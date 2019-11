Increase in emergency food needs: report

This chill is not cool.

Fear over the “public charge” rule is creating a “chilling effect” and threats to federal programs are sending more people to the emergency food network, according to a new report released by the Food Bank for New York City.

Food pantries and soup kitchens in the city have seen an increase in immigrants, seniors, and families with children using their services in the past year, said the report, which was compiled with data from Food Bank’s network of emergency food locations.

A large majority of food pantries and soup kitchens have also documented an increase in first-time visitors.

The report was released on November 25 at the Food Bank for New York City’s annual legislative breakfast, which was attended by numerous elected officials such as City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Congressman Jerrold Nadler and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca.

Proposals by the federal government to eliminate SNAP eligibility for 3.1 million people, change the federal definition of poverty, and alter assistance for the unemployed have threatened food assistance for many, and could cause New Yorkers to lose nine million meals per month, the Food Bank said.

In addition, the Trump administration’s proposed change to the public charge rule, which would add the use of SNAP, Medicaid, and other public benefits to the list of programs that would harm an immigrant’s application for legal permanent residence, has had a “chilling effect,” argued Margarette Purvis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Food Bank For New York City.

“The new barrier to accessing SNAP is fear. That fear is making people walk away from services and other benefits for which they are eligible,” said Purvis. “Just because soup kitchens and food pantries have the heart to serve, it doesn’t mean they have the responsibility to try to replace government.”

Purvis explained that some charities are providing home delivery to families afraid to come outside and holding private and unlisted distribution hours for immigrant families seeking meals.

The number of food pantries reporting visitors asking to remove their names from their lists has quadrupled over the past year. The most common reasons cited are fear of impacting citizenship, fear of deportation, and privacy concerns.

More than half of emergency food programs reported running out of food, or particular types of food, required to make adequate pantry bags or meals during the past year, the report said.

“The chilling impact of public charge is already being felt — it has made families and individuals afraid to access the programs for which they are eligible,” said Purvis. “Food pantries and soup kitchens are seeing increased needs and are struggling to meet them.”

Among the report’s key findings are:

85 percent of food pantries and soup kitchens reported an increase in first-time visitors over the past year;

76 percent reported an increase in families with children over the past year;

60 percent reported an increase in seniors over the past year;

58 percent reported an increase in immigrant families over the past year.

“Our member charities report that some visitors are afraid to access services due to fear of deportation, and have even had families ask for help planning care for their children in the event that it happens,” Purvis said. “Our network is stretching their missions and reach to meet emerging needs. They need the support of all New Yorkers in raising their voices and sharing their resources to protect and serve our city’s most vulnerable.”



For more information on the Food Bank for New York City, please visit foodbanknyc.org.