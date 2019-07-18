Inwood residents rail against landlord

The tile tipped them off.

Inwood tenant Sarah McDaniel Dyer says the tile was replaced in her building lobby – but it was little reason to celebrate.

McDaniel Dyer said that her landlord Lewis Barbanel of Barberry Rose Management has ignored important repairs and instead prioritized frivolous tasks like replacing the lobby tile.

She and fellow tenants at 252 Sherman Avenue held a rally outside their building on Tues., July 16th, accusing their landlord of engaging in harassment while driving up rents with unnecessary improvement projects.

“Many elderly tenants were stuck in their apartments until the work was done because they could not walk over the wooden floorboards that were put down,” she said.

The residents complained that Barbanel and Barberry conducted two Major Capital Improvement (MCI) projects within six months during 2018.

“Rents increased by over $100 and in the first month of the increase, the rent went up by almost $500,” said tenant leader Emmanuel Antigua. “Meanwhile, the new boiler we are paying for did not keep my neighbors and I warm this winter, and the new roof we are paying for did not keep the water out of our apartments.”

Through tenant organizing, McDaniel Dyer said she learned of similar issues at other Inwood buildings owned by the landlord.

Photo: Diana Rodríguez

“We started to note that you can tell which buildings he owns because the front doors are always broken and we all have the same ugly tile,” she said.

On its website, BRM bills itself a “full service property management company with decades of experience in the management of both commercial and residential real estate. From 5-story walk ups to large elevator buildings, and from office buildings to retail centers BRM provides excellent service to landlords maintaining and increasing the value of their assets and improving the quality of life for tenants.”

In contrast, Ronald Porcheli, a staff attorney with Manhattan Legal Services, called Barberry Rose an “unscrupulous corporate landlord” that brings unfounded eviction attempts against residents.

“These tenants are sued by their landlord and brought to court over meritless cases, frightening families that fear they will be evicted,” he said.

Joined by State Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, tenants marched through the neighborhood, stopping in front of other properties owned by Barbanel. According to the Metropolitan Council on Housing, the landlord owns more than 30 buildings in uptown neighborhoods and over 1,000 apartments.

With the assistance of Manhattan Legal Services, the tenant association is preparing a formal lawsuit.

The group issued a list of demands, including: a freeze on MCI projects, the immediate resolution of all C-level housing violations, consistent heat and hot water, prioritization of repairs, and removal of incorrect rent charges.

Press requests made of BRM were not returned.

“People like Lewis Barbanel look at Inwood and they see an investment,” charged McDaniel Dyer. “They look at our homes and see dollar signs instead of people.”