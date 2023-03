“Intervention is essential”

Program for at-risk Latina teens marks milestone

By Gregg McQueen

Highest rates of suicide attempts.

Latina teens currently have the highest rate of suicide attempts among all adolescent groups in the United States – according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“There are many Latina adolescents who experience depression, anxiety, and sometimes those feelings lead them to actions that involve hurting themselves,” said Dr. Rosa M. Gil.

Gil is the Founder and President of Comunilife, a social services nonprofit which centers culturally sensitive programming to aid vulnerable populations.

Among those served are Latina teens enrolled in The Life is Precious (LIP) initiative suicide prevention program.

The New York City Council recently honored Comunilife for the 15th anniversary of LIP.

Launched in 2008, LIP offers after-school activities including academic support, art and music therapy, wellness activities, case management, and family counseling, all intended to address risk factors associated with Latina suicide.

“We all have good days and bad days,” Gil said. “When it’s so extreme that you really want to hurt yourself, it’s our responsibility to do something.”

Since its inception, more than 570 Latina teens have successfully participated in the LIP program.

“That intervention is essential,” said Beatriz Coronel, Assistant Vice President of Life is Precious. “Some of those girls would probably not be alive today if not for the program.”

The program was started in the Bronx by Comunilife, which provides services to thousands of homeless and low-income New Yorkers, eventually expanding to Northern Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

On March 16, elected officials and advocates gathered on the steps of City Hall to recognize Comunilife for its efforts in saving young lives.

Gill received a proclamation from the New York City Council from Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

“This program has promoted safety, health and wellness for our youth,” said Adams. “Using an evidence-based model of care, Life is Precious has empowered young women to find their voices and speak up for themselves.”

A research study compared of suicide ideation and depression levels among Latina teens who attend LIP are compared to Latina teens who only received traditional outpatient therapy. Over a 12-month period, the Latina teens who also participated in LIP had a statistically significant improvement on the Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire than their peers only receiving outpatient services, the study said.

While the bulk of LIP’s programming occurs in after school programs, Comunilife also hosts weekend counseling sessions for families.

“We are a support program to therapy,” said Coronel. “Our model is to work not just with the teen, but with the family as a whole.”

Demand for the program has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“We see the numbers continue to rise,” Coronel said. “This is really an epidemic that needs to be faced.”

Gil thanked the Council for its past funding support, but said more was needed.

“We need more help for this program to be able to address the challenges of Covid,” Gil said.

Teens are referred to Comunilife from schools, hospital emergency rooms, churches, and word-of-mouth. “People in the community who know our work call us and say, “My daughter is having a problem. Can you please help us?” Gil said.

City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa cited statistics indicating that 25 percent of Latina girls have considered suicide by the age of 14.

“This program is so important. It’s about fortifying that safety net,” she said. “Our message to these young girls is, we believe in you, and your life is precious.”

For more information, please visit comunilife.org/lip.