Is it really crazy out there?

By Carolyn Martínez

Joaquin Phoenix, who starred in Warner Bros.’ The Joker, has earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the troubled comedian Arthur Fleck, who transforms into the film’s namesake. Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the annual ceremony is seen as a harbinger of the accolades to come during awards season, including potential Oscar glory. Writer Carolyn Martínez revisits the major motion picture and how its depiction of her hometown was, in some ways, even more troubling than the homicidal title character.

Like millions around the world, I headed to the movie theater to watch The Joker.

And like everyone else, I expected to sympathize with a villain and to learn a thing or two about the importance of perspective and empathy. Instead, I left stunned by the rendering of my neighborhood on screen.

As a Bronxite, I was excited to hear that the movie was filmed locally. The movie is set in Gotham City – with the majority of scenes shot in my native borough. Since the film explores a misrepresented villain, I thought it would do the same for the Bronx.

Instead, the film only reinforced the borough’s associations with crime and poverty.

As described by the online movie site IMDB.com, Arthur Fleck is a “mentally troubled comedian” plagued by physical, mental and psychological damage. Living in a city that marginalizes the disadvantaged, Fleck is “disregarded and mistreated by society,” which prompts a “downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime.” This maltreatment gives rise to his alter-ego.

In its mise en scène, the fictional Gotham is a near-replica of New York City. By setting film’s dark narrative in New York – specifically in neighborhoods with stereotypical urban aesthetics – director Todd Phillips reveals potential bias about communities like mine.

In films like The Joker, images of fictionalized Hollywood crime are conflated with images of “inner city” urban communities – not to mention the people that live in them. The film indirectly blames Fleck’s crime-ridden neighborhood for inciting his rampage, as Fleck gets mugged and assaulted frequently. These scenes subsequently become the de facto image of urban communities in the public sphere.

This representation of the Bronx isn’t an image Bronxites can afford to embrace.

Inaccurate narratives – like the one traced by the film – reinforce associations between poverty, crime and the people of color living in these urban communities. Thus, these portrayals sensationalize poor, urban neighborhoods as dangerous and menacing settings. The film promotes a problematic image of the Bronx, one that enables outsiders to demean the community and its members. Instead of understanding the Bronx as home to diverse communities of immigrants, families, and students, The Joker audiences may leave the film with a simplistic impression of the Bronx as poverty-stricken and crime-ridden.

The film’s most iconic sequence occurs on the 167th Street stairs in the Bronx, in which the Joker dances down the steps in his clown costume, embracing his homicidal nature. As the film’s most memorable image, this shot graces nearly all of the Joker movie posters and promotional media. While I’m pleased to see my neighborhood represented on the cover of a successful film, the specific nature of that representation – as a setting that inspires violence – troubles me.

Critics laud The Joker for its probing of urgent topics like mental health, societal corruption and treatment of the marginalized. In this regard, The Joker presents an otherwise silenced perspective on-screen. Ironically however, the film silences the very same neighborhoods and communities it exploits. Just as the film figures a sensationalized extreme of mental illness in the character of Arthur Fleck, it also presents a sensationalized extreme of urban communities in the Bronx.

On my way out of the theater, I overheard viewers planning to see the “Joker stairs” – the ones Phoenix dances down after committing murder – in person. I dreaded the moment I would see the movie’s fans visiting the all-too-familiar steps on 167th Street.

While these viewers might know the stairs as a cinematic setting associated with violence, to me, they provide a daily trek to and from school. These steps are a functional space; a daily commute for hardworking people, and not merely a stage for the descent of a deranged killer.

Carolyn Martínez is a first-year student at Columbia College pursuing a degree in Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.