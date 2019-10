Iron Tower

Historic fire watchtower restored

With three hollow dings from its revamped bronze bell, the renovated Harlem Fire Watchtower that sits atop Mount Morris in Marcus Garvey Park was unveiled on Fri., Oct. 25th.

The $7.9 million restoration project has been completed, after the tower was deconstructed in late 2014. The historic 47-foot cast-iron tower and its surrounding landscape have been wholly refurbished.

“For the community to have this tower restored is really a symbol that New York City really cares about and recognizes its history,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver.

The project salvaged a great portion of the tower’s sound original ironwork, made precise replicas for any replacements, restored the bronze bell and included new structural supports.

While many of the original designs were retained, the landscape around the watchtower was improved to meet current engineering standards. Sightlines were also cleared so the structure is now more visible to visitors.

Fire watchtowers were used frequently in New York City during the 19th century to contain fires.

Round-the-clock fire watchers used to sit atop of the towers scanning their surroundings for flames or smoke to direct fire companies throughout the city.

At one point, there were 11 towers across Manhattan, but today, the 47-foot cast-iron tower in Harlem is the last of its kind.

The tower was designated a New York City landmark in 1967 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

“Since it’s the last one, it is a landmark, and it is a sense of pride for our community,” said Silver.

The renovation was funded by a $6.6 million allocation from Mayor Bill de Blasio, $1.2 million from the New York City Council, and $200,000 from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2MUAv2Q‎.