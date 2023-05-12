“It is time for the city to support us”

Deliveristas still waiting for pay increase after months of delay

By Gregg McQueen

When New York City delayed the rollout of a minimum pay rate for restaurant delivery workers, slashing the proposal nearly $4.00 an hour in the process, it left workers stunned.

It left City Comptroller Brad Lander angry.

In 2021, while still a member of the City Council, Lander sponsored Local Law 115, which required the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to study working conditions of delivery workers and enact rules establishing minimum per-trip payments by January 1, 2023.

The pay rules would impact more than 60,000 app-based food delivery workers, commonly known as “deliveristas.”

After announcing a set of rules in November 2022, DCWP pivoted to issue a revised proposal that would pay deliveristas $19.96 an hour by 2025 — a decrease from the $23.82 that DCWP initially proposed last year.

“Deliveristas should have received well-deserved raises by January 1 of this year. I’m angry about the months-long delay in implementation, which violates the law, and which forces delivery workers to wait at least five months and perhaps more for their long overdue pay raise,” Lander said at a press conference on April 7.

“With this delay, let’s be clear, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which is supposed to protect low-wage workers, is essentially stealing from them,” Lander stated.

Currently, deliveristas do not receive a minimum wage, expense reimbursement, or other benefits like health insurance. According to workers, their average current pay rate is about $7.00 per hour without tips.

“We ride through rain, snow, risking our lives,” said delivery worker Gustavo Ajche. “We do this just with the hope that we get a good tip.”

Lander’s press conference was held in advance of a public hearing on DCWP’s revised proposal, where the agency sought to collect feedback before finalizing the rule.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in another public hearing, when workers have to justify again why they need a minimum pay,” said Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of the Workers Justice Project, which organized advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos in 2020 to assist food delivery workers.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lamented that the city altered its original pay proposal.

“The fact is, we stepped in and did the right thing, and you’re still forcing folks to wait for their money,” Williams said.

“They are working hard for this, they deserve it, they are providing the service. And, by the way, it’s the law,” he said.

According to DCWP, the revision was necessary after an agency study determined that deliveristas spend 18 percent of their time connected to more than one app, a practice referred to as “multi-apping.”

To account for multi-apping, the minimum pay rate was lowered by $3.60 from the initial proposed rate, DCWP said.

Lander pushed back against the change, calling multi-apping an “entirely fabricated concept.”

“[It’s] a concept that doesn’t appear in the DCWP report, a concept which no one ever even introduced until after the initial rule was promulgated,” he said, pointing out that app workers are not paid by two companies at the same time.

Lander said his office has calculated that the average 2023 base wage for delivery workers under DCWP’s latest proposal would be $12.69 after taxes and job expenses.

He accused the city of attempting to “bury a pay cut in regulatory double-speak” that would impose a “subminimum wage” on essential workers.

“This appears to be nothing more than the administration capitulating to the corporate lobbying of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber, who made billions of dollars in profits during the pandemic, in order to protect their business model of profiting off the backs of their workers,” Lander said. “It’s appalling and it should not be allowed to stand.”

App companies have warned that the new pay rule could lead platforms to force set shifts or restrict worker access to the app to compensate for new costs.

Sascha Owen, Senior Manager of Government Relations for DoorDash, said in a statement that the changes could “result in unsustainable new costs for New York City consumers and hundreds of millions in lost revenue for local restaurants and businesses.”

“The significant impacts will eventually… necessitate severe and unpopular restrictions on valued delivery worker flexibility,” Owen said.

Delivery worker Josh Wood said the app companies penalize workers for declining deliveries, even if the jobs would require them to travel long distances for very little pay.

“The flexibility that they promise to us is largely a myth anyway,” Wood remarked.

“You can’t decline orders that they give you and still expect to get new orders at the end of the day. We are pretty much beholden to working on the schedule that they choose to give us, and giving us the routes they choose to give us,” he said.

Giullpa explained that thousands of deliveristas turned to app-based delivery work during the pandemic, when many eateries were closed and it was no longer feasible to earn money working for a restaurant directly.

She said many workers are already being deactivated from apps, seeing fewer deliveries, or experiencing payment delays. She also acknowledged that some deliveristas are beginning to oppose a minimum pay rate, fearing what it will mean for their ability to work.

“What the apps are creating is fear, frustration, confusion. They’re being told they’ll be locked out of their app if they get a minimum pay rate,” Guillpa said. “But this is what the fight is about – ensuring we hold these corporations responsible.”

“During the pandemic, it was really the labor of deliveristas that supported the entire city and allowed many restaurants to stay open,” Ajche said. “I strongly feel that now it is time for the city to support us.”

To read some of the public comments submitted to DWCP, please visit bit.ly/3VdmuyI.

For more on the Los Deliveristas Unidos, please visit facebook.com/DeliveristasUnidos.