos empresas al mismo tiempo.
Lander dijo que su oficina ha calculado que el salario base promedio de 2023 para los trabajadores de reparto bajo la más reciente propuesta del DCWP sería de $12.69 dólares después de impuestos y gastos de trabajo.
Acusó a la ciudad de intentar “enterrar un recorte salarial en un doble lenguaje normativo” que impondría un “salario mínimo inferior” a los trabajadores esenciales.
“Esto no parece ser más que la administración capitulando ante el cabildeo corporativo de DoorDash, Grubhub y Uber, que obtuvieron miles de millones de dólares en ganancias durante la pandemia, con el fin de proteger su modelo de negocio de beneficiarse a costa de sus trabajadores”, dijo Lander. “Es atroz y no debería tolerarse”.
Las compañías de aplicaciones han advertido que la nueva norma salarial podría llevar a las plataformas a forzar turnos fijos o restringir el acceso de los trabajadores a la aplicación para compensar los nuevos costos.
Sascha Owen, gerente sénior de relaciones gubernamentales de DoorDash, dijo en un comunicado que los cambios podrían “resultar en nuevos costos insostenibles para los consumidores de la ciudad de Nueva York y cientos de millones en ingresos perdidos para los restaurantes y los negocios locales”.
“Los impactos significativos eventualmente… necesitarán restricciones severas e impopulares en la valiosa flexibilidad de los trabajadores de reparto”, dijo Owen.
El repartidor Josh Wood dijo que las empresas de aplicaciones penalizan a los trabajadores por rechazar las entregas, incluso si los trabajos les obligarían a viajar largas distancias por muy poco dinero.
“La flexibilidad que nos prometen es en gran medida un mito de todas formas”, señaló Wood.
“No puedes rechazar los pedidos que te hacen y seguir esperando recibir nuevos pedidos al final del día. Estamos prácticamente obligados a trabajar en el horario que ellos deciden darnos, y a darnos las rutas que ellos deciden darnos”, dijo.
Giullpa explicó que miles de repartidores recurrieron a las aplicaciones durante la pandemia, cuando muchos restaurantes cerraron y ya no era posible ganar dinero trabajando directamente para un restaurante.
Dijo que muchos trabajadores ya están siendo desactivados de las aplicaciones, ven menos entregas o sufren retrasos en los pagos. También reconoció que algunos repartidores están empezando a oponerse a un salario mínimo, temiendo lo que significará en cuanto a su potencial de trabajo.
“Lo que están creando las aplicaciones es miedo, frustración y confusión. Se les dice que no podrán trabajar si se les aplica el salario mínimo”, explicó Giullpa. “Pero de esto va la lucha: de garantizar que estas empresas asuman su responsabilidad”.
“Durante la pandemia, fue realmente el trabajo de los repartidores el que sostuvo a toda la ciudad y permitió que muchos restaurantes siguieran abiertos”, dijo Ajche. “Creo firmemente que ahora es el momento de que la ciudad nos apoye”.
Para leer algunos de los comentarios públicos enviados al DCWP, visite bit.ly/3VdmuyI.
Para más información sobre Los Deliveristas Unidos, visite facebook.com/DeliveristasUnidos.