Inwood residents rail against landlord
The tile tipped them off.
Inwood tenant Sarah McDaniel Dyer says the tile was replaced in her building lobby – but it was little reason to celebrate.
McDaniel Dyer said that her landlord Lewis Barbanel of Barberry Rose Management has ignored important repairs and instead prioritized frivolous tasks like replacing the lobby tile.
She and fellow tenants at 252 Sherman Avenue held a rally outside their building on Tues., July 16th, accusing their landlord of engaging in harassment while driving up rents with unnecessary improvement projects.
“Many elderly tenants were stuck in their apartments until the work was done because they could not walk over the wooden floorboards that were put down,” she said.
The residents complained that Barbanel and Barberry conducted two Major Capital Improvement (MCI) projects within six months during 2018.
“Rents increased by over $100 and in the first month of the increase, the rent went up by almost $500,” said tenant leader Emmanuel Antigua. “Meanwhile, the new boiler we are paying for did not keep my neighbors and I warm this winter, and the new roof we are paying for did not keep the water out of our apartments.”
Through tenant organizing, McDaniel Dyer said she learned of similar issues at other Inwood buildings owned by the landlord.
“We started to note that you can tell which buildings he owns because the front doors are always broken and we all have the same ugly tile,” she said.
On its website, BRM bills itself a “full service property management company with decades of experience in the management of both commercial and residential real estate. From 5-story walk ups to large elevator buildings, and from office buildings to retail centers BRM provides excellent service to landlords maintaining and increasing the value of their assets and improving the quality of life for tenants.”
In contrast, Ronald Porcheli, a staff attorney with Manhattan Legal Services, called Barberry Rose an “unscrupulous corporate landlord” that brings unfounded eviction attempts against residents.
“These tenants are sued by their landlord and brought to court over meritless cases, frightening families that fear they will be evicted,” he said.
Joined by State Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, tenants marched through the neighborhood, stopping in front of other properties owned by Barbanel. According to the Metropolitan Council on Housing, the landlord owns more than 30 buildings in uptown neighborhoods and over 1,000 apartments.
With the assistance of Manhattan Legal Services, the tenant association is preparing a formal lawsuit.
The group issued a list of demands, including: a freeze on MCI projects, the immediate resolution of all C-level housing violations, consistent heat and hot water, prioritization of repairs, and removal of incorrect rent charges.
Press requests made of BRM were not returned.
“People like Lewis Barbanel look at Inwood and they see an investment,” charged McDaniel Dyer. “They look at our homes and see dollar signs instead of people.”
Residentes de Inwood marchan contra propietario
El azulejo les avisó.
Sarah McDaniel Dyer, inquilina de Inwood, dice que las baldosas fueron reemplazadas en el vestíbulo de su edificio, pero había pocas razones para celebrar.
McDaniel Dyer dijo que su propietario Lewis Barbanel de Barberry Rose Management ha ignorado reparaciones importantes y en su lugar ha priorizado tareas frívolas, como la sustitución de las baldosas del lobby.
Ella y sus compañeros inquilinos del No. 252 de la avenida Sherman realizaron una manifestación frente a su edificio el martes 16 de julio, acusando a su arrendador de involucrarse en acoso mientras aumentaban los alquileres con proyectos de mejora innecesarios.
“Muchos inquilinos adultos mayores quedaron atrapados en sus apartamentos hasta que se terminó el trabajo porque podían caer sobre las tablas de madera del piso colocado”, dijo.
Los residentes se quejaron de que Barbanel y Barberry realizaron dos proyectos de Mejoramiento Importante de Capital (MCI, por sus siglas en inglés) en seis meses de 2018.
“Los alquileres aumentaron en más de $100 dólares y en el primer mes del aumento, el alquiler aumentó en casi $500 dólares”, dijo el líder de los inquilinos Emmanuel Antigua. “Mientras tanto, la nueva caldera que estamos pagando no nos mantuvo a mis vecinos y a mí calentándonos este invierno, y el nuevo techo que estamos pagando no mantuvo el agua fuera de nuestros apartamentos”.
A través de la organización de los inquilinos, McDaniel Dyer dijo que se enteró de problemas similares en otros edificios de Inwood del propietario.
“Comenzamos a notar que se puede saber qué edificios posee porque las puertas delanteras siempre están rotas y todos tenemos la misma baldosa fea”, dijo.
En su sitio web, BRM se llama a sí misma una “empresa de administración de propiedades de servicio completo con décadas de experiencia en la administración de bienes raíces comerciales y residenciales. Desde pasarelas de 5 pisos hasta grandes edificios de ascensores, y desde edificios de oficinas hasta centros comerciales, BRM brinda un excelente servicio a los propietarios, manteniendo e incrementando el valor de sus activos y mejorando la calidad de vida de los inquilinos”.
En contraste, Ronald Porcheli, un abogado del personal de Servicios Legales Manhattan, llamó a Barberry Rose un “propietario corporativo sin escrúpulos” que hace intentos de desalojo sin fundamento contra residentes.
“Estos inquilinos son demandados por su propietario y son llevados a los tribunales por casos sin mérito, lo que asusta a las familias que temen ser desalojadas”, dijo.
Junto con el senador estatal Robert Jackson y la asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa, los inquilinos marcharon por el vecindario, deteniéndose frente a otras propiedades de Barbanel. Según el Consejo Metropolitano de Vivienda, el propietario tiene más de 30 edificios en vecindarios del norte de Manhattan y más de 1,000 apartamentos.
Con la asistencia de Servicios Legales Manhattan, la asociación de inquilinos está preparando una demanda formal.
El grupo emitió una lista de demandas, que incluyen: una congelación en los proyectos de MCI, la resolución inmediata de todas las violaciones de vivienda de nivel C, calefacción y agua caliente constantes, la priorización de reparaciones y la eliminación de los cargos incorrectos de alquiler.
Las solicitudes de prensa hechas a BRM no fueron devueltas.
“Las personas como Lewis Barbanel miran a Inwood y ven una inversión”, acusó McDaniel Dyer. “Miran nuestras casas y ven signos de dólar en lugar de personas”.