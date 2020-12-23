- English
- Español
Inequity and Intersectionality
New report highlights stark inequities for Black New Yorkers
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The consequences of poor health care, a flailing economy and a social justice divide came roaring to the forefront in 2020. A new report highlighting the intersectionalities of economics, education, social justice and civic engagement—found wide disparities between Black and white New Yorkers.
The report, The State of Black New York: Inequality is Unacceptable, outlined the divide and offered some corrective measures. The New York Urban League (NYUL) published the report using its own 2018 data, along with information from Robin Hood Columbia University Poverty Tracker, to compile the report. The NYUL’s site also offers several accompanying essays by advocates outlining next steps.
The numbers reveal a sobering state of poverty, inequality and systemic bias. In every category, Black New Yorkers fare worse than their white counterparts. “Despite making tremendous progress in the past century, there is still work to be done,” wrote Arva Rice, NYUL’s President and CEO, in the introduction.
While New York’s glow has dimmed in the past year, its inequalities were often hidden. The report focuses on its enormous wealth gap while calling on leaders to put things right.
“We must dare to think big when many will say this is not the time,” wrote Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, in an essay. “It’s time to bury the American myth that everyone could get ahead if they worked harder and played by the rules. For Black Americans, the game is rigged. We must seize this moment to radically redesign our economic, social, and institutional systems if we are to end racism and poverty once and for all.”
According to the 53-page report, nearly one in four Black New York City adults live in poverty, compared with roughly one in every ten white adults. Women and children of color are disproportionately more likely to live below the poverty line, defined as a single adult earning $17,000 or less, or $30,000 or less for an adult with two children.
One of the report’s bright spots found that during the 2008 election Black voting rates matched or exceeded those of whites for the first time in U.S. history.
While New York is considered a “blue” or Democratic state, the report warns that “the Black vote is not simply to be given away. Each
national candidate must have a platform to help advance the Black agenda.”
A part of that agenda is social justice reform. The study found that while Blacks make up only 26 percent of NYC students, they account for 60 percent of those arrested. “On average, Black youth are three times more likely to be arrested than a white person and to have a juvenile felony or misdemeanor (40 percent) when compared to their white peers (15 percent),” according to the study.
NYUL calls for pardoning New Yorkers under 17 convicted of non-violent crimes to reduce the barriers of a criminal conviction. “Many categories of criminal convictions trigger ineligibility for public housing, educational financial aid, voting, employment and other public services that most Black New Yorkers need, especially post-conviction,” the report said.
Rev. Kirsten John Foy, in one of the accompanying essays, wrote that more must be done to transform the criminal justice system from “a punitive and vengeful system to a restorative rehabilitating system of justice.” Foy, the President of social advocacy organization The ARC of Justice, argues that American jurisprudence is a paradox in a country that extends a welcome to the tired, the poor and huddled masses yearning to breathe free.
He wrote, “Eric [Garner] and George [Floyd] yearned to breathe freely yet were suffocated by the very stewards of freedom and justice we pay and appoint to preserve and protect their yearning.”
For more, please visit nyul.org.
Desigualdad e interseccionalidad
Nuevo informe destaca graves desigualdades para los neoyorquinos negros
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Las consecuencias de una atención médica deficiente, una economía tambaleante y una división por la justicia social salieron a la luz en 2020. Un nuevo informe que destaca las interseccionalidades de la economía, la educación, la justicia social y el compromiso cívico encontró grandes disparidades entre los neoyorquinos negros y blancos.
El informe, The State of Black New York: Inequality is Unacceptable, describió la división y ofreció algunas medidas correctivas. La Liga Urbana de Nueva York (NYUL, por sus siglas en inglés) publicó el informe utilizando sus propios datos de 2018, junto con información del Rastreador de Pobreza de Robin Hood y la Universidad Columbia, para compilar el informe. El sitio de NYUL también ofrece varios ensayos complementarios de defensores que describen los próximos pasos.
Los números revelan un estado de pobreza, desigualdad y prejuicios sistémicos aleccionadores. En todas las categorías, a los neoyorquinos negros les va peor que a sus homólogos blancos. “A pesar de los enormes avances logrados en el siglo pasado, todavía queda trabajo por hacer”, escribió Arva Rice, presidenta y directora general de NYUL, en la introducción.
Si bien el brillo de Nueva York se ha atenuado en el último año, sus desigualdades a menudo han sido ocultadas. El informe se centra en su enorme brecha de riqueza y pide a los líderes arreglar las cosas.
“Debemos atrevernos a pensar en grande, aunque muchos digan que este no es el momento”, escribió Jennifer Jones Austin, directora general de la Federación de Agencias de Bienestar Protestante, en un ensayo. “Es hora de enterrar el mito estadounidense de que todo el mundo puede salir adelante si trabaja duro y sigue las reglas. Para los afroamericanos, el juego está manipulado. Debemos aprovechar este momento para rediseñar radicalmente nuestros sistemas económicos, sociales e institucionales si queremos acabar con el racismo y la pobreza de una vez por todas”.
Según el informe de 53 páginas, casi uno de cada cuatro adultos negros de la ciudad de Nueva York vive en la pobreza, en comparación con aproximadamente uno de cada diez adultos blancos. Las mujeres y los niños de color tienen una probabilidad desproporcionada de vivir por debajo de la línea de pobreza, definida como un adulto soltero que gana $7,000 dólares o menos, o $30,000 dólares o menos para un adulto con dos hijos.
Uno de los aspectos positivos del informe descubrió que durante las elecciones de 2008 las tasas de votación de los negros igualaron o superaron a las de los blancos por primera vez en la historia de Estados Unidos.
Si bien Nueva York se considera un estado “azul” o demócrata, el informe advierte que “el voto negro no es simplemente para regalar. Cada candidato nacional debe tener una plataforma para ayudar a promover la agenda negra.
“Una parte de esa agenda es la reforma de la justicia social. El estudio encontró que, si bien los negros representan solo el 26 por ciento de los estudiantes de Nueva York, representan el 60 por ciento de los arrestados. En promedio, los jóvenes negros tienen tres veces más probabilidades de ser arrestados que una persona blanca y de tener un delito juvenil o menor (40 por ciento) en comparación con sus compañeros blancos (15 por ciento)”, según el estudio.
NYUL pide perdonar a los neoyorquinos menores de 17 años condenados por delitos no violentos para reducir las barreras de una condena penal. “Muchas categorías de condenas penales desencadenan la inelegibilidad para vivienda pública, ayuda financiera educativa, votación, empleo y otros servicios públicos que la mayoría de los neoyorquinos negros necesitan, especialmente después de la condena”, dice el informe.
La reverenda Kirsten John Foy, en uno de los ensayos adjuntos, escribió que se debe hacer más para transformar el sistema de justicia penal de “un sistema punitivo y vengativo a un sistema de justicia restaurativo y rehabilitador”. Foy, presidenta de la organización de defensa social ARC of Justice, sostiene que la jurisprudencia estadounidense es una paradoja en un país que da la bienvenida a las masas cansadas, pobres y apiñadas que anhelan respirar en libertad.
Escribió: “Eric [Garner] y George [Floyd] anhelaban respirar libremente, pero fueron sofocados por los mismos administradores de la libertad y la justicia a quienes pagamos y designamos para preservar y proteger su anhelo”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyul.org.