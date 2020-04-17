- English
- Español
iPads for patients
By Sherry Mazzocchi
No one is allowed to visit the thousands of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Jenny Chang saw many patients admitted without cell phones, leaving them out of touch with those they need most.
Chang is a resident physician at Jacobi-Montefiore’s Emergency Room.
She and her team created a virtual visitation program. They are requesting donations of iPads so patients can contact their loved ones while in isolation.
“As providers, we cannot even begin to imagine the loneliness and fear these patients must feel or fathom the sorrow and helplessness of their families,” Chang said in a statement. “Due to the no-visitation policy, many critically ill and dying patients are unable to communicate or say a final farewell to their loved ones.”
The Jacobi-Montefiore Emergency Medicine Residency asks that iPads be thoroughly cleaned, reset and slipped into a zip lock bag with the appropriate power cord for donation. If people have contacts in philanthropy or healthcare initiatives in technology, they would also like to hear from you.
In response, a New Hampshire-based startup, Charged Concepts, donated several portable phone chargers and bay charger docks to Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals.
“When we have 90 to 150 people waiting for beds, and a little bit panicked and nervous, they are going to be on their phones. Their loved ones are going to want to stay connected with them and get updates,” said Charged Concepts Founder Wayne Penn. “If they are on their phones, they are draining their batteries and there’s not enough outlets.” The donation makes it possible for people to easily re-charge their phones to stay connected and stay calm. Having ready access to power also allows the hospital staff to focus on their jobs as well.
Penn said the donation allows the company to clear out space and start production on face masks and other personal protective equipment, or PPE. “We’re working on ventilator development equipment that’s not quite ready yet.”
Chang said, “We see the fear in the patients’ eyes as we treat them and hear the grief of the families with whom we speak with on the phone.”
“Please help us restore patients not only in health, but also in their dignity and comfort through a virtual connection with their loved ones,” she urged.
Jacobi Medical Center is one of the safety net hospitals within the NYC Health + Hospitals system, treating primarily uninsured and underserved communities. Plans have been announced to add 265 medical beds and an additional 93 ICU beds to accommodate additional patients with COVID-19.
The team’s social media pages provide updates on the use of donated iPads. Any surplus donations will be donated to the Bronx community, Montefiore Medical Center affiliates and other safety net hospitals throughout New York City.
To donate an iPad, please visit tiny.cc/4ttqmz or email virtualxvisitations@gmail.com.
To see updates on the team at Jacobi, please visit:
iPads para pacientes
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Nadie puede visitar a los miles de neoyorquinos hospitalizados con COVID-19.
La Dra. Jenny Chang ve a muchos pacientes ingresados sin teléfonos celulares, dejándolos fuera de contacto con los que más necesitan.
Chang es médico residente en la sala de emergencias de Jacobi-Montefiore.
Ella y su equipo crearon un programa virtual de visitas. Solicitan donaciones de iPads para que los pacientes puedan contactar a sus seres queridos mientras están aislados.
“Como proveedores, ni siquiera podemos comenzar a imaginar la soledad y el miedo que estos pacientes deben sentir, ni comprender el dolor y la impotencia de sus familias”, dijo Chang en un comunicado. “Debido a la política de no visitas, muchos pacientes gravemente enfermos y moribundos no pueden comunicarse con, ni despedirse de, sus seres queridos”.
La Residencia de Medicina de Emergencia de Jacobi-Montefiore solicita que las iPads sean cuidadosamente limpiadas, reiniciadas y se introduzcan en una bolsa con cierre hermético con el cable de alimentación adecuado para su donación. Si las personas tienen contactos en filantropía o iniciativas de atención médica en tecnología, también les gustaría tener contacto con usted.
En respuesta, una empresa emergente con sede en New Hampshire, Charged Concepts, donó varios cargadores de teléfonos portátiles y estaciones de carga a los hospitales Jacobi y North Central Bronx.
“Cuando tengamos entre 90 y 150 personas esperando camas, y un poco asustadas y nerviosas, estarán en sus teléfonos. Sus seres queridos querrán mantenerse conectados con ellas y recibir actualizaciones”, dijo el fundador de Charged Concepts, Wayne Penn. “Si están en sus teléfonos, agotan sus baterías y no hay suficientes enchufes”. La donación hace posible que las personas recarguen fácilmente sus teléfonos para mantenerse conectadas y en calma. Tener acceso inmediato a la electricidad también permite que el personal del hospital se concentre en su labor.
Penn dijo que la donación permite a la compañía despejar espacio y comenzar la producción de mascarillas faciales y otros equipos de protección personal, o EPP (por sus siglas en inglés). “Estamos trabajando en equipo de desarrollo de ventiladores que aún no está listo”.
Chang dijo: “Vemos el miedo en los ojos de los pacientes cuando los tratamos y escuchamos el dolor de las familias con las que hablamos por teléfono”.
“Por favor, ayúdenos a recuperar no solo la salud de los pacientes, sino también su dignidad y consuelo a través de una conexión virtual con sus seres queridos”, instó.
El Centro Médico Jacobi es uno de los hospitales de la red de seguridad dentro del sistema NYC Health + Hospitals, que trata principalmente a las comunidades sin seguro y desatendidas. Se han anunciado planes para agregar 265 camas médicas y 93 camas adicionales en la UCI para acomodar a pacientes adicionales con COVID-19.
Las páginas de redes sociales del equipo proporcionan actualizaciones sobre el uso de las iPads donadas. Cualquier excedente será donado a la comunidad del Bronx, a socios del Centro Médico Montefiore o a otros hospitales de la red de seguridad en toda la ciudad de Nueva York.
Para donar una iPad, por favor visite tiny.cc/4ttqmz o envíe un correo electrónico a virtualxvisitations@gmail.com.
Para ver actualizaciones sobre el equipo de Jacobi, por favor visite: