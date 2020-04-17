iPads for patients

By Sherry Mazzocchi

No one is allowed to visit the thousands of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Jenny Chang saw many patients admitted without cell phones, leaving them out of touch with those they need most.

Chang is a resident physician at Jacobi-Montefiore’s Emergency Room.

She and her team created a virtual visitation program. They are requesting donations of iPads so patients can contact their loved ones while in isolation.

“As providers, we cannot even begin to imagine the loneliness and fear these patients must feel or fathom the sorrow and helplessness of their families,” Chang said in a statement. “Due to the no-visitation policy, many critically ill and dying patients are unable to communicate or say a final farewell to their loved ones.”

The Jacobi-Montefiore Emergency Medicine Residency asks that iPads be thoroughly cleaned, reset and slipped into a zip lock bag with the appropriate power cord for donation. If people have contacts in philanthropy or healthcare initiatives in technology, they would also like to hear from you.

In response, a New Hampshire-based startup, Charged Concepts, donated several portable phone chargers and bay charger docks to Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals.

“When we have 90 to 150 people waiting for beds, and a little bit panicked and nervous, they are going to be on their phones. Their loved ones are going to want to stay connected with them and get updates,” said Charged Concepts Founder Wayne Penn. “If they are on their phones, they are draining their batteries and there’s not enough outlets.” The donation makes it possible for people to easily re-charge their phones to stay connected and stay calm. Having ready access to power also allows the hospital staff to focus on their jobs as well.

Penn said the donation allows the company to clear out space and start production on face masks and other personal protective equipment, or PPE. “We’re working on ventilator development equipment that’s not quite ready yet.”

Chang said, “We see the fear in the patients’ eyes as we treat them and hear the grief of the families with whom we speak with on the phone.”

“Please help us restore patients not only in health, but also in their dignity and comfort through a virtual connection with their loved ones,” she urged.

Jacobi Medical Center is one of the safety net hospitals within the NYC Health + Hospitals system, treating primarily uninsured and underserved communities. Plans have been announced to add 265 medical beds and an additional 93 ICU beds to accommodate additional patients with COVID-19.

The team’s social media pages provide updates on the use of donated iPads. Any surplus donations will be donated to the Bronx community, Montefiore Medical Center affiliates and other safety net hospitals throughout New York City.

To donate an iPad, please visit tiny.cc/4ttqmz or email virtualxvisitations@gmail.com.

To see updates on the team at Jacobi, please visit:

Facebook.com/jacobi.EM.chiefs

Instagram.com/jacobimonteem