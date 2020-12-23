Inequity and Intersectionality

New report highlights stark inequities for Black New Yorkers

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The consequences of poor health care, a flailing economy and a social justice divide came roaring to the forefront in 2020. A new report highlighting the intersectionalities of economics, education, social justice and civic engagement—found wide disparities between Black and white New Yorkers.

The report, The State of Black New York: Inequality is Unacceptable, outlined the divide and offered some corrective measures. The New York Urban League (NYUL) published the report using its own 2018 data, along with information from Robin Hood Columbia University Poverty Tracker, to compile the report. The NYUL’s site also offers several accompanying essays by advocates outlining next steps.

The numbers reveal a sobering state of poverty, inequality and systemic bias. In every category, Black New Yorkers fare worse than their white counterparts. “Despite making tremendous progress in the past century, there is still work to be done,” wrote Arva Rice, NYUL’s President and CEO, in the introduction.

While New York’s glow has dimmed in the past year, its inequalities were often hidden. The report focuses on its enormous wealth gap while calling on leaders to put things right.

“We must dare to think big when many will say this is not the time,” wrote Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, in an essay. “It’s time to bury the American myth that everyone could get ahead if they worked harder and played by the rules. For Black Americans, the game is rigged. We must seize this moment to radically redesign our economic, social, and institutional systems if we are to end racism and poverty once and for all.”

According to the 53-page report, nearly one in four Black New York City adults live in poverty, compared with roughly one in every ten white adults. Women and children of color are disproportionately more likely to live below the poverty line, defined as a single adult earning $17,000 or less, or $30,000 or less for an adult with two children.

One of the report’s bright spots found that during the 2008 election Black voting rates matched or exceeded those of whites for the first time in U.S. history.

While New York is considered a “blue” or Democratic state, the report warns that “the Black vote is not simply to be given away. Each

national candidate must have a platform to help advance the Black agenda.”

A part of that agenda is social justice reform. The study found that while Blacks make up only 26 percent of NYC students, they account for 60 percent of those arrested. “On average, Black youth are three times more likely to be arrested than a white person and to have a juvenile felony or misdemeanor (40 percent) when compared to their white peers (15 percent),” according to the study.

NYUL calls for pardoning New Yorkers under 17 convicted of non-violent crimes to reduce the barriers of a criminal conviction. “Many categories of criminal convictions trigger ineligibility for public housing, educational financial aid, voting, employment and other public services that most Black New Yorkers need, especially post-conviction,” the report said.

Rev. Kirsten John Foy, in one of the accompanying essays, wrote that more must be done to transform the criminal justice system from “a punitive and vengeful system to a restorative rehabilitating system of justice.” Foy, the President of social advocacy organization The ARC of Justice, argues that American jurisprudence is a paradox in a country that extends a welcome to the tired, the poor and huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

He wrote, “Eric [Garner] and George [Floyd] yearned to breathe freely yet were suffocated by the very stewards of freedom and justice we pay and appoint to preserve and protect their yearning.”

For more, please visit nyul.org.